The orange carpet is about to be rolled out for anime’s best and brightest in a star-studded celebration of anime!



Crunchyroll, the international brand delivering the ultimate anime experience, is announcing today that the eighth edition of the Crunchyroll Anime Awards will return to Tokyo, Japan on March 2, 2024 with a live ceremony at the Hotel Shin Takanawa celebrating the creators, musicians, and performers powering the global love of anime.



Renowned voice actress Sally Amaki and popular entertainer Jon Kabira will also be back to host the Anime Awards in 2024 in Tokyo. Sally Amaki is a member of the digital voice actor idol project 22/7 (Nanabun no Nijuni), a collaboration between Sony Music and ANIPLEX, as well as both the English and Japanese voice of the character Carol Olston in Tomo-chan Is a Girl!. Jon Kabira is a host and emcee with a rich history in entertainment, working for many years across radio, music, sports and more.



“The Anime Awards are the first and only global awards show dedicated to the craft of anime, and we can’t wait to celebrate this year’s series, films, and music chosen by the global fans,” said Rahul Purini, President of Crunchyroll. “It was an easy decision to return and allow global fans to share their love and admiration directly with anime’s creative community. We’re thrilled to spotlight the creators, storytellers and our trusted partners in Japan for all that they do for anime fans.”



Earlier this year, the Anime Awards 2023 was attended by an array of celebrity anime fans, including director Robert Rodriguez (Desperado, From Dusk Till Dawn), actor Finn Wolfhard (Stranger Things, Pinocchio, Ghostbusters, IT), sports superstar Juju Smith-Schuster (Super Bowl winner, Kansas City Chiefs), and WWE’s Zelina Vega among many others. Rousing performances by ALI, a group that bases their sound on roots music with a crossover of Hip Hop, Rock and Ska, composer KOHTA YAMAMOTO, and songwriter and composer Yuki Kajiura rocked the ballroom, and the night ended with Cyberpunk: Edgerunners being named the 2023 Anime of the Year.



The Crunchyroll Anime Awards is the leading yearly awards program celebrating the fan-favorite anime series, characters, and creators across streaming, film, and music. Fans in more than 200 countries and territories cast 18 million votes earlier this year to show their love for the nominees, which represented anime excellence across more than 30 anime studios, eight streaming platforms, over 50 series and films; and alongside more than 50 voice actors.



Nominees and voting will open early 2024. More information can be found on the Anime Awards website and across Crunchyroll social channels.





About Crunchyroll



Crunchyroll connects anime and manga fans across 200+ countries and territories with the content and experiences they love. In addition to free ad-supported and subscription premium content, Crunchyroll serves the anime community across events, theatrical, games, consumer products, collectibles, and manga publishing.



Anime fans have access to one of the largest collections of licensed anime through Crunchyroll and translated in multiple languages for viewers worldwide. Viewers can also access simulcasts — top series available immediately after Japanese broadcast.



The Crunchyroll app is available on over 15 platforms, including all gaming consoles.



Crunchyroll, LLC is an independently operated joint venture between US-based Sony Pictures Entertainment, and Japan’s Aniplex, a subsidiary of Sony Music Entertainment (Japan) Inc., both subsidiaries of Sony Group Corporation.

