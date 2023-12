Congratulations to Kyle Wilson, who won the first predictions contest of the 2023-2024 season by correctly predicting 6/9 of the NYFCC winners. Please email us to collect your prize!

The runners-up this year, who predicted 5/9 winners:

Josh B

Jason Boegh

Simone Fabriziani

Julie Feucht

Angela Hutton

James Lovelace

Jeffrey Mahoney

Azahar Salleh

Craig Zadow