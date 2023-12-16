The National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences (NATAS) today announced the winners of the 50th Annual Daytime Emmy® Creative Arts & Lifestyle categories. The ceremony was presented live this afternoon at the historic Westin Bonaventure Hotel in downtown Los Angeles. The show aired live and is available to watch on theemmys.tv.

Award-winning journalist Connie Chung bestowed the Lifetime Achievement Honor to her husband, legendary television talk show host Maury Povich, and other presenters included Judge Michael Correiro (Hot Bench), Delon de Metz (The Bold and the Beautiful), Gottmik (Book of Queer), Mark Grossman (The Young and the Restless), Abigail Klein (Days of Our Lives), Dominique Jackson (Book of Queer), Judge Rachel Juarez (Hot Bench), Benji Madden, Joel Madden, Eden McCoy (winner Outstanding Younger Performer Daytime Emmy at last night’s at the 50th Annual Daytime Emmys, General Hospital;), George Oliphant (George to the Rescue), and Judge Yodit Tewalde (Hot Bench).

“With all of the challenges and delays that came with 2023, it was the work of all the creative individuals and teams who bring their meticulous skills to Daytime programming that finally brought us together for this celebration. The work and quality endures,” said Brent Stanton, Head of Daytime Emmys Administration.

The Daytime Emmy Awards have recognized outstanding achievement in television programming and crafts since 1974, honoring work in a variety of categories, including daytime dramas, talk shows, instructional programming, hosting, and legal/courtroom programs. In 2021, the National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences (NATAS) and the Television Academy jointly announced plans to realign the Daytime and Primetime Emmy Awards to be organized by content genre, as opposed to program airtime. In addition, in recognition of the marked increase in content and entries for children’s programming, last year was the first annual Children’s & Family Emmy Awards, with relevant categories separating from the Daytime Emmys into their own competition and ceremony

All awards are judged by a pool of more than 1,000 peer professionals from across the television industry, whose confidential ballots were then tabulated by the independent accounting firm of Lutz & Carr, LLP.

About NATAS

The National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences (NATAS) is a service organization dedicated to the advancement of the arts and sciences of television and the promotion of creative leadership for artistic, educational, and technical achievements within the television industry. It recognizes excellence in television with the coveted Emmy Awards for News & Documentary, Sports, Daytime, and Children’s & Family programming, as well as achievements in television Technology & Engineering.

NATAS membership consists of more than 18,000 broadcast and media professionals represented in 19 regional chapters across the country. Beyond awards, NATAS has extensive educational programs including regional student television and its Student Award for Excellence and the National Student Production Awards for outstanding journalistic work by high school students, as well as scholarships, publications, and major activities for both industry professionals and the viewing public.

OUTSTANDING CULINARY SERIES

José Andrés and Family in Spain (Discovery+)

OUTSTANDING LEGAL/COURTROOM PROGRAM

The People’s Court (SYNDICATED)

OUTSTANDING TRAVEL, ADVENTURE AND NATURE PROGRAM

Wild Babies (Netflix)

OUTSTANDING INSTRUCTIONAL/HOW-TO PROGRAM

Instant Dream Home (Netflix)

OUTSTANDING LIFESTYLE PROGRAM

Eat This With Yara (AJ+)

OUTSTANDING ARTS AND POPULAR CULTURE PROGRAM

Variety Power of Women: Changemakers (Lifetime)

OUTSTANDING EDUCATIONAL AND INFORMATIONAL PROGRAM

Italy Made with Love (PBS)

OUTSTANDING DAYTIME SPECIAL

Recipe for Change: Standing up to Antisemitism (YouTube Originals)

OUTSTANDING SHORT FORM PROGRAM

My Mark featuring Marcus Samuelsson (Condé Nast / Bon Apetit)

OUTSTANDING PROMOTIONAL ANNOUNCEMENT

The Drew Barrymore Show (SYNDICATED)

“Drew’s Got the Beat”

OUTSTANDING CULINARY HOST

Justin Sutherland

Taste the Culture (tbs I TNT I truTV)

OUTSTANDING DAYTIME PROGRAM HOST

Mike Corey

Uncharted Adventure (The Weather Channel)

OUTSTANDING WRITING TEAM FOR A DAYTIME NON-FICTION PROGRAM

Island of the Sea Wolves (Netflix)

OUTSTANDING DIRECTING TEAM FOR A SINGLE CAMERA DAYTIME NON-FICTION PROGRAM

Home (Apple TV+)

OUTSTANDING DIRECTING TEAM FOR A MULTIPLE CAMERA DAYTIME NON-FICTION PROGRAM

The Kelly Clarkson Show (SYNDICATED)

OUTSTANDING MUSIC DIRECTION AND COMPOSITION

Home (Apple TV+)

OUTSTANDING ORIGINAL SONG

American Anthems (PBS)

“Life is Sweet”

OUTSTANDING LIGHTING DIRECTION

The Kelly Clarkson Show (SYNDICATED)

OUTSTANDING TECHNICAL DIRECTION, CAMERAWORK, VIDEO

The Kelly Clarkson Show (SYNDICATED)

OUTSTANDING CINEMATOGRAPHY

Island of the Sea Wolves (Netflix)

OUTSTANDING SINGLE CAMERA EDITING

Island of the Sea Wolves (Netflix)

OUTSTANDING MULTIPLE CAMERA EDITING

The Book of Queer (Discovery+)

OUTSTANDING LIVE SOUND MIXING AND SOUND EDITING

The Kelly Clarkson Show (SYNDICATED)

OUTSTANDING SOUND MIXING AND SOUND EDITING

Island of the Sea Wolves (Netflix)

OUTSTANDING MAIN TITLE AND GRAPHIC DESIGN

Down to Earth with Zac Efron (Netflix)

OUTSTANDING CASTING

General Hospital (ABC)

OUTSTANDING ART DIRECTION/SET DECORATION/SCENIC DESIGN

The View (ABC)

OUTSTANDING COSTUME DESIGN/STYLING

The Bold and the Beautiful (CBS)

OUTSTANDING HAIRSTYLING AND MAKEUP

Red Table Talk (Facebook Watch)