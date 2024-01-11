Tomorrow, we’ll finally get our last piece of the Big Guild puzzle. The PGA is one of the most influential groups, needless to say, because they also have ten nominees and they also use the ranked choice ballot to determine their winner. The biggest difference between the PGA and the Academy is, quite simply, ACTORS. There aren’t as many actors in the PGA, although there are quite a few.

Since 2009, we’ve been tracking the big guilds to see which of them is closest to what the Oscars will be. And the PGA wins, at least for nominations.

The PGA might be the closest, but we can still see movies that get into Best Pic even if they miss there, like last year’s All Quiet on the Western Front, which landed in a big way at BAFTA and then made it into the Oscars. This year, the BAFTA nominations are landing AFTER the Oscar ballot deadline, so it’s hard to know whether there will be influence there or just crossover.

Here are the films that got into PGA but not the Oscars and the ones that got in instead:

2022

Out: Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, The Whale, Glass Onion

In: All Quiet on the Western Front (BAFTA)

2021

Out: Being the Ricardos

In: Drive My Car

2020

Out: One Night in Miami, Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom, Borat

In: The Father (Globes + BAFTA)

2019

Out: Knives Out

2018

Out: A Quiet Place, Crazy Rich Asians

In: Bohemian Rhapsody (Globes + SAG)

2017

Out: I, Tonya, The Big Sick

In: Darkest Hour (Critics Choice + BAFTA)

2016

Out: Deadpool

2015

Out: Ex Machina, Straight Outta Compton, Sicario

2014

Out: Gone Girl, Nightcrawler, Unbroken, Foxcatcher

In: Selma (Globes + Critics Choice)

2013

Out: Blue Jasmine, Saving Mr. Banks

In: Philomena (Globes + BAFTA)

2012

Out: Moonrise Kingdom, Skyfall

In: Amour

2011

Out: Bridesmaids, Dragon Tattoo, The Ides of March

In: Tree of Life (Critics Choice), Extremely Loud, Incredibly Close (Critics Choice)

2010

Out: The Town

In: Winter’s Bone (Critics Choice)

2009

Out: Invictus

In: The Blind Side

There are plenty of ways this could go. These movies are very likely locked:

Oppenheimer

Killers of the Flower Moon

Barbie

Poor Things

The Holdovers

Maestro

Past Lives

American Fiction

That leaves two slots open. They will likely be from these:

The Color Purple

May December

Anatomy of a Fall

The Zone of Interest

Air

Ferrari

Saltburn

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse

Your guess is as good as mine. You can look at the charts below. Here are our predictions.

Producers Guild Predictions

American Fiction — Sasha Stone, Ryan Adams, Marshall Flores, Mark Johnson, Clarence Moye

Barbie — Stone, Adams, Flores, Johnson, Moye

The Holdovers — Stone, Adams, Flores, Johnson, Moye

Killers of the Flower Moon — Stone, Adams, Flores, Johnson, Moye

Maestro — Stone, Adams, Flores, Johnson, Moye

Oppenheimer — Stone, Adams, Flores, Johnson, Moye

Past Lives — Stone, Adams, Flores, Johnson, Moye

Poor Things — Stone, Adams, Flores, Johnson, Moye

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse — Adams, Flores, Johnson, Moye

The Color Purple — Stone, Flores, Johnson, Moye

Ferrari — Adams

Air — Stone

Here are the charts (Thanks to Marshall for cleaning them up):