“The International Film Music Critics Association (IFMCA) announces its list of nominees for excellence in musical scoring in 2023, for the 20th annual IFMCA Awards. Composers John Williams and Christopher Young lead the list of composer nominees with four nominations each, closely followed by Lorne Balfe, Stephen Barton, Ludwig Göransson, and Bear McCreary, who each have three.”

SCORE OF THE YEAR

• GOJIRA-1.0/GODZILLA MINUS ONE, music by Naoki Sato

• INDIANA JONES AND THE DIAL OF DESTINY, music by John Williams

• KIMITACHI WA DŌ IKIRU/THE BOY AND THE HERON, music by Joe Hisaishi

• OPPENHEIMER, music by Ludwig Göransson

• THE PIPER, music by Christopher Young

COMPOSER OF THE YEAR

• LORNE BALFE

• LAURA KARPMAN

• BEAR MCCREARY

• JOHN WILLIAMS

• CHRISTOPHER YOUNG

BREAKTHROUGH COMPOSER OF THE YEAR

• SHERRI CHUNG

• PAWEŁ LUCEWICZ

• MICHAEL “MIKA” PENNIMAN JR.

• ŁUKASZ “L.U.C” ROSTKOWSKI

• COREY WALLACE

COMPOSITION OF THE YEAR

• “Can You Hear the Music?” from OPPENHEIMER, music by Ludwig Göransson

• “Concerto for Flute and Orchestra, Movement 2” from THE PIPER, music by Christopher Young

• “Found” from LA SOCIEDAD DE LA NIEVE/SOCIETY OF THE SNOW, music by Michael Giacchino

• “Helena’s Theme” from INDIANA JONES AND THE DIAL OF DESTINY, music by John Williams

• “Leaving Spacedock” from STAR TREK: PICARD, music by Stephen Barton and Frederik Wiedmann

BEST ORIGINAL SCORE FOR A DRAMA FILM

• THE BOYS IN THE BOAT, music by Alexandre Desplat

• NAPOLEON, music by Martin Phipps

• OPPENHEIMER, music by Ludwig Göransson

• LA SOCIEDAD DE LA NIEVE/SOCIETY OF THE SNOW, music by Michael Giacchino

• ZNACHOR/FORGOTTEN LOVE, music by Paweł Lucewicz

BEST ORIGINAL SCORE FOR A COMEDY FILM

• AMERICAN FICTION, music by Laura Karpman

• BARBIE, music by Mark Ronson and Andrew Wyatt

• HAUNTED MANSION, music by Kris Bowers

• KUREIJI KURUZU/IN LOVE AND DEEP WATER, music by Takatsugu Muramatsu

• MON CRIME/THE CRIME IS MINE, music by Philippe Rombi

BEST ORIGINAL SCORE FOR AN ACTION/ADVENTURE FILM

• THE HUNGER GAMES: THE BALLAD OF SONGBIRDS AND SNAKES, music by James Newton Howard

• INDIANA JONES AND THE DIAL OF DESTINY, music by John Williams

• MISSION: IMPOSSIBLE – DEAD RECKONING, PART ONE, music by Lorne Balfe

• PERTSA & KILU: FAARAON SORMUS/RANGERS OF THE LOST RING, music by Panu Aaltio

• SUPERCELL, music by Corey Wallace

BEST ORIGINAL SCORE FOR A FANTASY/SCIENCE FICTION FILM

• THE CREATOR, music by Hans Zimmer

• FENG SHEN DI YI BU: ZHAO GE FENG YUN/CREATION OF THE GODS I: KINGDOM OF STORMS, music by Gordy Haab

• GOJIRA-1.0/GODZILLA MINUS ONE, music by Naoki Sato

• PETER PAN & WENDY, music by Daniel Hart

• POOR THINGS, music by Jerskin Fendrix

BEST ORIGINAL SCORE FOR A HORROR/THRILLER FILM

• A HAUNTING IN VENICE, music by Hildur Guđnadóttir

• THE LAST VOYAGE OF THE DEMETER, music by Bear McCreary

• M3GAN, music by Anthony Willis

• THE NUN II, music by Marco Beltrami

• THE PIPER, music by Christopher Young

BEST ORIGINAL SCORE FOR AN ANIMATED FILM

• CHŁOPI/THE PEASANTS, music by Łukasz “L.U.C” Rostkowski

• ELEMENTAL, music by Thomas Newman

• KIMITACHI WA DŌ IKIRU/THE BOY AND THE HERON, music by Joe Hisaishi

• MIGRATION, music by John Powell

• SPIDER-MAN: ACROSS THE SPIDER-VERSE, music by Daniel Pemberton

BEST ORIGINAL SCORE FOR A DOCUMENTARY

• BLUE WHALES: RETURN OF THE GIANTS, music by Steven Price

• LIBRES, music by Oscar Martín Leanizbarrutia

• LIFE ON OUR PLANET, music by Lorne Balfe

• STILL: A MICHAEL J. FOX MOVIE, music by John Powell

• WILD ISLES, music by George Fenton

BEST ORIGINAL SCORE FOR TELEVISION

• AHSOKA, music by Kevin Kiner

• ALL THE LIGHT WE CANNOT SEE, music by James Newton Howard

• THE FALL OF THE HOUSE OF USHER, music by The Newton Brothers

• ONE PIECE, music by Sonya Belousova and Giona Ostinelli

• STAR TREK: PICARD, music by Stephen Barton and Frederik Wiedmann

BEST ORIGINAL SCORE FOR A VIDEO GAME OR INTERACTIVE MEDIA

• AVATAR: FRONTIERS OF PANDORA, music by Pinar Toprak

• GOD OF WAR: RAGNARÖK – VALHALLA, music by Sparks & Shadows, themes by Bear McCreary

• HOGWARTS LEGACY, music by Chuck E. Myers, J. Scott Rakozy, and Peter Murray

• PLANET OF LANA, music by Takeshi Furukawa

• STAR WARS: JEDI – SURVIVOR, music by Stephen Barton and Gordy Haab

BEST ARCHIVAL RELEASE

• CHAPLIN, music by John Barry; album produced by Neil S. Bulk, liner notes by Jon Burlingame, album art direction by Scott Saslow (La-La Land)

• HEIDI/JANE EYRE, music by John Williams; album produced by Mike Matessino, liner notes by John Takis and Mike Matessino, album art direction by Jim Titus (Quartet)

• HOOK, music by John Williams; album produced by Mike Matessino, liner notes by Mike Matessino, John Takis, and Jason LeBlanc, album art direction by Jim Titus (La-La Land)

• LAURENCE ROSENTHAL: MUSIC FOR FILM AND TELEVISION, music by Laurence Rosenthal; the Brussels Philharmonic conducted by Dirk Brossé, album produced by Thomas Van Parys/Film Fest Gent, liner notes by Laurence Rosenthal, Robert Townson, and Thomas Van Parys, album art direction by Stuart Ford (Silva Screen/Film Fest Gent)

• MACARTHUR, music by Jerry Goldsmith; album produced by Douglass Fake, liner notes by Jeff Bond and Douglass Fake, album art direction by Kay Marshall (Intrada)

• THE MAN WHO KNEW TOO MUCH/ON DANGEROUS GROUND, music by Bernard Herrmann; the Royal Scottish National Orchestra conducted by William Stromberg, album produced by Douglass Fake, liner notes by Steven Smith, album art direction by Stephane Coedel and Kay Marshall (Intrada)

• NIGHT AFTER NIGHT, music by James Newton Howard; orchestra conducted by Gavin Greenaway, featured performers Jean-Yves Thibaudet, Hilary Hahn, and Maya Beiser, album produced by Michael Dean Parsons, liner notes by James Newton Howard and M. Night Shyamalan, album art direction nominee to be confirmed (Sony Classical)

• THE ROCK, music by Nick Glennie-Smith, Hans Zimmer, and Harry Gregson-Williams; album produced by Stéphane Humez, liner notes by Kaya Savas, album art direction by Kay Marshall (Intrada)

• SÉANCE ON A WET AFTERNOON/KATHERINE HEPBURN, music by John Barry; Orquesta de Córdoba conducted by Fernando Velázquez, album produced by Jose M. Benitez and Leigh Phillips, liner notes by Jon Burlingame, album art direction by Nacho B. Govantes and Jim Titus (Quartet)

• A SYMPHONIC CELEBRATION: MUSIC FROM THE STUDIO GHIBLI FILMS OF HAYAO MIYAZAKI, music by Joe Hisaishi; the Royal Philharmonic Orchestra conducted by Joe Hisaishi, album produced by Joe Hisaishi and Anna Barry, liner notes by Michael Beek, album art direction by Yuka Araki (Deutsche Grammophon)

FILM MUSIC RECORD LABEL OF THE YEAR

• INTRADA RECORDS, Douglass Fake, Roger Feigelson

• LA-LA LAND RECORDS, MV Gerhard, Matt Verboys

• MOVIESCORE MEDIA, Mikael Carlsson

• MUSIC BOX RECORDS, Cyril Durand-Roger, Laurent Lafarge

• QUARTET RECORDS, Jose M. Benitez