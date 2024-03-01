Olly Gibbs has released a fresh batch of Oscar character posters for the 96th Academy Awards. Thanks to First Showing for the heads up. The posters are up on his Instagram.
Olly Gibbs has released a fresh batch of Oscar character posters for the 96th Academy Awards. Thanks to First Showing for the heads up. The posters are up on his Instagram.
Sasha Stone has been around the Oscar scene since 1999. Almost everything on this website is her fault.
Better late than never! Barbie was placed in Adapted at the Oscars but is in the Original Screenplay category here,...Read more
As we head into the last gasp of Oscars 2024, there are still a few awards left to hand out...Read more
Andrew Haigh's All of Us Strangers took home three big awards at this year's Dorian Film Awards. Take that, Academy!...Read more
© 2024 JNews - Premium WordPress news & magazine theme by Jegtheme.