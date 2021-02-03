Check back throughout the day to read more reactions from the nominees!

“It was the honor of a lifetime to work with Steve McQueen on SMALL AXE. I am thrilled to be part of this anthology series and grateful that it is also being recognized with a nomination by the HFPA. Thank you to Steve McQueen for his vision and trust, to Leroy Logan for sharing his story with us, and to Amazon Studios for its continued support in telling these important, and often overlooked, stories.”

–John Boyega, Best Supporting Actor nominee for Small Axe

“What a way to wake up! We are so proud of the entire cast & crew of Schitt’s Creek, and we are thrilled to celebrate the end of this series with the show’s first Golden Globe nominations. Thank you to the HFPA!”

–A joint statement from Dan Levy and Eugene Levy, creators of Best Comedy nominee, Schitt’s Creek

“I’m so grateful to be recognized again by the HFPA, and I can’t wait for awards night. Everybody knows the Golden Globes throw the best Zoom.”

–Ramy Youssef, Best Actor in a Musical or Comedy Series for Ramy

“Wonderful news to wake up to – thank you to the HFPA for their love towards Emma and The Queen’s Gambit. What a joy.”

–Anya Taylor-Joy, Best Actress in a Limited Series, Anthology Series, or Movie Made for Television for The Queen’s Gambit

“All of us on The Crown are thrilled to be recognised in this way by the HFPA. This season really seems to have resonated with audiences of all generations all around the world, and we could not be more grateful or more proud.”

–Peter Morgan, creator of Best Drama Series nominee, The Crown

“Thank you thank you! I am truly honoured to be named amongst a group of such talented and inspirational women! Working on The Crown was the most magical experience in no small part thanks to the incredible cast and crew that supported and helped guide me through, including my wonderful friend, Josh O’Connor who has so deservingly been recognised today as well. It has been a privilege to be part of The Crown family and to portray our version of Diana… “Well, You Know, By Being A Mad Tree.”

–Emma Corrin, Best Actress in a Drama Series nominee for The Crown

“I am so thankful to the HFPA for this nomination and for recognising me alongside these extraordinary women, and also to the fans of The Crown for supporting us this season. It was an honour to be a part of it. I owe a lot to Cate Hall and Amy Roberts for their collaboration, vision and genius in making our Thatcher come to life.”

–Gillian Anderson, Best Supporting Actress nominee for The Crown

“Mind blown. Thank you to the Hollywood Foreign Press! What an honor to be recognized by this group, and among these incredible artists. I share this acknowledgement with our entire cast and crew, our researchers, producers and of course Peter Morgan. Truly, a family I’m honored to be a part of.”

–Josh O’Connor, Best Actor in a Drama Series nominee for The Crown

“It’s a pleasure for me to be included in the Golden Globes this morning, but it’s particularly gratifying to see so many of my co-stars nominated as well, including the show itself. It’s been a great and happiest of jobs and I hope we have provided some diversion in this bonkers time. I miss my fake family. Now that our tenure is over, I couldn’t have asked for a nicer retirement present.”

–Helena Bonham Carter, Best Supporting Actress nominee for The Crown

“I’m very grateful. Just to be nominated is a massive honour. Though I would remind the HFPA that I still have the sculpting hammer. I’m also v proud for the show itself and happy for Nicole and Donald for their nominations.”

–Hugh Grant, Best Actor in a Limited Series nominee for The Undoing

“We’re excited and grateful to be recognised by The Hollywood Foreign Press with this morning’s Golden Globe nominations. It’s a testament to the amazing team that make the show, the incredible talent of Elle and Nick, and our brilliant ensemble of actors. We love Gold in Imperial Russia.”

–Tony McNamara, creator/showrunner of The Great

“Thank you to the HFPA for the nominations for ‘The Great.’ The show is a huge group effort and Tony McNamara and I can thank all of our gifted international cast & crew of artisans who were critical in bringing this to life. Thankyou to MRC and Hulu for their continued support and very delighted that the inspired work of Elle Fanning and Nicholas Hoult have been recognised”

–Marian Macgowan, producer of The Great

“The Queen’s Gambit was an international production and a worldwide phenomenon, so its wonderful to be honored with these nominations from the Hollywood Foreign Press. Super proud of the amazing Anya, and gratitude to my partners Allan Scott and my old friend Scott Frank who is a consummate storyteller but fairly average chess player.”

–William Horberg, Executive producer of nominee The Queen’s Gambit “Words cannot express how extremely grateful and excited I am to be nominated for my role in Emily in Paris and for the show’s nomination! I’m beyond thrilled the series was recognized and I feel so lucky to be in a category including such incredible women who have kept me laughing and smiling all year long. The greatest gift of playing Emily has been providing a sense of escapism and fun during a time when we all needed it most. I’m so proud of this show and so thankful to the HFPA, Netflix, Darren and the entire cast and crew without whom Emily would be truly lost. I’m also incredibly proud of my MANK family and sending them so much love as well! I’m overwhelmed with happiness. Thank you again from the bottom of my heart. Bisous!”

–Lily Collins, Best Actress in Musical or Comedy Series for Emily in Paris “Thank you to the HFPA for this amazing honor for EMILY IN PARIS. We had such a great time making this show in Paris with our amazing French crew. I also want to thank MTV Studios and Netflix for their unwavering support and separately congratulate Lily on her much deserved nomination – there is no one better.” –Darren Star, Creator of Comedy Series nominee, Emily in Paris “Thank you Hollywood Foreign Press for recognizing Ozark! What a thrill to be nominated during this locked-down, memorable, crazy, upside down, challenging year. I am so proud to be included in this amazing list of nominees. And special congratulations to Regina King!!!!”

–Laura Linney, Best Actress in a Drama Series for Ozark “Thank you HFPA for the golden globe nomination. What an honor! I got so excited this morning, I may have broken into song! Thank you to Austin for writing Zoey and to Mandy for the moves. Dancing and singing alongside this cast and crew has been a highlight of my life. We poured our hearts into this show and I’m so humbled to know it’s moved you.”

–Jane Levy, Best Actress in a Musical or Comedy Series for Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist “Oh what a beautiful morning. Once again, thanks HFPA. It never gets old. Congrats to my fellow nominees and ALL my ‘Black Monday’ family. This is for (and because of) ALL of us.”

–Don Cheadle, Best Actor in a Musical or Comedy Series for Black Monday “I’m on set in London and just heard the brilliant news. A big shout out to Jeff Daniels — the yin to my yang and the finest scene partner in any Oval Office. A big thanks to Billy Ray, James Comey and all the cast and crew…and to Showtime for airing this timely series. I’m thrilled and honored by this recognition.”

–Brendan Gleeson, Best Supporting Actor nominee for The Comey Rule “The Comey Rule” wasn’t just a project. It mattered and continues to matter. In an important election year, I knew some people might have said “shut up and stay out of politics,” but the reason I couldn’t is simple: I’ve got kids and grandkids, and I wanted them to know that I was on the right side of history. In a divided country like ours, you might risk losing half an audience with these choices, but this was just too important. Thank you to the HFPA for this honor, to Showtime for their support, and to Billy Ray for his tenacity. Also to the cast – half of my performance has always been in the other actors around me, so this nomination is as much yours as it is mine.

–Jeff Daniels, Best Actor in a Limited Series, Anthology Series of Move Made for Television for The Comey Rule “I am so happy the Hollywood Foreign Press Association has recognized our Small Axe family today. We had such a brilliant crew and cast across the anthology series, some highly experienced actors and craftspeople as well as a lot of exciting new talent who made it onto a set for the very first time. I’m just thrilled.”

–Steve McQueen, director of nominee Small Axe “Bringing Mildred Ratched to the screen was a labor of love, and today’s nominations are the cherry on top. I am thrilled for Cynthia, and am proud of our entire brilliant cast and tireless crew. Much love and gratitude to Mr. Ryan Murphy and to the HFPA for this honor.”

–Sarah Paulson, Best Actress in a Drama Series for Ratched “I knew when Ryan Murphy asked me to play Gwendolyn that it was going to be one of the highlights of my career. I am so honored that the HFPA chose to recognize RATCHED and Sarah Paulson’s and my performances in it. I have been over the moon about the way audiences embraced “Midolyn” and shared Ryan’s excitement at the idea of having two queer women play these queer characters. I share this recognition with Sarah, the rest of the incredible cast, Ryan Murphy, our crew, and Netflix.”

–Cynthia Nixon, Best Supporting Actress nominee for Ratched “Thank you to the Hollywood Foreign Press Association for this honor. From its inception, THE GOOD LORD BIRD was a passion project for everyone involved and I am so proud of the final product. I’m thrilled to be nominated alongside all the incredible talent in this category. I share this recognition with James McBride, whose words continue to inspire me, and the whole cast and crew who made the series the triumph that it is.”

–Ethan Hawke, Best Actor in a Limited Series, Anthology Series or Movie Made for Television for The Good Lord Bird

“I’m knocked out! I spent two weeks in the desert for one episode and I’m still rehydrating! Our fifth season was the best yet. Thank you, Hollywood Foreign Press!”

–Bob Odenkirk, Best Actor in a Drama Series nominee for Better Call Saul

“Whaaaaaat?! I am completely honoured to have been nominated today alongside such immensely talented actors, some of whom I have grown up idolising and am so grateful to have worked alongside my now dearest friend Paul Mescal. Playing Marianne was a beautiful and complex journey and she is a character who I will always treasure close to my heart, and indeed fringe!”

–Daisy Edgar-Jones, Best Actress in a Limited Series, Anthology Series or Movie Made for Television nominee for Normal People

“I am honored that the HFPA has recognized my performance in HOLLYWOOD and am proud to be nominated alongside such wonderful actors. Playing Henry Wilson was a unique and incredibly rewarding experience. I share this honor with Ryan Murphy, the remarkable cast, our crew, and Netflix.”

–Jim Parsons, Best Supporting Actor nominee for Hollywood

“We are thrilled with the continued recognition and support for Unorthodox. All of us involved in making the series are honored by this nomination. Thank you to The Hollywood Foreign Press Association, our brilliant cast and crew, our passionate fans worldwide, and to Netflix for supporting us on this journey.”

–Anna Winger, executive producer of nominee Unorthodox