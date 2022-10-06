The African American Film Critics Association (AAFCA) announced today that winners of the 14th Annual AAFCA Awards honoring outstanding achievement in film will be announced on Jan. 16, 2023. An in-person celebration will follow on March 1, 2023. The critics’ organization will publish its annual “top 10” list on Dec. 8, 2022. Award-winners and the “top 10” list are voted on by AAFCA’s 90+ membership. The AAFCA Awards and all other proceedings will be presided over by AAFCA President and co-founder, Gil Robertson.

The AAFCA Awards recognizes outstanding achievement in film in the following competitive categories:

Best Film

Best Director

Best Actor

Best Actress

Best Supporting Actor

Best Supporting Actress

Breakout Performance

Best Independent Film

Best Foreign Film

Best Documentary

Best Writing

Best Ensemble

Additional honorary awards will be announced later this year including the Stanley & Karen Kramer Award for Social Justice, the Emerging Director Award presented by Facebook, the Building Change Award presented by Lowes and the Innovator Award presented by Nissan. Submissions are open now. For more information on how to submit for AAFCA Awards consideration please visit AAFCA.com. The deadline to screen films and/or provide screeners to the AAFCA membership for awards consideration is Dec. 2, 2022.

14th Annual AAFCA Awards Voting Timeline

Dec. 2, 2022 Screening / Screener Deadline

Dec. 8, 2022 Top 10 Films Announced

Jan. 16, 2023 Winners Announced

Mar. 1, 2023 13th Annual AAFCA Awards

For more information on the AAFCA Awards and the organization’s other programs and activities, visit http://AAFCA.com.

ABOUT AAFCA

Established in 2003, AAFCA is the premiere body of Black film critics in the world, actively reviewing film and television, with a particular emphasis on entertainment that includes the Black experience and storytellers from the African Diaspora. The organization’s primary mission is to cultivate understanding, appreciation and advancement of the contributions of African descended talent to cinematic and television culture – from the artistic and technical legends of the past to the still unimagined breakthroughs of future generations. AAFCA members are a geographically diverse cross-section of journalists, covering all genres of the cinematic arts, while representing multiple mediums – including print, TV, radio broadcast and online. Collectively, they reach a worldwide audience in excess of 100 million. As a non-profit organization, AAFCA is committed to numerous educational and philanthropic efforts, particularly those that foster and celebrate diversity and inclusion. For more information on AAFCA and its programs visit http://AAFCA.com.