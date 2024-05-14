Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Email Print Reddit

Even though the lead character of Iggy London’s Area Boy, Eli, and I grew up with entirely different backgrounds, I saw myself in his longing to figure himself out. A lot of teenagers are caught between the worlds of self-acceptance, destruction, and a knowing identity, and Eli doesn’t know whether to embrace the conformity of his family’s religion or the volatility of the friend group he wants to sink into. London’s care for Eli’s story speaks volumes, and he recognizes how all of us can find ourselves struggling to declare who we are and what side we are on. It is a film about our precious, safeguarded secrets.

From literally the very first frame, London’s Area Boy feels personal. I was curious if London saw himself in his young protagonist or if he was recalling any specific moments or experiences.

“Ultimately, is a melting pot of all the people that I met at a very specific moment of my life,” London admits. “I remember being at Uni and feeling desperate to fit in–I sometimes felt like an intruder in certain spaces. I always felt like I was cosplaying an identity to pretend to be into things that I wasn’t really into just to have basic conversations. I was really struggling to find my tribe. It’s a personal story, especially given the fact that I grew up Pentecostal and, later in life, I became Catholic. It’s about trying to connect with who you are when you are surrounded by people who seem to have it all figured out. Internally, that dialogue that you have when you are trying to identify the words to express what you crave for is really about that deep yearning for that something even when you don’t know what that is.

Eli is the epitome of that. He doesn’t know how to relate to give those things labels–he’s that shy. When you are trying to figure out who you are, you desperately don’t want to say the thing that you are. You’re hiding. Ultimately, it’s not necessarily about queer identity of sexuality, but it’s more about trying to figure out what that place is. It’s before you can even give a name to something, and we rarely see that in the world of film. Whether you’re Jewish or Muslim or straight or queer–it’s important to understand where that exploration begins.”

Throughout Area Boy, our eyes are brought to the glinting cross that Eli wears around his neck. It some scenes, it almost glows and the brightness feels like it changes from scene to scene as Eli surrounds himself with different people. It’s a reminder that faith can fluctuate as we maneuver our lives, but it can stay with us–sometimes leading us when we least expect it.

“I wore a cross like that when I was growing up, and I wanted it to be a sign of identity,” he says. “Especially when he trying to figure everything. Identities are imposed on him throughout with the cross and even when he is trying to figure out what he is supposed to like, there is a symbolism that ties him into the stoic requirements of his mother or the church. There were loads of big crosses, but I wanted him to wear something that felt simple and honest. I wanted it to be something that a normal kid would wear without anyone saying anything or thinking that it was too bold. Eli could used it as a shield for God, but it was big enough for Kevin to see it from outside the derelict building. In that particular town, people just go home and then go to church. He uses religion as a shield.”

London pushes the camera in on Eli’s face in one scene when he sits in a crowded church. Everyone around him has their eyes closed in prayer with their hands up and lifted to receive, perhaps, a message or instruction from a higher being. It struck me that how we can feel isolated when we are surrounded by many people, and London was quick to point out how this is an example of how a character’s inner struggle is projected outwards. ‘

“Cinematically, there were a lot of clear guidelines before we started shooting,” he says. “There are three worlds in the film: the home, the church, and the area boy scene. Ultimately, I wanted the home to be neutral, and it was shot in a wide shot. There were times where we could push into someone’s face, so it’s controlled but also very fluid. The church was very much a stoic place, so I wanted the camera to be steady and fixed. The area boy scene is volatile is handheld and uncomfortable at times. That’s the reason that, in the church, I wanted to go into a closeup to show Joshua [Cameron]’s performance bit, it shows how out of place he feels. I wanted a closeup that felt intense, and it feels like there are eyes on him. Everyone is clearly in harmony, but he feels the struggle. Something is stopping him from feeling in touch with his religion.”

One of the most effective scenes comes towards the end of Area Boy when Eli has an unexpected conversation with Kevin, an older boy who challenges Eli’s authenticity at the beginning of the film. In a moment of surprising empathy, Kevin reveals something about himself that isn’t meant to relate to Eli but to give him perspective. When speaking about his father, Kevin says, ‘One day, he just left work and never came back.’ It’s a quiet scene with spare dialogue, but it’s a strong example to show London’s prowess in terms of letting words speak for themselves. We never know what another person is going through.

“It’s my favorite scene in the whole short,” London says, thoughtfully. “What is established in the beginning is how they do not connect. Eli tries to be more macho and square up to him–there’s tension. But Kevin sees through that straight away. Walking in on Eli, Kevin sees Eli is pretending. There’s pretense there. What Kevin is trying to say to Eli is, ultimately, he understands that sense of hiding who he is. Kevin knows Eli needs to be more accepted, and he doesn’t necessarily do it from a place as an older brother. Kevin is also confessing something in order for them to build something together in their connection. We all have secrets, and we can never judge a book by its cover. We cannot assume that that one person is far better off or has everything figured out. It’s this idea of empathy, and that moment is pivotal. To tell his own story to Eli, Kevin can help him guide him in the right direction.”