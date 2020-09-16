In preparation for the third night of the Creative Arts Emmys the Awards Daily TV team makes their predictions in 19 races celebrating the below-the-line crafts of the year’s top narrative shows. Will The Mandalorian and Watchmen dominate?

Last night the week-long virtual Creative Arts Emmy event continued by celebrating the year’s best in variety and reality programming. Both Saturday Night Live and Last Week Tonight with John Oliver took home three Emmys, continuing voters never-ending obsession with the two variety shows. The biggest news of the night came when Kerry Washington finally won a well-deserved Emmy, this year for producing Live in Front of a Studio Audience: “All in the Family” and “Good Times.”

Tonight Emmy week continues and diving into the first round of craft categories for some of the drama, comedy, and limited series programming. Host Nicole Byer and various guest presenters will announce the winners in 19 categories celebrating some of the year’s greatest achievements in cinematography, editing, hair and makeup, visual effects, and sound design.

The two shows to keep an eye on will be The Mandalorian and Watchmen. Competing in nine of tonight’s races, The Mandalorian‘s first chance at Emmy love will tell us if Disney+ can make a splash in the awards conversation after only being available for under a year. Watchmen on the other hand is one of the most nominated limited series we have seen in a long time and tonight will be very telling if it is able to break any records.

Clearly the most competitive category of the night is Outstanding Single-Camera Picture Editing for a Drama Series. Ozark and Succession both have two nominations each while The Mandalorian outdid both with three. Could this category be the bellwether of the drama series race? Or will Stranger Things benefit from vote splitting and pull off an upset?

Check out the full list of tonight’s nominations below alongside predictions from the Awards Daily TV team. While you’re waiting for tonight’s livestream (which can be viewed here) make sure to check out the full set of winners from night one and night two.

OUTSTANDING CINEMATOGRAPHY FOR A LIMITED SERIES OR MOVIE

Defending Jacob

Devs

The Plot Against America

Watchmen (Little Fear of Lightning) – Shadan

Watchmen (This Extraordinary Being) – Jalal, Clarence, Megan, Joey, Kevin, Ben

OUTSTANDING CINEMATOGRAPHY FOR A MULTI-CAMERA SERIES

Bob Hearts Abishola

Family Reunion

The Ranch

Will & Grace – Jalal, Clarence, Megan, Joey, Shadan, Kevin, Ben

OUTSTANDING CINEMATOGRAPHY FOR A SINGLE-CAMERA SERIES (HALF-HOUR)

Homecoming

Insecure (Lowkey Happy)

Insecure (Lowkey Lost)

The End of the F***ing World

The Mandalorian – Jalal, Clarence, Joey, Shadan, Kevin, Ben

OUTSTANDING CONTEMPORARY HAIRSTYLING

black-ish – Clarence, Megan

Grace and Frankie

Schitt’s Creek – Jalal, Shadan, Kevin

The Handmaid’s Tale

The Politician – Ben

This Is Us

OUTSTANDING FANTASY/SCI-FI COSTUMES

Carnival Row

The Handmaid’s Tale

The Mandalorian – Jalal, Shadan, Kevin

Watchmen – Clarence, Megan, Joey, Ben

Westworld

OUTSTANDING MULTI-CAMERA PICTURE EDITING FOR A COMEDY SERIES

One Day at a Time – Ben

The Conners

Will & Grace (We Love Lucy) – Jalal, Clarence, Megan, Joey, Shadan, Kevin

Will & Grace (What a Dump)

OUTSTANDING PERIOD COSTUMES

The Crown – Jalal, Shadan

Hollywood

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel – Clarence, Megan, Joey, Kevin, Ben

Mrs. America

Pose

OUTSTANDING PERIOD MAKEUP AND/OR CHARACTER MAKEUP (NON-PROSTHETIC)

American Horror Story: 1984

Hollywood – Joey

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel – Jalal, Megan, Shadan, Kevin, Ben

Pose

Star Trek: Picard – Clarence

OUTSTANDING PRODUCTION DESIGN FOR A NARRATIVE CONTEMPORARY PROGRAM (ONE HOUR OR MORE)

Big Little Lies

The Handmaid’s Tale – Jalal, Megan, Kevin,

Killing Eve

The Morning Show – Clarence, Joey

Ozark – Shadan

Succession – Ben

OUTSTANDING PRODUCTION DESIGN FOR A NARRATIVE PROGRAM (HALF-HOUR)

GLOW

Space Force

The Mandalorian – Jalal, Clarence, Shadan, Ben

What We Do In the Shadows – Megan, Kevin

Will & Grace – Joey

OUTSTANDING PROSTHETIC MAKEUP FOR A SERIES, LIMITED SERIES, MOVIE OR SPECIAL

American Horror Story: 1984

Hollywood

The Mandalorian – Jalal, Joey, Ben, Kevin

Pose

Star Trek: Picard – Clarence, Megan, Shadan

Westworld

OUTSTANDING SINGLE-CAMERA PICTURE EDITING FOR A DRAMA SERIES

Ozark (Fire Pink) – Jalal

Ozark (Wartime)

Stranger Things – Clarence, Shadan

Succession (DC) – Ben

Succession (This Is Not for Tears) – Megan, Joey, Kevin

The Mandalorian (Chapter 2: The Child)

The Mandalorian (Chapter 4: Sanctuary)

The Mandalorian (Chapter 8: Redemption)

OUTSTANDING SINGLE-CAMERA PICTURE EDITING FOR A LIMITED SERIES OR MOVIE

El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie – Clarence, Shadan

Mrs. America

Watchmen (It’s Summer and We’re Running Out of Ice) – Joey

Watchmen (This Extraordinary Being) – Jalal, Megan, Ben, Kevin

Watchmen (A God Walks In to Abar)

OUTSTANDING SOUND EDITING FOR A COMEDY OR DRAMA SERIES (ONE HOUR)

Better Call Saul

The Boys

The Crown – Shadan, Kevin, Ben

Star Trek: Picard

Stranger Things – Jalal, Clarence, Megan, Joey

Westworld

OUTSTANDING SOUND EDITING FOR A COMEDY OR DRAMA SERIES (HALF-HOUR) AND ANIMATION

GLOW

The Mandalorian – Jalal, Clarence, Shadan, Kevin, Ben

Silicon Valley

Space Force

What We Do in the Shadows – Megan

OUTSTANDING SOUND MIXING FOR A COMEDY OR DRAMA SERIES (HALF-HOUR) AND ANIMATION

The Mandalorian – Jalal, Clarence, Joey, Shadan, Kevin, Ben

Modern Family

The Ranch

Schitt’s Creek – Megan

Space Force

OUTSTANDING SOUND MIXING FOR A LIMITED SERIES OR MOVIE

American Horror Story: 1984

DEVS – Shadan

El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie

Hollywood

Watchmen – Jalal, Clarence, Megan, Joey, Kevin, Ben

OUTSTANDING SPECIAL VISUAL EFFECTS

Lost in Space

The Mandalorian – Jalal, Clarence, Joey, Kevin

Stranger Things

Watchmen – Megan, Shadan, Ben

Westworld

OUTSTANDING SPECIAL VISUAL EFFECTS IN A SUPPORTING ROLE