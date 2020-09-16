In preparation for the third night of the Creative Arts Emmys the Awards Daily TV team makes their predictions in 19 races celebrating the below-the-line crafts of the year’s top narrative shows. Will The Mandalorian and Watchmen dominate?
Last night the week-long virtual Creative Arts Emmy event continued by celebrating the year’s best in variety and reality programming. Both Saturday Night Live and Last Week Tonight with John Oliver took home three Emmys, continuing voters never-ending obsession with the two variety shows. The biggest news of the night came when Kerry Washington finally won a well-deserved Emmy, this year for producing Live in Front of a Studio Audience: “All in the Family” and “Good Times.”
Tonight Emmy week continues and diving into the first round of craft categories for some of the drama, comedy, and limited series programming. Host Nicole Byer and various guest presenters will announce the winners in 19 categories celebrating some of the year’s greatest achievements in cinematography, editing, hair and makeup, visual effects, and sound design.
The two shows to keep an eye on will be The Mandalorian and Watchmen. Competing in nine of tonight’s races, The Mandalorian‘s first chance at Emmy love will tell us if Disney+ can make a splash in the awards conversation after only being available for under a year. Watchmen on the other hand is one of the most nominated limited series we have seen in a long time and tonight will be very telling if it is able to break any records.
Clearly the most competitive category of the night is Outstanding Single-Camera Picture Editing for a Drama Series. Ozark and Succession both have two nominations each while The Mandalorian outdid both with three. Could this category be the bellwether of the drama series race? Or will Stranger Things benefit from vote splitting and pull off an upset?
Check out the full list of tonight’s nominations below alongside predictions from the Awards Daily TV team. While you’re waiting for tonight’s livestream (which can be viewed here) make sure to check out the full set of winners from night one and night two.
OUTSTANDING CINEMATOGRAPHY FOR A LIMITED SERIES OR MOVIE
- Defending Jacob
- Devs
- The Plot Against America
- Watchmen (Little Fear of Lightning) – Shadan
- Watchmen (This Extraordinary Being) – Jalal, Clarence, Megan, Joey, Kevin, Ben
OUTSTANDING CINEMATOGRAPHY FOR A MULTI-CAMERA SERIES
- Bob Hearts Abishola
- Family Reunion
- The Ranch
- Will & Grace – Jalal, Clarence, Megan, Joey, Shadan, Kevin, Ben
OUTSTANDING CINEMATOGRAPHY FOR A SINGLE-CAMERA SERIES (HALF-HOUR)
- Homecoming
- Insecure (Lowkey Happy)
- Insecure (Lowkey Lost)
- The End of the F***ing World
- The Mandalorian – Jalal, Clarence, Joey, Shadan, Kevin, Ben
OUTSTANDING CONTEMPORARY HAIRSTYLING
- black-ish – Clarence, Megan
- Grace and Frankie
- Schitt’s Creek – Jalal, Shadan, Kevin
- The Handmaid’s Tale
- The Politician – Ben
- This Is Us
OUTSTANDING FANTASY/SCI-FI COSTUMES
- Carnival Row
- The Handmaid’s Tale
- The Mandalorian – Jalal, Shadan, Kevin
- Watchmen – Clarence, Megan, Joey, Ben
- Westworld
OUTSTANDING MULTI-CAMERA PICTURE EDITING FOR A COMEDY SERIES
- One Day at a Time – Ben
- The Conners
- Will & Grace (We Love Lucy) – Jalal, Clarence, Megan, Joey, Shadan, Kevin
- Will & Grace (What a Dump)
OUTSTANDING PERIOD COSTUMES
- The Crown – Jalal, Shadan
- Hollywood
- The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel – Clarence, Megan, Joey, Kevin, Ben
- Mrs. America
- Pose
OUTSTANDING PERIOD MAKEUP AND/OR CHARACTER MAKEUP (NON-PROSTHETIC)
- American Horror Story: 1984
- Hollywood – Joey
- The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel – Jalal, Megan, Shadan, Kevin, Ben
- Pose
- Star Trek: Picard – Clarence
OUTSTANDING PRODUCTION DESIGN FOR A NARRATIVE CONTEMPORARY PROGRAM (ONE HOUR OR MORE)
- Big Little Lies
- The Handmaid’s Tale – Jalal, Megan, Kevin,
- Killing Eve
- The Morning Show – Clarence, Joey
- Ozark – Shadan
- Succession – Ben
OUTSTANDING PRODUCTION DESIGN FOR A NARRATIVE PROGRAM (HALF-HOUR)
- GLOW
- Space Force
- The Mandalorian – Jalal, Clarence, Shadan, Ben
- What We Do In the Shadows – Megan, Kevin
- Will & Grace – Joey
OUTSTANDING PROSTHETIC MAKEUP FOR A SERIES, LIMITED SERIES, MOVIE OR SPECIAL
- American Horror Story: 1984
- Hollywood
- The Mandalorian – Jalal, Joey, Ben, Kevin
- Pose
- Star Trek: Picard – Clarence, Megan, Shadan
- Westworld
OUTSTANDING SINGLE-CAMERA PICTURE EDITING FOR A DRAMA SERIES
- Ozark (Fire Pink) – Jalal
- Ozark (Wartime)
- Stranger Things – Clarence, Shadan
- Succession (DC) – Ben
- Succession (This Is Not for Tears) – Megan, Joey, Kevin
- The Mandalorian (Chapter 2: The Child)
- The Mandalorian (Chapter 4: Sanctuary)
- The Mandalorian (Chapter 8: Redemption)
OUTSTANDING SINGLE-CAMERA PICTURE EDITING FOR A LIMITED SERIES OR MOVIE
- El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie – Clarence, Shadan
- Mrs. America
- Watchmen (It’s Summer and We’re Running Out of Ice) – Joey
- Watchmen (This Extraordinary Being) – Jalal, Megan, Ben, Kevin
- Watchmen (A God Walks In to Abar)
OUTSTANDING SOUND EDITING FOR A COMEDY OR DRAMA SERIES (ONE HOUR)
- Better Call Saul
- The Boys
- The Crown – Shadan, Kevin, Ben
- Star Trek: Picard
- Stranger Things – Jalal, Clarence, Megan, Joey
- Westworld
OUTSTANDING SOUND EDITING FOR A COMEDY OR DRAMA SERIES (HALF-HOUR) AND ANIMATION
- GLOW
- The Mandalorian – Jalal, Clarence, Shadan, Kevin, Ben
- Silicon Valley
- Space Force
- What We Do in the Shadows – Megan
OUTSTANDING SOUND MIXING FOR A COMEDY OR DRAMA SERIES (HALF-HOUR) AND ANIMATION
- The Mandalorian – Jalal, Clarence, Joey, Shadan, Kevin, Ben
- Modern Family
- The Ranch
- Schitt’s Creek – Megan
- Space Force
OUTSTANDING SOUND MIXING FOR A LIMITED SERIES OR MOVIE
- American Horror Story: 1984
- DEVS – Shadan
- El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie
- Hollywood
- Watchmen – Jalal, Clarence, Megan, Joey, Kevin, Ben
OUTSTANDING SPECIAL VISUAL EFFECTS
- Lost in Space
- The Mandalorian – Jalal, Clarence, Joey, Kevin
- Stranger Things
- Watchmen – Megan, Shadan, Ben
- Westworld
OUTSTANDING SPECIAL VISUAL EFFECTS IN A SUPPORTING ROLE
- Devs – Jalal, Megan, Joey, Shadan, Ben
- The Handmaid’s Tale – Clarence
- Tales From the Loop
- Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan
- Vikings – Kevin