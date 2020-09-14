Earlier tonight the Television Academy kicked off their week-long Emmy event with the first night of five Creative Arts virtual ceremonies. Tonight, announcing the winners in 17 categories, the Television Academy honored some of the year’s best work in nonfiction and reality programming.

With three wins, Apollo 11 was the big winner of the night taking home Emmys for sound mixing, sound editing, and picture editing. Overall Netflix had a successful night with the streaming giant claiming five of tonight’s awards with recognition for Queer Eye, Cheer, American Factory, and a surprise writing win for Don’t F**k with Cats: Hunting an Internet Killer. Some of the other documentaries to win tonight included The Apollo and The Cave. Sir David Attenborough won his third consecutive Emmy while Leah Remini won an Emmy for the final season of her A&E series about her Scientology and the Aftermath.

Surprisingly two of the most nominated and well-known series of the night went home empty handed; Becoming and Tiger King.

Overall, it was a smooth, hour long ceremony with pre-recorded clips, tight acceptance speeches, and entertaining but brief bits from Nicole Byers. The ceremony can be rewatched here on on Television Academy’s official site and Youtube page.

Check out the first batch of winners below and sound off in the comments with your favorite winners and biggest surprises of the night:

OUTSTANDING DOCUMENTARY OR NONFICTION SPECIAL

The Apollo

Beastie Boys Story

Becoming

Laurel Canyon: A Place in Time

The Great Hack

OUTSTANDING HOSTED NONFICTION SERIES OR SPECIAL

Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee

Leah Remini: Scientology And The Aftermath

The World According to Jeff Goldblum

Ugly Delicious

Vice

OUTSTANDING SHORT FORM NONFICTION OR REALITY SERIES

Between The Scenes – The Daily Show

Full Frontal With Samantha Bee Presents: Pandemic Video Diaries

National Geographic Presents: Creating Cosmos: Possible Words

Pose: identity, Family, Community

Rupaul’s Drag Race Out of The Closet

OUTSTANDING STRUCTURED REALITY PROGRAM

A Very Brady Renovation

Antiques Roadshow

Love Is Blind

Queer Eye

Shark Tank

OUTSTANDING CASTING FOR A REALITY PROGRAM

Born This Way

Love Is Blind

Queer Eye

RuPaul’s Drag Race

The Voice

OUTSTANDING CINEMATOGRAPHY FOR A NONFICTION PROGRAM

American Factory

Apollo 11

Becoming

Sea of Shadows

Serengeti

The Cave

OUTSTANDING CINEMATOGRAPHY FOR A REALITY PROGRAM

Cheer – Kevin

Life Below Zero

Queer Eye

RuPaul’s Drag Race

Survivor

OUTSTANDING DIRECTING FOR A DOCUMENTARY/NONFICTION PROGRAM

American Factory

Apollo 11

Becoming

The Cave

The Last Dance

Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem, and Madness

OUTSTANDING DIRECTING FOR A REALITY PROGRAM

Cheer

LEGO Masters

Queer Eye

RuPaul’s Drag Race

Top Chef

OUTSTANDING MUSIC COMPOSITION FOR A DOCUMENTARY SERIES OR SPECIAL (ORIGINAL DRAMATIC SCORE)

Becoming

Home

McMillion$

Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem, and Madness

Why We Hate

OUTSTANDING NARRATOR

Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Black Patriots: Heroes of The Revolution

David Attenborough, Seven Worlds, One Planet

Angela Bassett, The Imagineering Story

Chiwetel Ejiofor, The Elephant Queen

Lupita Nyong’o, Serengeti

OUTSTANDING PICTURE EDITING FOR A NONFICTION PROGRAM

American Factory

Apollo 11

Beastie Boys Story

McMillion$

The Last Dance

Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem, and Madness

OUTSTANDING PICTURE EDITING FOR A STRUCTURED REALITY OR COMPETITION PROGRAM

LEGO Masters

Queer Eye

RuPaul’s Drag Race

Survivor

Top Chef

OUTSTANDING PICTURE EDITING FOR AN UNSTRUCTURED REALITY PROGRAM

Cheer

Deadliest Catch

Life Below Zero

RuPaul’s Drag Race: Untucked

OUTSTANDING SOUND EDITING FOR A NONFICTION OR REALITY PROGRAM (SINGLE OR MULTI-CAMERA)

Apollo 11

Beastie Boys Story

Cheer

Laurel Canyon: A Place in Time

McMillion$

Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem, and Madness

OUTSTANDING SOUND MIXING FOR A NONFICTION OR REALITY PROGRAM (SINGLE OR MULTI-CAMERA)

Apollo 11

Beastie Boys Story

Cheer

Laurel Canyon: A Place in Time

RuPaul’s Drag Race

Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem, and Madness

OUTSTANDING WRITING FOR A NONFICTION PROGRAM