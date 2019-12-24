On the 5th of January, just a few days after we ring in the new year of 2020, the Golden Globes will be the first big publicity event before Oscar ballots are due.

What the Globes are often good for is testing the reaction in the room to what wins. For instance, when La La Land won so many Globes awards that set it up for its downfall. Moonlight, which won in Drama, had nowhere to go but up while La La Land had nowhere to go but down. Had it started out as the underdog and not the frontrunner it would have had a better chance. When Avatar won the Globe, the same thing happened. No one wanted to see Jim Cameron beat Kathryn Bigelow.

The Noah Baumbach/Greta Gerwig story is going to play out in some fashion because it’s very rare to have a boyfriend/girlfriend or husband/wife scenario in the awards race. How it plays out, I have no idea. With the whole of the industry pushing for Little Women to be in the race, while Marriage Story is beloved across the board – does that mean one wins and the other loses? Do both win? Do both lose? As a major publicity event, the Globes will spotlight this relationship and that will be very good for Little Women’s Oscar chances.

We know this community well – so we know the speeches will start here with regard to women directors, which will throw a lot of heat and energy Greta Gerwig’s way – she’ll be in the room and the camera will go to her any time that subject is brought up, and the lament will be a big deal and there will be loud thunderous applause at the Natalie Portman of it all, “Here are your five all male directing nominees.” Yes, it’s all going to be happening as the Globes get shamed and shamed and shamed again for not nominating any women. That sentiment will tumble over to the SAG awards in the same way the Me Too movement overtook both award shows, you can bet that the convo will swirl around the left out women, which again, pools support around the one film directed by a woman that will get the push.

The bar is set very high this year, however, and many of the year’s best films are directed by men, alas. Women need to be afforded the same opportunities as men to make more movies, to be given second and third chances, and to be given the chance to fail and still work in Hollywood. That is what needs to change. Look at the success of the movies directed by women at the box office. That should be better insurance that they continue to work than awards. But it is what it is.

So what is our high bar? Look at the Best Director category at the Globes:

Sam Mendes breathtaking cinematic achievement that is 1917. He has set the bar so high that any film that beats it has to be as good as or better. He aimed high and hit the target right on the bulls-eye. If I were a female filmmaker I would look at this film, and others this year and think: yeah, THAT is what I want to do. That is how high I want to reach. My god, what a movie. Every time I think about it, every time I watch it I am blown away all over again. Twenty years ago exactly Sam Mendes won for American Beauty – and maybe time has re-evaluated that one. But he’s made his best film with 1917. How do you even top it?

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood – a perfect film, also Tarantino’s best, that I’ve seen about 7 times now. And like the best films this year (Parasite is not in this category) there is something new to discover with each viewing. We already know what Tarantino can do with dialogue and his camera’s eye. He’s been showing us this for years. I didn’t know how deeply he felt tragedies of the past until this film. Retelling a story that has haunted those of us who remember it gives us all a chance to share in that tragedy and imagine a world where it never happened. Instead of knocking on Tate’s house, the Manson followers found instead Cliff Booth and his dog Brandy. Yeah, good luck with that one. With each of the violent acts perpetuated on the female murderers you can feel Tarantino’s rage at the senseless tragedy from that hot summer night in 1969. It hurts to watch women brutalized like that — and it isn’t that any woman deserves that kind of beat down. They aren’t actual women. They are ghosts. Ghosts that have haunted our culture for decades. Monsters, who eventually carved swastikas between their eyebrows, shaved their heads and chanted in Charlie’s name, even after they painted the walls in the blood of Sharon Tate’s unborn child. These counter culture revolution era hippies who gave the movement such a bad name dehumanized the rich and powerful to the point where they could simply slaughter them and get off on it. Well, Tarantino has decided to turn that around with this film, to give us a chance to feast off the fantasy of revenge. How do you even top Once Upon a Time in Hollywood?

Bong Joon Ho’s Parasite, which could win in the Director category, but will win in Foreign Language walking through the door. When you watch Parasite, and you see how great it is, and you remember all of the other films he’s made in the past, like all of the best directors this year, then you know what it took for him to get to the place where he made THIS movie. It’s the kind of film that is so layered, so deep, and has so much to say – but even beyond that, it is a technical marvel. His gift for composition, like all of the best films this year, is unsurpassed. And the actors are the best visual effect. All of the best films this year rely on the actors to achieve greatness — and in Parasite, there is without a doubt some of the best acting of the year. How do you even top Parasite?

The Irishman is a film so good it doesn’t even matter whether it was released in theaters or on Netflix. Only Martin Scorsese could deliver the pure art of the thing. Watching him direct is like going to film school. How do you make a movie? This is how you make a movie. Like 1917, it’s a film that depends on the acting, writing and crafts to deliver something on this level and if there was one weak link it wouldn’t work. The film’s only stumbling point is the digital technology used to de-age, but Scorsese gets props for wanting to try it out anyway, to see if he could use the same actors to play themselves at every stage of life. How do you top The Irishman?

Todd Phillips’ Joker is a cultural phenomenon, as divisive as you can imagine. It is passionately loved and passionated hated all at once but it has made its mark. Joaquin Phoenix will likely win Best Actor at the Globes, SAG and Oscar – making it a clean sweep. I’d be surprised if anyone else did. The film and the character has come to symbolize a kind of deeper truth most of us just don’t want to face about our culture. Only a great director can make a film this powerful and do it within a genre that discourages originality. I don’t think it will win. I think this one is down to Irishman vs. 1917, but you never know. While it isn’t my own personal favorite this year, you can’t deny what an achievement this film is. How do you even top it.

The director category, more than any of the other categories, will be the one to watch to find the frontrunner, or one of the frontrunners for this year. If it’s a split year, Best Director will go one way, and Picture another. Only three of these directors are in the drama category: Sam Mendes, Martin Scorsese and Todd Phillips. Bong Joon Ho’s film is in Foreign Language and Tarantino’s is in the comedy category. It will be interesting to see which way this all goes down because honestly, this is such a stacked category I have absolutely no idea. Honestly, it could be any of them.

The question is, will this be the DGA five? I think it will be, give or take a James Mangold or Taika Waititi. And will this be the Oscar Director Five? Perhaps, give or take a Safdie brothers, or a Greta Gerwig.

Best Picture is next, and we’ll do that after Christmas.

Whom do you think will win in Globes director?

