In 2016, I was one of the few pundits who took a chance and predicted Moonlight to beat La La Land. No one else was doing it, save for Ryan here on our site and a few others out there. It was unheard of that anything could beat La La Land. It had won an historic number of Golden Globes, it headed into the Oscar race with 14 nominations. It is the only film with an asterisks by its title on Filmsite.org to have that many nominations and not win Best Picture. Titanic and All About Eve are the other two to head in with 14. How could it lose?

At the time, I was stuck on the SAG ensemble stat. No film without it since the beginning of SAG had won without that key nomination. Why? Because actors rule the Academy. They have over 500 more members than any other branch. What they like matters a lot. So why, I wondered, if they liked La La Land THAT much, would they not choose for ensemble even though it was a “two hander.” Well, it turns out that the actors didn’t like it that much because they felt that the singing and dancing weren’t up to par for musical theater actors. It was a director’s movie all the way. But it was also cursed with the dreaded frontrunner albatross. The time between La La Land winning big at the Globes and final Oscar ballots being due was lengthy – so beginning of January to end of February. That’s almost two months for people to chew on its worth.

At the time, the election happened. Donald Trump was president. There was the sense that La La Land was, like Marriage Story, a film about two privileged people and who cares? Moonlight, by contrast had a SAG ensemble nomination and an actor winning for Supporting. It was also “important.” It was exactly the kind of film a mostly white, mostly liberal group of people would vote FOR because it made them feel like they were doing something good for humanity. It sparked joy in their hearts to vote FOR Moonlight as opposed to La La Land.

People were pushing for Moonlight to win much like they’re doing now for Parasite. At least three high profile Academy members I know and follow on social media were pushing for Parasite and only part of that was because it is a good movie. The other part, and it must be said, is the idea that another English language film made by white filmmakers would beat a film made by filmmakers of color. Korean, in this case. Roma was the film last year that many of the same people believed should and would win. But the problem with Roma is that it had its own category to win Best Picture. Just like Parasite does.

However, the fallout from Green Book was enough to put voters in the frame of mind that what they do this year might right the wrong from last year. And if there is anything that will push Parasite over the top, it’s that.

But let’s pretend that “righting” the “wrong” from last year isn’t a factor. Let’s just look at the basics. What kinds of films win in a preferential ballot scenario?

What Kinds of Films Win in the Era of the Preferential Ballot?

Well, films win two ways. The first way is that they win on the first round of voting. Of course we’ll never know if this is actually true or not but we can assume that if a film wins PGA/DGA and SAG ensemble that will easily win the Oscar for Best Picture (no film this year has won all three):

2010-The King’s Speech

2012-Argo

2014-Birdman

But there is another way a film can win without the SAG ensemble win and that is with just PGA and DGA — this benefits 1917:

2009-The Hurt Locker

2011-The Artist

2017-The Shape of Water – no SAG ensemble nomination

And then we get to the split years. Most people predicting Parasite are predicting a split year. This benefits some other film like Parasite or Jojo Rabbit or Once Upon a Time in Hollywood.

2013-12 Years a Slave (Globe/PGA/supporting actress winner-1917, Once)

2015-Spotlight (SAG ensemble/WGA-Parasite)

2016-Moonlight (Globe/WGA/Supporting Actor winner-no movie but Once is closest)

2018-Green Book (Globe/PGA/Supporting Actor winner-no movie but Once is closest)

Right off, according to these split stats – you see how important having an acting winner is to anchoring your film to a Best Picture win on a preferential ballot in an Academy ruled by actors. Now, it is true that SAG awarded Parasite their ensemble prize but no film has ever won that award and then headed into the Oscar race with no acting nominations. Both Return of the King and Slumdog Millionaire won SAG ensemble and Best Picture with no acting nominations prior to the preferential ballot but they also won everything else. Literally everything else.

What have been the ensemble winners in the era of the preferential ballot?

2009-Inglourious Basterds-Christoph Waltz won Supporting Actor

2010-The King’s Speech-Colin Firth won Best Actor

2011-The Help-Octavia Spencer won Best Supporting Actress

2012-Argo

2013-American Hustle (zero Oscar wins)

2014-Birdman

2015-Spotlight

2016-Hidden Figures

2017-Three Billboards-both Sam Rockwell and Frances McDormand won acting prizes

2018-Black Panther

So that’s three films that have won BP and SAG ensemble in the era of the preferential ballot and only one of them – Spotlight – didn’t win PGA or DGA.

Finally, what kinds of films win on the preferential ballot?

This is a tricky equation. What I’ve learned over the years is that there has to be a REASON to vote FOR something. This is Parasite’s best chance at pulling off an upset. If people feel compelled to vote FOR it because they were moved by the characters or they like the filmmaker — or as some seem to believe, Parasite is the underdog so let’s show our support. But that actually ISN’T the best way for Parasite to win in a competitive year. In fact, putting it at number one, unless it wins in the first round, likely won’t get the film enough overall votes.

Why, because a film can’t be the kind of movie that hits number or nowhere else. It has to be a movie that even if it isn’t someone’s favorite film they appreciate it enough that it lands at number 2 or 3. That also helps Parasite. But it also helps Jojo Rabbit and Once Upon a Time in Hollywood. Tarantino’s film is actually the one best suited for a preferential ballot win because of Brad Pitt. Brad Pitt’s frontrunner status puts Once in the place where Moonlight was — more or less — or 12 Years a Slave was.

Now, there is no denying that voters push for films that are sympathetic to oppressed groups. Films about slavery, racism, sexual abuse in the Catholic Church. Coming out as a gay black man in the inner city. If they feel they are doing GOOD with their vote then they’ll toss a lot of love behind a film they feel best represents them. Parasite also benefits here probably more than nay other movie. They know that picking Parasite will make them look GOOD. Better than picking any other film because people will say “wow, they didn’t pick the white guy movie.”

So you might say, they just pick the best film. But they really don’t. We know that because time proves it. They pick the film that feels the best to vote for. It must SPARK JOY in their hearts or some kind of emotional burst to make them push it to the top of the ballot.

So here are Parasite’s biggest issues in terms of winning on a preferential ballot:

The ending is sad. Films that win tend to be films where a good thing happens at the end. The closest films we have to ambiguous endings would be The Hurt Locker or Birdman. And both of those won Director and Picture, along with PGA and DGA. Parasite is a downer, as my friend said. It is sad that it ends the way that it ends. Jojo Rabbit and Once Upon a Time and 1917 all have upbeat endings. That helps them on a preferential ballot. It has its own category to win a top prize – International Feature, beating Pain and Glory, Les Miserables, Honeyland, Corpus Christie. It is a messed up system for sure that all of the “foreign language films” are competing against each other as outsiders. I find it bizarre too but it is what it is and it’s still a very important prize. Imagine an animated film also winning Best Picture or a Documentary Feature. Why would they do that? Why would they give one film both when they have so many films that people in the Academy liked it enough to put them at number one to get them nominated in the first place? If Parasite wins Screenplay and International Feature and maybe Editing, maybe Production Design – that’s a hell of a haul on an expanded ballot in a competitive year. Subtitles remain a problem in terms of thousands of people watching it. Now, of course it’s a great movie without a doubt and it could very well win. But there are still going to be people who vote for it in International Feature without even watching it. Right? Those people aren’t going to put the film in at number one. I would imagine it is good enough that it is top three for people who have seen it. But for those who haven’t – not sure.

So how is the preferential ballot counted? We have our simulated ballot that Rob does – and no surprises on how that is going to turn out because we know what the internet thinks about the movies. We already know.

But what even 1,000 people thinks isn’t what 9,000 people are going to think. When you get to those kinds of numbers that makes it a very large consensus that is a lot like a ship headed in one direction. If it sees an iceberg it has to swerve but it takes a while to swerve and to right the ship. Moonlight won because there was a lot of time between to think about it, chew on it, ruminate on it and by the end people were hating La La Land. So much so that when I went into the Oscars that night you could feel the chill in the air for the film.

I can imagine a scenario where I walk into the Oscars and no one is clapping for 1917 and everyone is clapping for Parasite and that is a signal it is about to win. And it very well might but unlike that year, I don’t have a good enough reason to predict Parasite because I would be predicting something that has never happened before. True, when I predicted Moonlight that was something that had never happened before but it was also a two film race. Both of those movies trucked along together throughout the entire season. Voters had a choice between two. I figured Moonlight had to have the edge by the end.

But that isn’t the case this year. And in this very competitive year, only one film has really won — and that’s 1917, which won the Globe, the PGA, the DGA and the BAFTA — is about to make $120 million and appears to have no negative backlash against it at the moment. The one key thing to remember about this year that is hard to wrap your mind around and that is simply this: the time frame is much more condensed than usual. I can’t think of a good enough reason not to predict it.

I could be wrong. I might be wrong but my job is to DO my job and my job is to be as accurate as I can be with the information at hand. I won’t be surprised if anything other than 1917 wins Best Picture because I really do feel like four films could win at the point – 1917, Parasite, Jojo Rabbit and Once Upon a Time in Hollywood. But I can only predict one based on everything I know about this race.

In case you missed it, here are the differences in how the dates went down for this year vs. last year:

Here are some videos on how the ballot works.

Our friends Steve Pond and Ryan Cassleman: