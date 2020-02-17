The full gang is back at the Water Cooler this week, and we’re talking about the 2020 Emmy race. The Limited Series categories are traditionally our favorite races. However, the first half of the 2020 Emmy season provided only a few truly strong contenders, led by Netflix’s Unbelievable. So, what awards possibilities do we have in the 2020 limited series? Reigning champ HBO has three high profile series starring the likes of Nicole Kidman, Hugh Grant, Mark Ruffalo, and Winona Ryder. Will one of their titles defend the crown? What about FX’s Mrs. America and presumed Lead Actress front runner Cate Blancett? And what of Hulu’s Little Fires Everywhere? We preview the major 2020 limited series as we look forward to the 2020 Emmy race.

But first, Joey gives us the final tally for the 2020 Fantasy Oscar race. Clarence and Joey were running close but did Parasite‘s historic Best Picture win put him over the top? Or did Clarence’s acting wins from Renee Zellweger and Laura Dern keep him in the lead?

Plus, we have a special announcement about our 2020 Most Iconic Directors series, focusing on acclaimed director Pedro Almodovar.

We close our podcast, as always, with the Flash Forward to the media we’re most anticipating in the upcoming week.

