Oscar-winner George Clooney returns to directing with Netflix’s upcoming The Midnight Sky. Judging from the newly released trailer, the film feels a bit like a Gravity with a dire climate change message. It’s based on a novel by Lily Brooks-Dalton and features a stellar supporting cast, including David Oyelowo, Felicity Jones, Damien Bichir, George Clooney, and Tiffany Boone.

The Midnight Sky drops on Netflix December 23, 2020 and will screen in select theaters earlier in the month.

The Midnight Sky

On Netflix: December 23, 2020

In Select Theaters: December

