Oscar-winner George Clooney returns to directing with Netflix’s upcoming The Midnight Sky. Judging from the newly released trailer, the film feels a bit like a Gravity with a dire climate change message. It’s based on a novel by Lily Brooks-Dalton and features a stellar supporting cast, including David Oyelowo, Felicity Jones, Damien Bichir, George Clooney, and Tiffany Boone.
The Midnight Sky drops on Netflix December 23, 2020 and will screen in select theaters earlier in the month.
The Midnight Sky
On Netflix: December 23, 2020
In Select Theaters: December
Directed by: George Clooney
Screenplay by: Mark L. Smith
Based on the Book by: Lily Brooks-Dalton
Produced By: Grant Heslov, p.g.a., George Clooney, p.g.a., Keith Redmon, Bard Dorros, Cliff Roberts
Executive Producers: Barbara A. Hall, Todd Shuster, Jennifer Gates, Greg Baxter
Director of Photography: Martin Ruhe
Production Designer: Jim Bissell
Costume Designer: Jenny Eagan
Editor: Stephen Mirrione
Composer: Alexandre Desplat
Synopsis: This post-apocalyptic tale follows Augustine (George Clooney), a lonely scientist in the Arctic, as he races to stop Sully (Felicity Jones) and her fellow astronauts from returning home to a mysterious global catastrophe. Clooney directs the adaptation of Lily Brooks-Dalton’s acclaimed novel Good Morning, Midnight, co-starring David Oyelowo, Kyle Chandler, Demián Bichir and Tiffany Boone.