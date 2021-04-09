The Santa Barbara International Film Festival wraps tomorrow with a tribute to Oscar-nominee Amanda Seyfried (Mank). It was a whirlwind virtual event with many high profile Oscar contenders participating in various panels throughout the event. In case you missed some of the bigger moments, we’ve gathered the top 10 moments you should watch right now.

Where else can you hear Bill Murray (Maltin Modern Master Award recipient) say that he’s never seen the only Wes Anderson film that he’s not in. Check it out!

“I kept getting these notes from my agent, who kept sending me cassettes of his first film, ‘Bottle Rocket. I probably have the largest collection of ‘Bottle Rocket’ of any man on the planet, and I still haven’t seen the movie. I just never got around to watching it.”

Who needs a red carpet? Zendaya had an epic virtual fashion moment while accepting her Virtuosos Award. Elle has the coverage.

had an epic virtual fashion moment while accepting her Virtuosos Award. Elle has the coverage. Carey Mulligan, Cinema Vanguard Award honoree, gushes about working with Leonardo DiCaprio & Tobey Maguire : “Their [Leo and Tobey] are obviously very close; they’re really good mates. So I was daunted about not being allowed into the “club” and it was the opposite — they couldn’t have been more lovely.” Mulligan continues about DiCaprio, “Every time the camera is off of him and it’s on someone else he is as committed and as brilliant as he is when the camera is on him and that just gives you so much as an actor to play with.It raises your game… It was a complete dream come true working with him.” Check it out!

Also, during the Directors Panel, Chloé Zhao, Lee Isaac Chung, David Fincher, and Thomas Vinterberg participate in a popcorn round of questions centering on “Must Watch Film” this season. Take a look here! Plus, what’s the one question they never want to be asked again, and what’s the first thing they will do post-pandemic?

