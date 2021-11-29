The 2021 Gotham Awards were announced live tonight in a ceremony in New York City. Netflix’s The Lost Daughter went home as the night’s big winner, winning awards for Best Feature, Lead Performance for Olivia Colman (tied with Frankie Faison for The Killing of Kenneth Chamberlain), and Breakthrough Director and Screenplay for Maggie Gyllenhaal. AppleTV+’s CODA won two awards for Troy Kotsur and Emilia Jones. Drive My Car received the International Feature award while Flee won Documentary.

The Lost Daughter ties 2016’s Moonlight as the film to win the most Gotham Awards in a single night. The last time Netflix rated so highly at the Gotham Awards was in 2019 with it received multiple awards for Marriage Story and a TV award for When They See Us.

Aside from the competitive awards announcing tonight, Jane Campion received a Director Tribute while Peter Dinklage and Kristen Stewart received Performer Tributes. Netflix’s The Harder They Fall received the Ensemble Tribute.

Here are your 2021 Gotham Award winners:

FILM

Best Feature

The Lost Daughter

Outstanding Lead Performance

Frankie Faison, The Killing of Kenneth Chamberlain

Olivia Colman, The Lost Daughter

Outstanding Supporting Performance

Troy Kotsur, CODA

Breakthrough Director

Maggie Gyllenhaal, The Lost Daughter

Best International Feature

Drive My Car

Best Screenplay

Maggie Gyllenhaal, The Lost Daughter

Breakthrough Performer

Emilia Jones, CODA

Best Documentary Feature

Flee

TELEVISION

Breakthrough Series (over 40 minutes)

Squid Game

Breakthrough Series (under 40 minutes)

Reservation Dogs

Outstanding Performance in a New Series

Thuso Mbedu, The Underground Railroad

Ethan Hawke, The Good Lord Bird

Breakthrough Nonfiction Series

Philly D.A.