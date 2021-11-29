The 2021 Gotham Awards were announced live tonight in a ceremony in New York City. Netflix’s The Lost Daughter went home as the night’s big winner, winning awards for Best Feature, Lead Performance for Olivia Colman (tied with Frankie Faison for The Killing of Kenneth Chamberlain), and Breakthrough Director and Screenplay for Maggie Gyllenhaal. AppleTV+’s CODA won two awards for Troy Kotsur and Emilia Jones. Drive My Car received the International Feature award while Flee won Documentary.
The Lost Daughter ties 2016’s Moonlight as the film to win the most Gotham Awards in a single night. The last time Netflix rated so highly at the Gotham Awards was in 2019 with it received multiple awards for Marriage Story and a TV award for When They See Us.
Aside from the competitive awards announcing tonight, Jane Campion received a Director Tribute while Peter Dinklage and Kristen Stewart received Performer Tributes. Netflix’s The Harder They Fall received the Ensemble Tribute.
Here are your 2021 Gotham Award winners:
FILM
Best Feature
The Lost Daughter
Outstanding Lead Performance
Frankie Faison, The Killing of Kenneth Chamberlain
Olivia Colman, The Lost Daughter
Outstanding Supporting Performance
Troy Kotsur, CODA
Breakthrough Director
Maggie Gyllenhaal, The Lost Daughter
Best International Feature
Drive My Car
Best Screenplay
Maggie Gyllenhaal, The Lost Daughter
Breakthrough Performer
Emilia Jones, CODA
Best Documentary Feature
Flee
TELEVISION
Breakthrough Series (over 40 minutes)
Squid Game
Breakthrough Series (under 40 minutes)
Reservation Dogs
Outstanding Performance in a New Series
Thuso Mbedu, The Underground Railroad
Ethan Hawke, The Good Lord Bird
Breakthrough Nonfiction Series
Philly D.A.