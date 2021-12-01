There are, I’d say, a small handful of groups that are very influential to the Oscar race. One of them is the National Board of Review, because they’ve been around a long time and their brand means something. That is also true of the Golden Globes. Then we get to the critics groups, which have had to diversify their memberships, just as the other groups have. The three biggest critics groups are the New York Film Critics, the Los Angeles Film Critics, and the National Society of Film Critics.

There are so many other groups — big and small. They aren’t influential in the same way, though. They work more in building a broad consensus, I’d say, for frontrunners. But they can’t put someone in the race the way the NBR, the HFPA, the NYFCC and LAFCA do. When you talk about consensus-building, you talk about the Critics Choice and the newly-formed, Film Twitter-friendly HCA (Hollywood Critics Association, which our own Mark Johnson and Shadan Larki are part of), in addition to the various regional groups like Boston, Chicago, etc. At that point, a frontrunner can just start piling up the wins and the separate awards matter less than the sheer abundance of wins from the critics groups.

New York has been around the longest (other than the NBR). Let’s look at that their track record for Best Picture:

2000 — Traffic

2001 — Mulholland Drive

2002 — Far From Heaven

2003 — Return of the King

2004 — Sideways

2005 — Brokeback Mountain

2006 — United 93

2007 — No Country for Old Men

2008 — Milk

2009 — The Hurt Locker

2010 — The Social Network

2011 — The Artist

2012 — Zero Dark Thirty

2013 — American Hustle

2014 — Boyhood

2015 — Carol

2016 — La La Land

2017 — Lady Bird

2018 — Roma

2019 — The Irishman

2020 — First Cow

And now, Best Actor:

2000 — Tom Hanks, Cast Away

2001 — Tom Wilkinson, In the Bedroom

2002 — Daniel Day-Lewis, Gangs of New York

2003 — Bill Murray, Lost in Translation

2004 — Paul Giamatti, Sideways

2005 — Heath Ledger, Brokeback Mountain

2006 — Forest Whitaker, The Last King of Scotland

2007 — Daniel Day-Lewis, There Will Be Blood

2008 — Sean Penn, Milk

2009 — George Clooney, Up in the Air

2010 — Colin Firth, The King’s Speech

2011 — Brad Pitt, Moneyball/Tree of Life

2012 — Daniel Day-Lewis, Lincoln

2013 — Robert Redford, All Is Lost

2014 — Timothy Spall, Mr. Turner

2015 — Michael Keaton, Spotlight

2016 — Casey Affleck, Manchester by the Sea

2017 — Timothee Chalamet, Call Me By Your Name

2018 — Ethan Hawke, First Reformed

2019 — Antonio Banderas, Pain and Glory

2020 — Delroy Lindo, Da 5 Bloods

Best Actress:

2000 — Laura Linney, You Can Count on Me

2001 — Sissy Spacek, In the Bedroom

2002 — Diane Lane, Unfaithful

2003 — Hope Davis, American Splendor

2004 — Imelda Staunton, Vera Drake

2005 — Reese Witherspoon, Walk the Line

2006 — Helen Mirren, The Queen

2007 — Julie Christie, Away from Her

2008 — Sally Hawkins, Happy-Go-Lucky

2009 — Meryl Streep, Julie & Julia

2010 — Annette Bening, The Kids are All Right

2011 — Meryl Strep, The Iron Lady

2012 — Rachel Weisz, The Deep Blue Sea

2013 — Cate Blanchett, Blue Jasmine

2014 — Marion Cotillard, Two Days, One Night

2015 — Saoirse Ronan, Brooklyn

2016 — Isabelle Huppert, Elle

2017 — Saoirse Ronan, Lady Bird

2018 — Regina Hall, Support the Girls

2019 — Lupita Nyong’o, Us

2020 — Sidney Flanigan, Never Rarely Sometimes Always

Here are our predictions:

Picture

Licorice Pizza — Mark Johnson

The Power of the Dog — Sasha Stone, Ryan Adams, Marshall Flores

Passing — Clarence Moye

Director

Jane Campion, The Power of the Dog — Stone, Johnson, Moye, Adams, Flores

Actor

Benedict Cumberbatch, The Power of the Dog — Stone, Flores

Nicolas Cage, Pig — Clarence Moye

Andrew Garfield, Tick Tick Boom — Adams

Denzel Washington, The Tragedy of Macbeth — Johnson

Actress

Kristen Stewart, Spencer — Stone, Moye, Adams, Flores, Johnson

Supporting Actress

Kirsten Dunst, Power of the Dog — Johnson

Rita Moreno, West Side Story — Stone, Flores

Ruth Negga, Passing – Moye, Adams

Supporting Actor

Troy Kotsur, CODA – Stone, Moye, Adams

J.K. Simmons, Being the Ricardos — Flores

Woody Norman, C’mon C’mon — Johnson

Screenplay

C’mon C’mon — Johnson

Licorice Pizza — Stone

The Lost Daughter — Moye

The Power of the Dog — Flores

