Netflix’s upcoming All Quiet on the Western Front will contend within the German race for Oscar’s International Feature category. Here are some early look images from the upcoming film, which will be released on Netflix later in the year.

Based on the book by Erich Maria Remarque, All Quiet on the Western Front stars Felix Kammerer, Albrecht Schuch, Aaron Hilmer, Moritz Klaus, Edin Hasanovic, Adrian Grünewald, Thibault De Montalembert, and features Daniel Brühl and Devid Striesow.

Here’s a synopsis:

All Quiet on the Western Front tells the gripping story of a young German soldier on the Western Front of World War I. Paul and his comrades experience first-hand how the initial euphoria of war turns into desperation and fear as they fight for their lives, and each other, in the trenches. The film from director Edward Berger is based on the world renowned bestseller of the same name by Erich Maria Remarque. All images courtesy of Netflix.