It’s the spookiest time of the year. Coincidentally, it’s also one of our very favorite entertainment times of the year. We’ve talked about the huge amount of truly great horror/thriller content in theaters this year. What else keeps us up at night? On this week’s podcast, we’re full of spooky recommendations from film, television, books, and more for your Halloween (dis)pleasure. We dive into the latest (last?) entry in the Halloween series: Halloween Ends. We also talk about Netflix’s new Mike Flanagan (The Haunting of Hill House) thriller series The Midnight Club. And we offer up a host of unexpected thriller/horror media you might want to give a shot until All Hallow’s Eve ranging from AppleTV+’s Servant to Unsolved Mysteries to David Fincher’s Zodiac…

As always, we close with the Flash Forward to the media we’re most anticipating in the upcoming week.

