Here are your winners for the 2023 ACE Eddie Awards:

BEST EDITED FEATURE FILM (Drama, Theatrical):

Top Gun: Maverick

Eddie Hamilton, ACE

BEST EDITED FEATURE FILM (Comedy, Theatrical):

Everything Everywhere All at Once

Paul Rogers

BEST EDITED ANIMATED FEATURE FILM (Theatrical or Non-Theatrical):

Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio

Ken Schretzmann, ACE

Holly Klein

BEST EDITED DOCUMENTARY (Theatrical):

Fire of Love

Erin Casper

Jocelyne Chaput

BEST EDITED DOCUMENTARY (Non-Theatrical):

George Carlin’s American Dream

Joe Beshenkovsky, ACE

BEST EDITED MULTI-CAMERA COMEDY SERIES:

The Neighborhood: “Welcome to the Art of Negotiation”

Chris Poulos

BEST EDITED SINGLE CAMERA COMEDY SERIES:

The Bear: “System”

Joanna Naugle

BEST EDITED DRAMA SERIES:

Andor: “One Way Out”

Simon Smith

BEST EDITED FEATURE FILM (NON-THEATRICAL):

Weird: The Al Yankovic Story

Jamie Kennedy

BEST EDITED LIMITED SERIES:

The White Lotus: “Arrivederci”

John M. Valerio ACE

BEST EDITED NON-SCRIPTED SERIES:

Vice: “Killing for Success & Marcos Returns”

Paula Salhany

Brandon Kieffer

Andrew Pattison

Catherine Lee

Victoria Lesiw

BEST EDITED VARIETY TALK/SKETCH SHOW OR SPECIAL:

A Black Lady Sketch Show: “Save My Edges, I’m A Donor!”

Stephanie Filo, ACE

Bradinn French

Taylor Joy Mason

S. Robyn Wilson

BEST EDITED ANIMATED SERIES:

Love, Death & Robots: “Bad Travelling”

Kirk Baxter, ACE

ANNE V. COATES AWARD FOR STUDENT EDITING:

Jazmin Jamias – American Film Institute