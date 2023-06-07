Awards Daily talks to Camila Morrone of Daisy Jones & The Six about Camila’s fling with Eddie, unwanted pregnancy, and female friendship within the Amazon limited series.

On a lot of TV shows, the grounded, practical wife at home can sometimes be depicted as a wet blanket or maybe even the villain. But on Amazon Prime’s Daisy Jones & The Six, Camila Morrone’s Camila never feels like someone you’re rooting against, even when she’s keeping our titular heroine Daisy Jones (Riley Keough) from being with Billy Dunne (Sam Claflin).

“It’s obviously complicated because people are either Team Daisy and Billy or Team Camila and Billy,” says Morrone. “But I think all three of those characters are so beautiful in every way, in their own unique way, and they all bring something so different, not just to the story, but to each other and each other’s lives. So many lessons are learned within those three characters. There is an underlying respect and love for all of them. I think Daisy’s the villain,” she says with a laugh.

While her boyfriend’s on the road living that rock and roll lifestyle, Camila faces real, grown-up responsibility at a young age when she becomes pregnant with Billy’s baby. Morrone doesn’t believe that Camila has wild oats that need to be sown, even when it comes to her fling with Eddie later in the series.

“The moment with Eddie doesn’t come from a place of wildness or rebellion or even scandalousness, but of being in a lot of pain, feeling really insecure, not feeling connected to your partner, and not feeling seen by the world in a lot of ways. I think that choice really comes from a place of needing to get herself back and being so far gone and so lost that that was the only thing she could do that would make her feel beautiful and desired and sexy and young and not just somebody’s mother and somebody’s wife.”

The limited series uses present-day interviews (circa the 1990s) with the band to reflect on the past, and even though characters like Billy have regrets, Morrone doesn’t believe that Camila ever regrets her brief affair with Eddie.

“She did exactly what she needed at that moment. She knew what she was doing. She did it because it was what she needed to survive. I don’t think that marriage would have survived if she continued on the path the way things were. In a lot of ways, it gave her her power back. He wasn’t perfect, she wasn’t perfect, and yet they made something beautiful together.”

So much of the series demonstrates the power of female friendships, whether it’s with Daisy and Simone (Nabiyah Be) or even Camila and Karen (Suki Waterhouse). Later in the series, Karen faces her own unwanted pregnancy, and Camila drives her to the abortion clinic. I asked Morrone if that was ever an option for her character.

“I asked [series co-creator] Scott Neustadter about this because this was a question for me. I think that because of her religion and her family background, she comes from a big, religious Latin family, which to her, it wasn’t an option at that time based on how she was raised, which put the stakes even higher. But I also trust Camila would do whatever was right for her, and I think her inclination to have that child and to trust Billy and build a beautiful life for herself ultimately is what ended up being right for her.”

Another female friendship that develops is that between Daisy and Camila, even when they’re fighting over the same man (it feels like Dolly Parton’s “Jolene” come to life!). Camila even tells Daisy she’s her biggest fan.

“There’s something about loving and admiring a woman who has things that you don’t have, and I think Daisy’s wild, ferocious, fiery, invigorating, addictive, volatile personality is something that Camila doesn’t relate to. She’s such a powerhouse, Daisy, and she’s so incredible to watch and immensely talented. I think Camila can really admire that and also see her beauty and her power, even though she does love the man she loves. And I think Daisy feels the same way about Camila. She’s everything she isn’t. It’s two women really being able to tip their hats off to each other. [At the same time] all of us women have everything intrinsically connected. They totally share commonalities; it’s probably why they end up falling in love with the same man.”

In this rock and roll tale, the long-suffering wife gets to have the last word. In the final moments of the series, 20-plus years later, Camila posthumously leaves a message for her husband: to go find Daisy Jones.

“I think he loved [Daisy and Camila] differently. At the end of the day, Daisy will always be that thing that never was. Ultimately, Camila was the path he went down because she was his rock when the relationship with Daisy would have been a totally different one. I think she lets him go because she knows that story hasn’t been finished.”

Daisy Jones & The Six is streaming on Amazon Prime.