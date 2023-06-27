We’ve long wanted to do more video content here at Awards Daily, but we haven’t gotten around to doing it aside from interviews and the occasional video podcast or two. But now we’re launching a hopefully not-too-occasional video review series on our YouTube channel (subscribe please) called “Oh, So You Liked That…” with Joey Moser and me.

In the inaugural episode, Joey and I break down our reactions to Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny. It’s a pretty short conversation with a few hiccups here and there. We had fun, though. Hope you do too.