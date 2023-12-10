Both critics groups are announcing today.

LA Film Critics:

Best Lead Performance, Winners: Sandra Hüller, Anatomy of a Falland The Zone of Interest, and Emma Stone, Poor Things

Best Lead Performance, Runners-up: Andrew Scott, All of Us Strangers, and Jeffrey Wright, American Fiction

Best Supporting Performance, Winners: Rachel McAdams, Are You There, God, and Da’Vine Joy Randolph, TheHoldovers

Best Supporting Performance, Runners-up: Lily Gladstone, Killers, and Ryan Gosling, Barbie

Animated: The Boy and the Heron

Editing: Laurent Sénéchal,Anatomy of a Fall

Production Design: Sarah Greenwood, Barbie

Score: Mica Levi, The Zone of Interest

Cinematography: Robbie Ryan, Poor Things

BOSTON:

Supporting Actress- Da’Vine Joy Randolph, The Holdover

Adapted Screenplay – Jonathan Glazer, The Zone of Interest

Original Screenplay -David Hemingson for The Holdovers

New Filmmaker – Celine Song, Past Lives

Documentary -Geographies of Solitude

Animated Feature- The Boy and the Heron

Cinematography. -Jonathan Ricquebourg, The Taste of Things

Original Score – Robbie Robertston

Editing – Thelma Schoonmaker