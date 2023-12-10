Both critics groups are announcing today.
LA Film Critics:
Best Lead Performance, Winners: Sandra Hüller, Anatomy of a Falland The Zone of Interest, and Emma Stone, Poor Things
Best Lead Performance, Runners-up: Andrew Scott, All of Us Strangers, and Jeffrey Wright, American Fiction
Best Supporting Performance, Winners: Rachel McAdams, Are You There, God, and Da’Vine Joy Randolph, TheHoldovers
Best Supporting Performance, Runners-up: Lily Gladstone, Killers, and Ryan Gosling, Barbie
Animated: The Boy and the Heron
Editing: Laurent Sénéchal,Anatomy of a Fall
Production Design: Sarah Greenwood, Barbie
Score: Mica Levi, The Zone of Interest
Cinematography: Robbie Ryan, Poor Things
BOSTON:
Supporting Actress- Da’Vine Joy Randolph, The Holdover
Adapted Screenplay – Jonathan Glazer, The Zone of Interest
Original Screenplay -David Hemingson for The Holdovers
New Filmmaker – Celine Song, Past Lives
Documentary -Geographies of Solitude
Animated Feature- The Boy and the Heron
Cinematography. -Jonathan Ricquebourg, The Taste of Things
Original Score – Robbie Robertston
Editing – Thelma Schoonmaker