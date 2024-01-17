Crunchyroll has today revealed the nominees for the eighth annual Crunchyroll Anime Awards, the largest dedicated awards program honoring the craft and artistry of Japanese animation, including the creators, musicians, and performances across streaming and theatrical. Now on the Anime Awards website, fans can begin to cast their vote across all categories, with the full list of nominees available below.
Crunchyroll is also revealing today a star-studded lineup of presenters for both the Anime Awards live ceremony and the Anime Awards pre-show, which is back for a second year in Tokyo with an elevated format. During the pre-show, Crunchyroll hosts and global presenters will reveal a slate of fan-favorite awards. With more to be announced soon, the current list of Anime Awards live ceremony and pre-show presenters include:
- Megan Thee Stallion – Three-time GRAMMY-winning recording artist, philanthropist and entrepreneur.
- Iman Vellani – Award-winning actress (MS. MARVEL and THE MARVELS)
- LiSA – Japanese singer- songwriter who has performed hit anime theme songs.
- Roland – Japanese night club host, entrepreneur, and TV personality.
- Aquaria – American fashion model, drag entertainer, and international DJ who was crowned the winner of RuPaul’s Drag Race Season 10. A passionate advocate for the LGBTQ+ community, and a long-time anime enthusiast.
- Che Lingo – British rapper and artist who regularly mixes genres within his music.
- Lena Lemon – Content creator focused on anime, cosplay and gaming.
- Yaeji – Artist, producer, vocalist and DJ, whose introspective, dance floor-ready tracks have made her a global icon.
- Ylona Garcia – Singer born in the Philippines, raised in Australia.
- Kenichiro Yoshida, Chairman and CEO of Sony Group Corporation, will return again to deliver opening remarks at the Anime Awards live ceremony, which will be hosted by voice actress Sally Amaki and entertainer Jon Kabira.
“With more than 30 anime studios, 5 streaming platforms, 50 series and films, and over 50 voice actors, the nominees for the Crunchyroll Anime Awards represent the world-class creatives powering the global love of anime,” said Rahul Purini, President, Crunchyroll. “We’re proud to present this year’s nominees and look forward to the show where we, with our incredible slate of global presenters, will celebrate anime’s ability to captivate fans around the world.”
“Watching anime is one of my favorite things to do! I love cosplaying all of my favorite characters, I love the storytelling, and I love getting inspiration from the different anime art styles! I’m really excited for the opportunity to attend and present an award at this year’s Crunchyroll Anime Awards. I’m looking forward to traveling to Tokyo and joining my fellow anime lovers as we celebrate and honor the best anime creators and shows in the world,” said Megan Thee Stallion.
“Beyond time and borders, anime allows us to connect and be touched, be excited, and share the same emotions with others, regardless of age or values. Anime has the same potential and appeals that I feel towards music. I hope the wonderful Japanese anime continues to bring joy to many fans around the world,” said Japanese singer-songwriter LiSA. “I consider anime to be one of the cultures that represents Japan, so I am very honored to be chosen as the presenter.”
In celebration of this year’s Anime Awards nominees, a selection of nominated series streaming on Crunchyroll will be available on AVOD starting today. Fans interested in exploring the honorees have until March 2 to stream the titles for free, with ads. Anime Awards nominated series will be available for AVOD viewing worldwide, pending regional availability.
Anime Awards voting is open now through January 27 at 11:59 PM Pacific Time and fans are encouraged to vote every day, now even easier with one-click revoting, to cheer their favorites into the top spot. The results will be announced at the 2024 Anime Awards live ceremony on Saturday, March 2 and through a global fan livestream. Sony Music Solutions, Inc., a subsidiary of Sony Music Entertainment (Japan) Inc., will support Crunchyroll in the execution of the Anime Awards.
Anime Awards 2024 Nominees (Listed in alphabetical order by category)
Anime of the Year
BOCCHI THE ROCK!
Chainsaw Man
Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Swordsmith Village Arc
JUJUTSU KAISEN Season 2
【OSHI NO KO】
VINLAND SAGA SEASON 2
Best Continuing Series
Attack on Titan (Attack on Titan Final Season THE FINAL CHAPTERS Special 1)
Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba (Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Swordsmith Village Arc)
JUJUTSU KAISEN (JUJUTSU KAISEN Season 2)
ONE PIECE
SPY x FAMILY (SPY x FAMILY Season 1 Cour 2)
VINLAND SAGA (VINLAND SAGA SEASON 2)
Best New Series
BOCCHI THE ROCK!
Chainsaw Man
Heavenly Delusion
Hell’s Paradise
【OSHI NO KO】
Zom 100: Bucket List of the Dead
Best Film
Black Clover: Sword of the Wizard King
BLUE GIANT
Kaguya-sama: Love Is War -The First Kiss That Never Ends-
PSYCHO-PASS: Providence
Suzume
THE FIRST SLAM DUNK
Best Original Anime
Akiba Maid War
BIRDIE WING -Golf Girls’ Story- Season2
Buddy Daddies
Do It Yourself!!
Mobile Suit Gundam the Witch From Mercury
THE MARGINAL SERVICE
Best Animation
Attack on Titan Final Season THE FINAL CHAPTERS Special 1
Chainsaw Man
Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Swordsmith Village Arc
JUJUTSU KAISEN Season 2
Mob Psycho 100 III
TRIGUN STAMPEDE
Best Character Design
Chainsaw Man
Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Swordsmith Village Arc
Hell’s Paradise
JUJUTSU KAISEN Season 2
【OSHI NO KO】
TRIGUN STAMPEDE
Best Director
Yuichiro Hayashi – Attack on Titan Final Season THE FINAL CHAPTERS Special 1
Keiichiro Saito – BOCCHI THE ROCK!
Ryu Nakayama – Chainsaw Man
Hirotaka Mori – Heavenly Delusion
Shota Goshozono – JUJUTSU KAISEN Season 2
Daisuke Hiramaki – 【OSHI NO KO】
Best Cinematography
Attack on Titan Final Season THE FINAL CHAPTERS Special 1
Chainsaw Man
Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Swordsmith Village Arc
Heavenly Delusion
JUJUTSU KAISEN Season 2
VINLAND SAGA SEASON 2
Best Art Direction
Chainsaw Man
Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Swordsmith Village Arc
Hell’s Paradise
JUJUTSU KAISEN Season 2
【OSHI NO KO】
Zom 100: Bucket List of the Dead
Best Romance
Horimiya: The Missing Pieces
Insomniacs after school
My Happy Marriage
My Love Story with Yamada-kun at Lv999
Skip and Loafer
Tomo-chan Is a Girl!
Best Comedy
BOCCHI THE ROCK!
Buddy Daddies
MASHLE: MAGIC AND MUSCLES
SPY x FAMILY Season 1 Cour 2
URUSEIYATSURA
Zom 100: Bucket List of the Dead
Best Action
Attack on Titan Final Season THE FINAL CHAPTERS Special 1
BLEACH: Thousand-Year Blood War – The Separation
Chainsaw Man
Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Swordsmith Village Arc
JUJUTSU KAISEN Season 2
ONE PIECE
Best Fantasy
Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Swordsmith Village Arc
Hell’s Paradise
MASHLE: MAGIC AND MUSCLES
Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation Season 2
Ranking of Kings: The Treasure Chest of Courage
The Ancient Magus’ Bride SEASON 2
Best Drama
Attack on Titan Final Season THE FINAL CHAPTERS Special 1
Heavenly Delusion
My Happy Marriage
【OSHI NO KO】
To Your Eternity Season 2
VINLAND SAGA SEASON 2
Best Slice of Life
BOCCHI THE ROCK!
Do It Yourself!!
Horimiya: The Missing Pieces
Insomniacs after school
My Love Story with Yamada-kun at Lv999
Skip and Loafer
Best Main Character
Bocchi (Hitori Goto) – BOCCHI THE ROCK!
Denji – Chainsaw Man
Eren Jaeger – Attack on Titan Final Season THE FINAL CHAPTERS Special 1
Mob (Shigeo Kageyama) – Mob Psycho 100 III
Monkey D. Luffy – ONE PIECE
Thorfinn – VINLAND SAGA SEASON 2
Best Supporting Character
Arataka Reigen – Mob Psycho 100 III
Hange Zoe – Attack on Titan Final Season THE FINAL CHAPTERS Special 1
Kana Arima – 【OSHI NO KO】
Power – Chainsaw Man
Satoru Gojo – JUJUTSU KAISEN Season 2
Suguru Geto – JUJUTSU KAISEN Season 2
“Must Protect At All Costs” Character
Anya Forger – SPY x FAMILY Season 1 Cour 2
Hitori Gotoh (Bocchi) – BOCCHI THE ROCK!
Bojji – Ranking of Kings: The Treasure Chest of Courage
Miri Unasaka – Buddy Daddies
Pochita – Chainsaw Man
Suletta Mercury – Mobile Suit Gundam the Witch from Mercury
Best Anime Song
Idol – YOASOBI – 【OSHI NO KO】
KICK BACK – Kenshi Yonezu – Chainsaw Man
Seisyun Complex – Kessoku Band – BOCCHI THE ROCK!
Suzume – RADWIMPS feat. toaka – Suzume
Where Our Blue Is –– Tatsuya Kitani – JUJUTSU KAISEN Season 2
WORK – Ringo Sheena and millennium parade – Hell’s Paradise
Best Score
Attack on Titan Final Season THE FINAL CHAPTERS Special 1
BOCCHI THE ROCK!
Chainsaw Man
Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Swordsmith Village Arc
【OSHI NO KO】
Suzume
Best Opening Sequence
Idol – YOASOBI – 【OSHI NO KO】
innocent arrogance – BiSH – Heavenly Delusion
KICK BACK – Kenshi Yonezu – Chainsaw Man
Song of the Dead – KANA-BOON – Zom 100: Bucket List of the Dead
Where Our Blue Is –– Tatsuya Kitani – JUJUTSU KAISEN Season 2
WORK – Ringo Sheena and millennium parade – Hell’s Paradise
Best Ending Sequence
Akari – Soshi Sakiyama – JUJUTSU KAISEN Season 2
Happiness of the Dead – Shiyui – Zom 100: Bucket List of the Dead
HAWATARI NIOKU CENTI (2-hundred-million-centimeter-long blades) – MAXIMUM THE HORMONE – Chainsaw Man
Koi Kogare – milet × MAN WITH A MISSION – Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Swordsmith Village Arc
Mephisto – QUEEN BEE – 【OSHI NO KO】
color – yama – SPY x FAMILY Season 1 Cour 2
Best Voice Artist Performance – Japanese
Atsumi Tanezaki (Anya Forger) – SPY x FAMILY Season 1 Cour 2
Kikunosuke Toya (Denji) – Chainsaw Man
Mayumi Tanaka (Monkey D. Luffy) – ONE PIECE
Yoshino Aoyama (Bocchi) – BOCCHI THE ROCK!
Yuki Kaji (Eren Jaeger) – Attack on Titan Final Season THE FINAL CHAPTERS Special 1
Yuuichi Nakamura (Satoru Gojo) – JUJUTSU KAISEN Season 2
Best Voice Artist Performance – English
Abby Trott (Nezuko Kamado) – Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Swordsmith Village Arc
Austin Tindle (Millions Knives) – TRIGUN STAMPEDE
Johnny Yong Bosch (Ichigo Kurosaki) – BLEACH: Thousand-Year Blood War – The Separation
Lexi Nieto (Tomo Aizawa) – Tomo-chan Is a Girl!
Marisa Duran (Sagiri Yamada Asaemon) – Hell’s Paradise
Ryan Colt Levy (Denji) – Chainsaw Man
Best Voice Artist Performance – Castilian
David Brau (Senku Ishigami) – Dr. STONE New World
David Flores (Dot Barrett) – MASHLE: MAGIC AND MUSCLES
Joel Gómez Jimenez (Denji) – Chainsaw Man
Majo Montesinos Guzmán (Anya Forger) – SPY x FAMILY Season 1 Cour 2
María Luisa Marciel (Power) – Chainsaw Man
Marta Moreno (UTA) – One Piece Film Red
Best Voice Artist Performance – Latin Spanish
Armando Corona Ibarrola (Muichiro Tokito) – Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Swordsmith Village Arc
Emilio Treviño (Denji) – Chainsaw Man
Gerardo Ortega (Mash Burnedead) – MASHLE: MAGIC AND MUSCLES
José Gilberto Vilchis (Satoru Gojo) – JUJUTSU KAISEN Season 2
Manuel Campuzano (Arataka Reigen) – Mob Psycho 100 lll
Nycolle González (Suzume Iwato) – Suzume
Best Voice Artist Performance – Portuguese
Amanda Brigido (Tomo Aizawa) – Tomo-chan Is a Girl!
Erick Bougleux (Kazuma) – KONOSUBA -God’s blessing on this wonderful world!- Legend of Crimson
Guilherme Briggs (Brook) – One Piece
Léo Rabelo (Satoru Gojo) – JUJUTSU KAISEN
Luisa Viotti (Makima) – Chainsaw Man
Vágner Fagundes (Arataka Reigen) – Mob Psycho 100 III
Best Voice Artist Performance – German
Emilia Raschewski (Suzume Iwato) – Suzume
Franciska Friede (Chise Hatori) – The Ancient Magus’ Bride
Franziska Trunte (Power) – Chainsaw Man
Pascal Breuer (Arataka Reigen) – Mob Psycho 100 III
Patrick Baehr (Gen Asagiri) – Dr.STONE New World
Patrick Keller (Akira Tendou) – Zom 100: Bucket List of the Dead
Best Voice Artist Performance – Italian
Alessio De Filippis (Kirito) – Sword Art Online the Movie -Progressive- Scherzo of Deep Night
Benedetta Ponticelli (Makima) – Chainsaw Man
Diego Baldoin (Takenori Akagi) – THE FIRST SLAM DUNK
Federica Simonelli (UTA) – One Piece Film Red
Max Di Benedetto (Boxxo) – Reborn as a Vending Machine, I Now Wander the Dungeon
Mosè Singh (Denji) – Chainsaw Man
Best Voice Artist Performance – Arabic
Basil Alrefai (Vegeta) – Dragon Ball Super
Hiba Snobar (Anya Forger) – SPY x FAMILY Season 1 Cour 1
Mohammad Dal’o (Arataka Reigen) – Mob Psycho 100
Ra’fat Bazo (Son Goku) – Dragon Ball Super
Rosie Yaziji (Rimuru Tempest) – That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime Season 1
Taleb Alrefai (Senku Ishigami) – Dr. STONE
Best Voice Artist Performance – French
Levanah Solomon (Suzume Iwato) – Suzume
Lilly Caruso (Aqua) – KONOSUBA -God’s blessing on this wonderful world!
Martial Le Minoux (Suguru Geto) – JUJUTSU KAISEN Season 2
Martin Faliu (Aqua) – 【OSHI NO KO】
Yoan Sover (Gabimaru) – Hell’s Paradise: Jigokuraku
Zina Khakhoulia (Power) – Chainsaw Man
About Crunchyroll
Crunchyroll connects anime and manga fans across 200+ countries and territories with the content and experiences they love. In addition to free ad-supported and membership Premium content, Crunchyroll serves the anime community across events, theatrical, games, consumer products, collectibles, and manga.
Anime fans have access to one of the largest collections of licensed anime through Crunchyroll and translated in multiple languages for viewers worldwide. Viewers can also access simulcasts—top series available immediately after Japanese broadcast.
The Crunchyroll app is available on nearly 15 platforms, including most gaming consoles.