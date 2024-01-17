Crunchyroll has today revealed the nominees for the eighth annual Crunchyroll Anime Awards, the largest dedicated awards program honoring the craft and artistry of Japanese animation, including the creators, musicians, and performances across streaming and theatrical. Now on the Anime Awards website, fans can begin to cast their vote across all categories, with the full list of nominees available below.



Crunchyroll is also revealing today a star-studded lineup of presenters for both the Anime Awards live ceremony and the Anime Awards pre-show, which is back for a second year in Tokyo with an elevated format. During the pre-show, Crunchyroll hosts and global presenters will reveal a slate of fan-favorite awards. With more to be announced soon, the current list of Anime Awards live ceremony and pre-show presenters include:

Megan Thee Stallion – Three-time GRAMMY-winning recording artist, philanthropist and entrepreneur.

Iman Vellani – Award-winning actress (MS. MARVEL and THE MARVELS)

LiSA – Japanese singer- songwriter who has performed hit anime theme songs.

Roland – Japanese night club host, entrepreneur, and TV personality.

Aquaria – American fashion model, drag entertainer, and international DJ who was crowned the winner of RuPaul’s Drag Race Season 10. A passionate advocate for the LGBTQ+ community, and a long-time anime enthusiast.

Che Lingo – British rapper and artist who regularly mixes genres within his music.

Lena Lemon – Content creator focused on anime, cosplay and gaming.

Yaeji – Artist, producer, vocalist and DJ, whose introspective, dance floor-ready tracks have made her a global icon.

Ylona Garcia – Singer born in the Philippines, raised in Australia.

Kenichiro Yoshida, Chairman and CEO of Sony Group Corporation, will return again to deliver opening remarks at the Anime Awards live ceremony, which will be hosted by voice actress Sally Amaki and entertainer Jon Kabira.





“With more than 30 anime studios, 5 streaming platforms, 50 series and films, and over 50 voice actors, the nominees for the Crunchyroll Anime Awards represent the world-class creatives powering the global love of anime,” said Rahul Purini, President, Crunchyroll. “We’re proud to present this year’s nominees and look forward to the show where we, with our incredible slate of global presenters, will celebrate anime’s ability to captivate fans around the world.”

“Watching anime is one of my favorite things to do! I love cosplaying all of my favorite characters, I love the storytelling, and I love getting inspiration from the different anime art styles! I’m really excited for the opportunity to attend and present an award at this year’s Crunchyroll Anime Awards. I’m looking forward to traveling to Tokyo and joining my fellow anime lovers as we celebrate and honor the best anime creators and shows in the world,” said Megan Thee Stallion.

“Beyond time and borders, anime allows us to connect and be touched, be excited, and share the same emotions with others, regardless of age or values. Anime has the same potential and appeals that I feel towards music. I hope the wonderful Japanese anime continues to bring joy to many fans around the world,” said Japanese singer-songwriter LiSA. “I consider anime to be one of the cultures that represents Japan, so I am very honored to be chosen as the presenter.”

In celebration of this year’s Anime Awards nominees, a selection of nominated series streaming on Crunchyroll will be available on AVOD starting today. Fans interested in exploring the honorees have until March 2 to stream the titles for free, with ads. Anime Awards nominated series will be available for AVOD viewing worldwide, pending regional availability.

Anime Awards voting is open now through January 27 at 11:59 PM Pacific Time and fans are encouraged to vote every day, now even easier with one-click revoting, to cheer their favorites into the top spot. The results will be announced at the 2024 Anime Awards live ceremony on Saturday, March 2 and through a global fan livestream. Sony Music Solutions, Inc., a subsidiary of Sony Music Entertainment (Japan) Inc., will support Crunchyroll in the execution of the Anime Awards.





Anime Awards 2024 Nominees (Listed in alphabetical order by category)





Anime of the Year



BOCCHI THE ROCK!



Chainsaw Man



Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Swordsmith Village Arc



JUJUTSU KAISEN Season 2



【OSHI NO KO】



VINLAND SAGA SEASON 2





Best Continuing Series



Attack on Titan (Attack on Titan Final Season THE FINAL CHAPTERS Special 1)



Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba (Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Swordsmith Village Arc)



JUJUTSU KAISEN (JUJUTSU KAISEN Season 2)



ONE PIECE



SPY x FAMILY (SPY x FAMILY Season 1 Cour 2)



VINLAND SAGA (VINLAND SAGA SEASON 2)





Best New Series



BOCCHI THE ROCK!



Chainsaw Man



Heavenly Delusion



Hell’s Paradise



【OSHI NO KO】



Zom 100: Bucket List of the Dead





Best Film



Black Clover: Sword of the Wizard King



BLUE GIANT



Kaguya-sama: Love Is War -The First Kiss That Never Ends-



PSYCHO-PASS: Providence



Suzume



THE FIRST SLAM DUNK





Best Original Anime



Akiba Maid War



BIRDIE WING -Golf Girls’ Story- Season2



Buddy Daddies



Do It Yourself!!



Mobile Suit Gundam the Witch From Mercury



THE MARGINAL SERVICE





Best Animation



Attack on Titan Final Season THE FINAL CHAPTERS Special 1



Chainsaw Man



Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Swordsmith Village Arc



JUJUTSU KAISEN Season 2



Mob Psycho 100 III



TRIGUN STAMPEDE





Best Character Design



Chainsaw Man



Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Swordsmith Village Arc



Hell’s Paradise



JUJUTSU KAISEN Season 2



【OSHI NO KO】



TRIGUN STAMPEDE





Best Director



Yuichiro Hayashi – Attack on Titan Final Season THE FINAL CHAPTERS Special 1



Keiichiro Saito – BOCCHI THE ROCK!



Ryu Nakayama – Chainsaw Man



Hirotaka Mori – Heavenly Delusion



Shota Goshozono – JUJUTSU KAISEN Season 2



Daisuke Hiramaki – 【OSHI NO KO】





Best Cinematography



Attack on Titan Final Season THE FINAL CHAPTERS Special 1



Chainsaw Man



Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Swordsmith Village Arc



Heavenly Delusion



JUJUTSU KAISEN Season 2



VINLAND SAGA SEASON 2





Best Art Direction



Chainsaw Man



Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Swordsmith Village Arc



Hell’s Paradise



JUJUTSU KAISEN Season 2



【OSHI NO KO】



Zom 100: Bucket List of the Dead





Best Romance



Horimiya: The Missing Pieces



Insomniacs after school



My Happy Marriage



My Love Story with Yamada-kun at Lv999



Skip and Loafer



Tomo-chan Is a Girl!





Best Comedy



BOCCHI THE ROCK!



Buddy Daddies



MASHLE: MAGIC AND MUSCLES



SPY x FAMILY Season 1 Cour 2



URUSEIYATSURA



Zom 100: Bucket List of the Dead





Best Action



Attack on Titan Final Season THE FINAL CHAPTERS Special 1



BLEACH: Thousand-Year Blood War – The Separation



Chainsaw Man



Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Swordsmith Village Arc



JUJUTSU KAISEN Season 2



ONE PIECE





Best Fantasy



Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Swordsmith Village Arc



Hell’s Paradise



MASHLE: MAGIC AND MUSCLES



Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation Season 2



Ranking of Kings: The Treasure Chest of Courage



The Ancient Magus’ Bride SEASON 2





Best Drama



Attack on Titan Final Season THE FINAL CHAPTERS Special 1



Heavenly Delusion



My Happy Marriage



【OSHI NO KO】



To Your Eternity Season 2



VINLAND SAGA SEASON 2





Best Slice of Life



BOCCHI THE ROCK!



Do It Yourself!!



Horimiya: The Missing Pieces



Insomniacs after school



My Love Story with Yamada-kun at Lv999



Skip and Loafer





Best Main Character



Bocchi (Hitori Goto) – BOCCHI THE ROCK!



Denji – Chainsaw Man



Eren Jaeger – Attack on Titan Final Season THE FINAL CHAPTERS Special 1



Mob (Shigeo Kageyama) – Mob Psycho 100 III



Monkey D. Luffy – ONE PIECE



Thorfinn – VINLAND SAGA SEASON 2





Best Supporting Character



Arataka Reigen – Mob Psycho 100 III



Hange Zoe – Attack on Titan Final Season THE FINAL CHAPTERS Special 1



Kana Arima – 【OSHI NO KO】



Power – Chainsaw Man



Satoru Gojo – JUJUTSU KAISEN Season 2



Suguru Geto – JUJUTSU KAISEN Season 2





“Must Protect At All Costs” Character



Anya Forger – SPY x FAMILY Season 1 Cour 2



Hitori Gotoh (Bocchi) – BOCCHI THE ROCK!



Bojji – Ranking of Kings: The Treasure Chest of Courage



Miri Unasaka – Buddy Daddies



Pochita – Chainsaw Man



Suletta Mercury – Mobile Suit Gundam the Witch from Mercury





Best Anime Song



Idol – YOASOBI – 【OSHI NO KO】



KICK BACK – Kenshi Yonezu – Chainsaw Man



Seisyun Complex – Kessoku Band – BOCCHI THE ROCK!



Suzume – RADWIMPS feat. toaka – Suzume



Where Our Blue Is –– Tatsuya Kitani – JUJUTSU KAISEN Season 2



WORK – Ringo Sheena and millennium parade – Hell’s Paradise





Best Score



Attack on Titan Final Season THE FINAL CHAPTERS Special 1



BOCCHI THE ROCK!



Chainsaw Man



Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Swordsmith Village Arc



【OSHI NO KO】



Suzume





Best Opening Sequence



Idol – YOASOBI – 【OSHI NO KO】



innocent arrogance – BiSH – Heavenly Delusion



KICK BACK – Kenshi Yonezu – Chainsaw Man



Song of the Dead – KANA-BOON – Zom 100: Bucket List of the Dead



Where Our Blue Is –– Tatsuya Kitani – JUJUTSU KAISEN Season 2



WORK – Ringo Sheena and millennium parade – Hell’s Paradise





Best Ending Sequence



Akari – Soshi Sakiyama – JUJUTSU KAISEN Season 2



Happiness of the Dead – Shiyui – Zom 100: Bucket List of the Dead



HAWATARI NIOKU CENTI (2-hundred-million-centimeter-long blades) – MAXIMUM THE HORMONE – Chainsaw Man



Koi Kogare – milet × MAN WITH A MISSION – Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Swordsmith Village Arc



Mephisto – QUEEN BEE – 【OSHI NO KO】



color – yama – SPY x FAMILY Season 1 Cour 2





Best Voice Artist Performance – Japanese



Atsumi Tanezaki (Anya Forger) – SPY x FAMILY Season 1 Cour 2



Kikunosuke Toya (Denji) – Chainsaw Man



Mayumi Tanaka (Monkey D. Luffy) – ONE PIECE



Yoshino Aoyama (Bocchi) – BOCCHI THE ROCK!



Yuki Kaji (Eren Jaeger) – Attack on Titan Final Season THE FINAL CHAPTERS Special 1



Yuuichi Nakamura (Satoru Gojo) – JUJUTSU KAISEN Season 2





Best Voice Artist Performance – English



Abby Trott (Nezuko Kamado) – Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Swordsmith Village Arc



Austin Tindle (Millions Knives) – TRIGUN STAMPEDE



Johnny Yong Bosch (Ichigo Kurosaki) – BLEACH: Thousand-Year Blood War – The Separation



Lexi Nieto (Tomo Aizawa) – Tomo-chan Is a Girl!



Marisa Duran (Sagiri Yamada Asaemon) – Hell’s Paradise



Ryan Colt Levy (Denji) – Chainsaw Man





Best Voice Artist Performance – Castilian



David Brau (Senku Ishigami) – Dr. STONE New World



David Flores (Dot Barrett) – MASHLE: MAGIC AND MUSCLES



Joel Gómez Jimenez (Denji) – Chainsaw Man



Majo Montesinos Guzmán (Anya Forger) – SPY x FAMILY Season 1 Cour 2



María Luisa Marciel (Power) – Chainsaw Man



Marta Moreno (UTA) – One Piece Film Red





Best Voice Artist Performance – Latin Spanish



Armando Corona Ibarrola (Muichiro Tokito) – Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Swordsmith Village Arc



Emilio Treviño (Denji) – Chainsaw Man



Gerardo Ortega (Mash Burnedead) – MASHLE: MAGIC AND MUSCLES



José Gilberto Vilchis (Satoru Gojo) – JUJUTSU KAISEN Season 2



Manuel Campuzano (Arataka Reigen) – Mob Psycho 100 lll



Nycolle González (Suzume Iwato) – Suzume





Best Voice Artist Performance – Portuguese



Amanda Brigido (Tomo Aizawa) – Tomo-chan Is a Girl!



Erick Bougleux (Kazuma) – KONOSUBA -God’s blessing on this wonderful world!- Legend of Crimson



Guilherme Briggs (Brook) – One Piece



Léo Rabelo (Satoru Gojo) – JUJUTSU KAISEN



Luisa Viotti (Makima) – Chainsaw Man



Vágner Fagundes (Arataka Reigen) – Mob Psycho 100 III





Best Voice Artist Performance – German



Emilia Raschewski (Suzume Iwato) – Suzume



Franciska Friede (Chise Hatori) – The Ancient Magus’ Bride



Franziska Trunte (Power) – Chainsaw Man



Pascal Breuer (Arataka Reigen) – Mob Psycho 100 III



Patrick Baehr (Gen Asagiri) – Dr.STONE New World



Patrick Keller (Akira Tendou) – Zom 100: Bucket List of the Dead





Best Voice Artist Performance – Italian



Alessio De Filippis (Kirito) – Sword Art Online the Movie -Progressive- Scherzo of Deep Night



Benedetta Ponticelli (Makima) – Chainsaw Man



Diego Baldoin (Takenori Akagi) – THE FIRST SLAM DUNK



Federica Simonelli (UTA) – One Piece Film Red



Max Di Benedetto (Boxxo) – Reborn as a Vending Machine, I Now Wander the Dungeon



Mosè Singh (Denji) – Chainsaw Man





Best Voice Artist Performance – Arabic



Basil Alrefai (Vegeta) – Dragon Ball Super



Hiba Snobar (Anya Forger) – SPY x FAMILY Season 1 Cour 1



Mohammad Dal’o (Arataka Reigen) – Mob Psycho 100



Ra’fat Bazo (Son Goku) – Dragon Ball Super



Rosie Yaziji (Rimuru Tempest) – That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime Season 1



Taleb Alrefai (Senku Ishigami) – Dr. STONE





Best Voice Artist Performance – French



Levanah Solomon (Suzume Iwato) – Suzume



Lilly Caruso (Aqua) – KONOSUBA -God’s blessing on this wonderful world!



Martial Le Minoux (Suguru Geto) – JUJUTSU KAISEN Season 2



Martin Faliu (Aqua) – 【OSHI NO KO】



Yoan Sover (Gabimaru) – Hell’s Paradise: Jigokuraku



Zina Khakhoulia (Power) – Chainsaw Man





