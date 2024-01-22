The Guild of Music Supervisors (“GMS”) are excited to announce the nominations of their 14th Annual Guild of Music Supervisors Awards. The winners will be revealed at an in-person and virtual awards gala at The Wiltern Theatre in Los Angeles on Sunday, March 3rd, 2024. The ceremony honors outstanding achievement in the craft of Music Supervision in film, television, documentaries, advertising, trailers, and video games. The recipients of the Icon and Legacy Awards will be announced at a later date.

Barbie leads this year’s contenders earning three nominations across Best Music Supervision for Film Budgeted Over $25 Million, and two for Best Song Written and/or Recorded for a Film. The award recognizes both the work of music supervisor George Drakoulias as well as the songwriters Billie Eilish & Finneas for the song “What Was I Made For?” and Mark Ronson & Andrew Wyatt for the song “I’m Just Ken”. Other film contenders include Maestro, Saltburn, Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse, Past Lives, and more. Top TV contenders include Daisy Jones & The Six, The White Lotus, Welcome to Chippendales, Yellowjackets, and others.

The music supervisors with the most nominations include Mike Ladman and Mara Techam for their outstanding work in Adverting for brands like Levis, The New York Times, Hennessy, and more. They each receive five nominations. After winning the Primetime Emmy for his work on The White Lotus earlier this month, Gabe Hilfer receives a nomination for his music supervision on the HBO series.

For more information on the ceremony, please visit GMSAwards.com.

ALL NOMINATIONS FOR THE 14TH ANNUAL GUILD OF MUSIC SUPERVISOR AWARDS

FILM

Best Music Supervision for Film Budgeted Over $25 Million

Matt Aberle – “The Holdovers”

Deva Anderson, Rachel Lautzenheiser – “My Big Fat Greek Wedding 3”

Stephanie Diaz-Matos, Philippe Pierre – “They Cloned Tyrone”

George Drakoulias – “Barbie”

Steven Gizicki – “Maestro”

Kirsten Lane – “Saltburn”

Kier Lehman – “Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse”

Frankie Pine – “Are You There God? It’s Me, Margaret.”

James A. Taylor – “Wonka”

Andrea von Foerster – “Air”

Best Music Supervision for Film Budgeted $25 Million And Under

Lucy Bright – “The Iron Claw”

Kevin Edelman – “Jesus Revolution”

Connie Farr – “All of Us Strangers”

Carly Hildebrand, Natalie Hayden – “Polite Society”

Vanessa Jorge Perry – “Flamin’ Hot”

Toko Nagata – “Joy Ride”

Best Music Supervision for Film Budgeted $10 Million And Under

Adam Bennati – “Aristotle and Dante Discover the Secrets of the Universe”

Jody Colero – “Brother”

Meghan Currier – “Past Lives”

Tracy McKnight – “Somewhere in Queens”

Howard Paar – “Eileen”

Andy Ross, Ben Sokoler – “War Pony”

Michael Turner – “Paint”

Lindsay Wolfington – “Theater Camp”

Best Music Supervision for a Non-Theatrically Released Film

Angela Asistio – “Chang Can Dunk”

Linda Cohen – “Please Don’t Destroy: The Treasure of Foggy Mountain”

David Fish – “Rye Lane”

Liz Gallacher – “Sitting in Bars with Cake”

Rob Lowry, Tracy McKnight – “Family Switch”

Toko Nagata – “Totally Killer”

Javier Nuño, Joe Rodríguez – “A Million Miles Away”

Wyler Sanca – “Heist 88”

Derryck “Big Tank” Thornton – “Praise This”

Best Song Written and/or Recorded for a Film

“Am I Dreaming” – “Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse”

Songwriters: Mike Dean, Peter Lee Johnson, Rakim Mayers, Roisee, Leland Wayne, Landon Wayne

Performers: Metro Boomin, A$AP Rocky, Roisee

Music Supervisor: Kier Lehman

“Camp Isn’t Home” – “Theater Camp”

Songwriters: Noah Galvin, Molly Gordon, Nick Lieberman, Ben Platt, Mark Sonnenblick

Performers: Alexander Bello, Bailee Bonick, Donovan Colan, Noah Galvin, Molly Gordon, Luke Islam, Madisen Lora, Kyndra Sanchez, Jack Sobolewski, Quinn Titcomb

Music Supervisor: Lindsay Wolfington

“Can’t Catch Me Now” – “The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes”

Songwriters: Dan Nigro, Olivia Rodrigo

Performer: Olivia Rodrigo

Music Supervisor: Hillary Holmes

“I’m Just Ken” – “Barbie”

Songwriters: Mark Ronson, Andrew Wyatt

Performer: Ryan Gosling

Music Supervisor: George Drakoulias

“It Never Went Away” – “American Symphony”

Songwriters: Jon Batiste, Dan Wilson

Performer: Jon Batiste

Music Supervisor: Priya Autrey

“JUICY” – “Joy Ride”

Songwriters: Isak Alvedahl, Kirubel Swedin, Sandra Wikstrom

Performer: Ramengvrl

Music Supervisor: Toko Nagata

“Little Bit ‘O Soul” – “Totally Killer”

Songwriters: John Carter, Kenneth Hawker

Performer: The Linda Lindas

Music Supervisor: Toko Nagata

“Quiet Eyes” – “Past Lives”

Songwriters: Zachary Dawes, Sharon Van Etten

Performer: Sharon Van Etten

Music Supervisor: Meghan Currier

“Road to Freedom” – “Rustin”

Songwriter: Lenny Kravitz

Performer: Lenny Kravitz

Music Supervisor: Barry Cole

“What Was I Made For?” – “Barbie”

Songwriters: Billie Eilish O’Connell, Finneas O’Connell

Performer: Billie Eilish

Music Supervisor: George Drakoulias

TELEVISION

Best Music Supervision – Television Drama

Ed Bailie, Abi Leland, Toby Williams – “Top Boy” Season 3

Zoë Ellen Bryant, Pete Saville – “I Hate Suzie Too” Season 2

Rick Clark – “Dark Winds” Season 2

Nora Felder – “Yellowjackets” Season 2

Gabe Hilfer – “The White Lotus” Season 2

Jonathan Leahy, Manish Raval, Tom Wolfe – “Welcome to Chippendales” Season 1

Janine Scalise – “The L Word: Generation Q” Season 3

Best Music Supervision – Television Comedy or Musical

Matt Biffa – “Sex Education” Season 4

Leah Harrison – “I’m a Virgo” Season 1

Mike Moreno – “Mariachis” Season 1

Javier Nuño, One Six, Joe Rodríguez – “Neon” Season 1

Frankie Pine – “Daisy Jones & The Six” Season 1

Robin Urdang – “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” Season 5

Justine von Winterfeldt – “Pitch Perfect: Bumper in Berlin” Season 1

Laura Webb, Lindsay Wolfington – “XO, Kitty” Season 1

Best Music Supervision – Reality Television

Greg Danylyshyn – “Teen Mom: The Next Chapter” Season 1

Peter Davis – “Are You The One?” Season 9

Jon Ernst – “Love Is Blind” Season 5

Carrie Hughes – “Love & Hip Hop: Miami” Season 5

Sara Torres, Jordan Young – “Love Island USA” Season 5

Best Song Written and/or Recorded for Television

“A Beautiful Game” – “Ted Lasso”

Songwriters: Max Martin, Ed Sheeran, Foy Vance

Performer: Ed Sheeran

Music Supervisors: Christa Miller, Tony Von Pervieux

“City On Fire” – “City on Fire”

Songwriter: Zach Ellis

Performer: Ex Post Facto

Music Supervisor: Jonathan Leahy

“Esperando Pelitos” – “Big Mouth”

Songwriter: Lin-Manuel Miranda

Performers: Robin De Jesús, PJ Sin Suela

Music Supervisor: Amanda Krieg Thomas

“I Found You” – “The L Word: Generation Q”

Songwriters: Annalia Marie Mallory, Viv Parker, Lexxi Taylor Saal

Performer: India Carney

Music Supervisor: Janine Scalise

“Look At Us Now (Honeycomb)” – “Daisy Jones & The Six”

Songwriters: Jason Boesel, Blake Mills, Marcus Mumford, Johnathan Rice, Stephony Smith

Performer: Daisy Jones & The Six

Music Supervisor: Frankie Pine

“The Manster (Dr. Hunkenstein’s Theme)” – “Welcome to Chippendales”

Songwriters: Dan Bern, Siddhartha Khosla, Robert Siegel, Mike Viola

Performer: Welcome to Chippendales cast

Music Supervisors: Jonathan Leahy, Manish Raval, Tom Wolfe

“Pussy Don’t Lie” – “Big Mouth”

Songwriters: Megan Pete, Mark Rivers

Performer: Megan Thee Stallion

Music Supervisor: Amanda Krieg Thomas

“Staplehead” – “Poker Face”

Songwriters: John Darnielle, Jamey Jasta

Performer: Doxxxology

Music Supervisor: Thomas Golubić

DOCUMENTARIES

Best Music Supervision for a Documentary

Justin Feldman – “All Up in the Biz”

Jonathan Finegold – “Little Richard: I Am Everything”

Joel C. High – “Maxine’s Baby: The Tyler Perry Story”

Susan Jacobs – “Wild Life”

Aminé Ramer, Andrea von Foerster – “Peter Case: A Million Miles Away”

Amani “Burt Blackarach” Smith – “Stamped from the Beginning”

Allison Wood – “Last Stop Larrimah”

Best Music Supervision in a Docuseries

Janet Billig Rich, Lisa Moberly – “Dear Mama” Season 1

James Cartwright – “Muscles & Mayhem: An Unauthorized Story of American Gladiators” Season 1

Kyle McKeveny, Joe Rudge – “The Super Models” Season 1

Andrea von Foerster – “Welcome to Wrexham” Season 2

Willa Yudell – “Arnold” Season 1

ADVERTISING

Best Music Supervision in Advertising (Synch)

Jeremy Daw, JT Griffith – Nike: A Feel for Every You

Andrew Kahn, Morgan Thoryk – Check ‘Em Out

Sunny Kapoor, Mike Ladman, Mara Techam – Going Out in Style in the Greatest Story Ever Worn

Sunny Kapoor, Mike Ladman, Brandy Ricker, Mara Techam – One Fair Exchange in the Greatest Story Ever Worn

Mike Ladman, Mara Techam – Rumble

Sara Matarazzo, Stephanie Pigott, Danielle Soury – American Gothic

Scott McDaniel – Run This Town – The Road to Halftime Starts on Rihanna Drive

Lilah Obregon-Wilson – Wear Your Shine – The Coach Shine Collection

Jonathan Wellbelove – iPhone 14 – Action Mode

Best Music Supervision in Advertising (Original Music)

Abbey Hendrix, Mika Sheerin, Jonathan Wellbelove – iPhone 15 Pro – On with the Show

Mike Ladman, Mara Techam – Unshattered

Mike Ladman, Mara Techam – More of Life Brought to Life – Sneakers

Sara Matarazzo, Stephanie Pigott, Danielle Soury – Xbox Series X|S – Wake Up and Dream

Nicole Palko, Jonathan Wellbelove – iPhone 15 Plus – Miss You

TRAILERS

Best Music Supervision in a Trailer – Film

Maggie Baron – “Problemista” – Official Trailer

Deric Berberabe, Jordan Silverberg – “Killers of the Flower Moon” – Official Trailer 2

Calum Brice-Stevens – “All of Us Strangers” – Official Trailer

Danny Exum, Derek Liner – “Sisu” – Official Trailer

Bobby Gumm – “Damsel” – Official Trailer

Angel Mendoza – “Killers of the Flower Moon” – Official Teaser Trailer

Scenery Samundra, Gregory Sweeney – “Priscilla” – Official Trailer

Best Music Supervision in a Trailer – Series

Isaac Allaway, Eduardo Fontes Williams – “The Crown” Season 6 – Part 2 Trailer

Maggie Baron – “The Idol” – Official Teaser Trailer

Deric Berberabe, Jordan Silverberg – “Monarch: Legacy of Monsters” – Official Trailer

Deric Berberabe, Jordan Silverberg – “Swarm” – Official Trailer

Bobby Gumm – “The Witcher” Season 3 – Official Trailer

Rochelle Holguin Cappello, Katie Pool – “Yellowjackets” Season 2 – Official Trailer

Sanaz Lavaedian, Marina Polites – “Griselda” – Official Trailer

Best Music Supervision in a Trailer – Video Game & Interactive

Jonny Altepeter, Peter Li – “VALORANT” – Iso Agent Trailer – MYTHS

Rebecca Bergman, Brian Murphy – “Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League” – Official Justice League Trailer – “No More Heroes”

Chris Fox, Kyle Hopkins – “South of Midnight” – Announce Trailer

Lindsey Kohon, Naaman Snell, Ryan Tomlin, Brandon Young – “Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III” – Gameplay Reveal Trailer

Raphaella Lima, Michael Sherwood – “Apex Legends: Ignite” Launch Trailer

Nick Maker – “Marathon” – Official Announce Trailer

Ryan Tomlin, Brandon Young – “Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III” – Makarov Reveal Trailer

VIDEO GAMES

Best Music Supervision in a Video Game (Synch)

Alex Hackford – Marvel’s Spider-Man 2

Alex Hackford, Sophie Levine, Monty Mudd – MLB ’23: The Show

Maya Halfon Cordova – Forza Horizon 5: Rally Adventure

Raphaella Lima, Cybele Pettus, Steve Schnur – EA SPORTS FC 24

Raphaella Lima, Cybele Pettus, Steve Schnur – F1 23

Raphaella Lima, Cybele Pettus, Steve Schnur – Madden NFL 24

Ryan Tomlin, Brandon Young – Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II, Season 2-6

Best Music Supervision in a Video Game (Original Music)

Alex Hackford, Scott Hanau, Keith Leary – Marvel’s Spider-Man 2

Composer: John Paesano

Simon Landry, Alex Riviere – Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora

Composer: Pinar Toprak

Steve Schnur – Star Wars Jedi: Survivor

Composers: Stephen Barton, Gordy Haab

Jaren Tolman – Hogwarts Legacy

Composers: Peter Murray, Chuck E. Myers, J. Scott Rakozy

Austin Wintory – Stray Gods: The Roleplaying Musical

Composers: Montaigne, Tripod, Austin Wintory

Brandon Young – Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III

Composer: Walter Mair

About The Guild of Music Supervisors

The Guild of Music Supervisors is a non-profit organization that was founded in 2010 with the goal of preserving and promoting the critical role of the Music Supervisor within all forms of media. The Guild holds numerous educational and networking events throughout the year, including the annual State of Music in Media Conference. For more information, please visit www.guildofmusicsupervisors.com