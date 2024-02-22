Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Email Print Reddit

Director Gareth Edwards joins Jay Cooper, Ian Comely, and Andrew Roberts, members of ‘The Creator’s Oscar-nominated visual effects team, and Awards Daily, to discuss the making of the Sci-Fi epic and its awe-inspiring visuals.

Watching The Creator messes with your head. As the war between humans and A.I. escalates, it becomes increasingly difficult to understand how a movie that only costs $80 million dollars looks so damn good. The visuals are lush and sweeping, while also intricate and character-driven. Simply gorgeous.

My big, burning question for the team heading in to this interview—How in the world did they manage to pull it off? “With difficulty,” laughs visual effects supervisor Jay Cooper. The answer, I believe, along with talent, hard work, and big risks, lies in the specificity of director Gareth Edwards’ vision and his insistance on keeping things as grounded as possible.

Here, Edwards, who also co-wrote and co-produced The Creator, is joined by Cooper, visual effects supervisor Ian Comely, and on-set VFX supervisor Andrew Roberts to discuss the groundbreaking, Oscar-nominated visual effects. Watch below as the quartet detail the many challenges that came with attempting to reinvent how blockbusters are made

The Creator is streaming on Hulu.