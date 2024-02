Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Email Print Reddit

Past Lives

David Hinojosa, Pamela Koffler, Christine Vachon

BEST FIRST FEATURE

A Thousand and One

Director: A.V. Rockwell

Producers: Julia Lebedev, Rajani Rishi, Eddie Vaisman, Lena Waithe, Brad Weston

BEST DIRECTOR

Celine Song

Past Lives



BEST LEAD PERFORMANCE

Jeffrey Wright

American Fiction

BEST SUPPORTING PERFORMANCE

Da’Vine Joy Randolph

The Holdovers

BEST BREAKTHROUGH PERFORMANCE

Dominic Sessa

The Holdovers

JOHN CASSAVETES AWARD

Given to the best feature made for under $1,000,000



Fremont Director/Writer: Babak Jalali

Writer: Carolina Cavalli

Producers: Rachael Fung, Chris Martin, Marjaneh Moghimi, George Rush, Sudnya Shroff, Laura Wagner

BEST SCREENPLAY

Cord Jefferson

American Fiction



BEST FIRST SCREENPLAY

Samy Burch; Story by Samy Burch, Alex Mechanik

May December

BEST CINEMATOGRAPHY

Eigil Bryld

The Holdovers

BEST EDITING

Daniel Garber

How to Blow Up a Pipeline

ROBERT ALTMAN AWARD

(Given to one film’s director, casting director and ensemble cast.)

Showing Up

Director: Kelly Reichardt

Casting Director: Gayle Keller

Ensemble Cast: André Benjamin, Hong Chau, Judd Hirsch, Heather Lawless, James Le Gros, John Magaro, Matt Malloy, Amanda Plummer, Maryann Plunkett, Denzel Rodriguez, Michelle Williams

BEST DOCUMENTARY

Four Daughters

Director: Kaouther Ben Hania

Producer: Nadim Cheikhrouha

BEST INTERNATIONAL FILM

Anatomy of a Fall

France

Director: Justin Triet

PRODUCERS AWARD

Monique Walton

SOMEONE TO WATCH AWARD

Monica Sorelle

Director of Mountains

TRUER THAN FICTION AWARD

Set Hernandez

Director of unseen

BEST NEW NON-SCRIPTED OR DOCUMENTARY SERIES

Dear Mama

Executive Producers: Lasse Järvi, Quincy ‘QD3 Jones III, Staci Robinson, Nelson George, Charles D. King, Peter Nelson, Adel ‘Future’ Nur, Jamal Joseph, Ted Skillman, Allen Hughes, Steve Berman, Marc Cimino, Jody Gerson, John Janick, Nicholas Ferrall, Nigel Sinclair

BEST NEW SCRIPTED SERIES

Beef

Creator/Executive Producer: Lee Sung Jin

Executive Producers: Steven Yeun, Ali Wong, Jake Shreier, Ravi Nandan, Alli Reich

Co-Executive Producer: Alice Ju, Carrie Kemper

BEST LEAD PERFORMANCE IN A NEW SCRIPTED SERIES

Ali Wong

Beef

BEST SUPPORTING PERFORMANCE IN A NEW SCRIPTED SERIES

Nick Offerman

The Last of Us

BEST BREAKTRHOUGH PERFORMANCE IN A NEW SCRIPTED SERIES

Keivonn Montreal Woodard

The Last of Us

BEST ENSEMBLE CAST IN A NEW SCRIPTED SERIES

Jury Duty

Ensemble Cast: Alan Barinholtz, Susan Berger,Cassandra Blair, David Brown, Kirk Fox, Ross Kimball, Pramode Kumar, Trisha LaFache, Mekki Leeper, James Marsden, Edy Modica, Kerry O’Neill, Rashida Olayiwola, Whitney Rice, Maria Russell, Ishmel Sahid, Ben Seaward, Ron Song, Evan Williams