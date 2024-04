Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Email Print Reddit

The Writers Guild Awards will finally unfurl tonight. The strike from last year meant they had to postpone these awards because there was no work to judge from. It’s highly unusual to have any awards after the Oscars, but before 2000, the BAFTAs used to happen after the Oscars.

We are not expecting any deviation from the status quo, although there is maybe a slight chance Barbie or Past Lives could win in Original, if they want to give the award to a female writer. But probably, The Holdovers will take a well-deserved win at long last.

Here are our predictions, which are unanimous, except where noted.

Here are all the nominees:

2024 Writers Guild Awards Nominees

SCREENPLAY NOMINEES

ORIGINAL SCREENPLAY

Air, Written by Alex Convery; Amazon MGM Studios

Barbie, Written by Greta Gerwig & Noah Baumbach; Warner Bros. Pictures

The Holdovers, Written by David Hemingson; Focus Features – predicted winner

May December, Screenplay by Samy Burch, Story by Samy Burch & Alex Mechanik; Netflix

Past Lives, Written by Celine Song; A24 (Ryan Adams)

ADAPTED SCREENPLAY

American Fiction, Screenplay by Cord Jefferson, Based Upon the Novel Erasure by Percival Everett; Amazon MGM Studios – predicted winner

Are You There God? It’s Me, Margaret., Screenplay by Kelly Fremon Craig, Based on the Book by Judy Blume; Lionsgate

Killers of the Flower Moon, Screenplay by Eric Roth and Martin Scorsese, Based on the Book by David Grann; Apple Original Films

Nyad, Screenplay by Julia Cox, Based on the Book Find a Way by Diana Nyad; Netflix

Oppenheimer, Screenplay by Christopher Nolan, Based on the Book American Prometheus: The Triumph and Tragedy of J. Robert Oppenheimer by Kai Bird and Martin J. Sherwin; Universal Pictures

DOCUMENTARY SCREENPLAY

Bella!, Written by Jeff L. Lieberman; Re-Emerging Films – Predicted winner (Clarence Moye, Ryan Adams)

It Ain’t Over, Written by Sean Mullin; Sony Pictures Classics – Predicted winner (Mark Johnson)

The Pigeon Tunnel, Written by Errol Morris; Apple Original Films – Predicted winner (Sasha Stone)

Stamped from the Beginning, Written by David Teague, Based on the book Stamped From the Beginning by Dr. Ibram X. Kendi; Netflix

What the Hell Happened to Blood, Sweat & Tears?, Written by John Scheinfeld; Abramorama

TELEVISION AND NEW MEDIA NOMINEES

DRAMA SERIES

The Crown, Written by Daniel Marc Janes, Peter Morgan, Meriel Sheibani-Clare, Jonathan Wilson; Netflix

The Curse, Written by Carmen Christopher, Nathan Fielder, Alex Huggins, Carrie Kemper, Benny Safdie; Showtime (Ryan Adams)

The Diplomat, Written by Eli Attie, Debora Cahn, Mia Chung, Anna Hagen, Amanda Johnson-Zetterstrom, Peter Noah; Netflix

The Last of Us, Written by Neil Druckmann, Craig Mazin; HBO | Max

Succession, Written by Will Arbery, Jesse Armstrong, Miriam Battye, Jon Brown, Jamie Carragher, Ted Cohen, Nate Elston, Francesca Gardiner, Callie Hersheway, Lucy Prebble, Georgia Pritchett, Tony Roche, Susan Soon He Stanton, Will Tracy; HBO | Max – Predicted winner

COMEDY SERIES

Abbott Elementary, Written by Quinta Brunson, Ava Coleman, Riley Dufurrena, Justin Halpern, Joya McCrory, Morgan Murphy, Brittani Nichols, Kate Peterman, Brian Rubenstein, Patrick Schumacker, Justin Tan, Jordan Temple, Garrett Werner; ABC

Barry, Written by Mark Ashmore, Emma Barrie, Duffy Boudreau, Bill Hader, Nicky Hirsch, Taofik Kolade, Liz Sarnoff; HBO | Max

The Bear, Written by Karen Joseph Adcock, Joanna Calo, Kelly Galuska, Rene Gube, Sofya Levitsky-Weitz, Stacy Osei-Kuffour, Alex Russell, Catherine Schetina, Christopher Storer; FX Networks – predicted winner

Jury Duty, Written by Tanner Bean, Lee Eisenberg, Marcos Gonzalez, Cody Heller, Mekki Leeper, Katrina Mathewson, Kerry O’Neill, Ese Shaw, Gene Stupnitsky, Andrew Weinberg, Evan Williams; Amazon Freevee

Only Murders in the Building, Written by Matteo Borghese, Madeleine George, Sas Goldberg, Joshua Allen Griffith, John Hoffman, Elaine Ko, Noah Levine, Tess Morris, J.J. Philbin, Ben Philippe, Jake Schnesel, Ben Smith, Siena Streiber, Pete Swanson, Rob Turbovsky; Hulu

NEW SERIES

The Diplomat, Written by Eli Attie, Debora Cahn, Mia Chung, Anna Hagen, Amanda Johnson-Zetterstrom, Peter Noah; Netflix

Jury Duty, Written by Tanner Bean, Lee Eisenberg, Marcos Gonzalez, Cody Heller, Mekki Leeper, Katrina Mathewson, Kerry O’Neill, Ese Shaw, Gene Stupnitsky, Andrew Weinberg, Evan Williams; Amazon Freevee (Ryan Adams)

The Last of Us, Written by Neil Druckmann, Craig Mazin; HBO | Max

Poker Face, Written by Christine Boylan, Wyatt Cain, Chris Downey, CS Fischer, Rian Johnson, Alice Ju, Joe Lawson, Natasha Lyonne, Charlie Peppers, Lilla Zuckerman, Nora Zuckerman; Peacock

Shrinking, Written by Wally Baram, Rachna Fruchbom, Brian Gallivan, Neil Goldman, Brett Goldstein, Bill Lawrence, Annie Mebane, Bill Posley, Jason Segel, Sofia Selig; Apple TV+

LIMITED SERIES

A Murder at the End of the World, Written by Zal Batmanglij, Cherie Dimaline, Brit Marling, Melanie Marnich, Dominic Orlando, Nicki Paluga, Rebecca Roanhorse, Kai Yu Wu; FX Networks

Beef, Written by Joanna Calo, Bathsheba Doran, Jean Kyoung Frazier, Niko Gutierrez-Kovner, Lee Sung Jin, Alice Ju, Carrie Kemper, Mike Makowsky, Marie Hanhnhon Nguyen, Kevin Rosen, Alex Russell; Netflix – predicted winner

Daisy Jones & The Six, Written by Susan Coyne, Jihan Crowther, Harris Danow, Charmaine DeGraté, Will Graham, Nora Kirkpatrick, Jenny Klein, Liz Koe, Judalina Neira, Scott Neustadter, Stacy Traub, Michael H. Weber; Prime Video

Fargo, Written by Thomas Bezucha, Bob DeLaurentis, Noah Hawley, April Shih; FX Networks

Lessons in Chemistry, Written by Victoria Bata, Nicole Delaney, Lee Eisenberg, Hannah Fidell, Emily Jane Fox, Susannah Grant, Rosa Handelman, Elissa Karasik, Boo Killebrew, Mfoniso Udofia, Teagan Wall; Apple TV+

TV & NEW MEDIA MOTION PICTURES

Finestkind, Written by Brian Helgeland; Paramount +

Mr. Monk’s Last Case: A Monk Movie, Written by Andy Breckman; Peacock

No One Will Save You, Written by Brian Duffield; Hulu

Quiz Lady, Written by Jen D’Angelo; Hulu

Totally Killer, Screenplay by David Matalon & Sasha Perl-Raver and Jen D’Angelo, Story by David Matalon & Sasha Perl-Raver; Prime Video

ANIMATION

“A Mid-Childhood Night’s Dream” (The Simpsons), Written by Carolyn Omine; Fox

“Carl Carlson Rides Again” (The Simpsons), Written by Loni Steele Sosthand; Fox

“Homer’s Adventure Through the Windshield Glass” (The Simpsons), Written by Tim Long; Fox

“I Know What You Did Next Xmas” (Futurama), Written by Ariel Ladensohn; Hulu

“Thirst Trap: A Corporate Love Story” (The Simpsons), Written by Rob LaZebnik; Fox

EPISODIC DRAMA

“Crown Jewels” (Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story), Written by Shonda Rhimes; Netflix

“Kill List” (Succession), Written by Jon Brown & Ted Cohen; HBO | Max – predicted winner

“The Last Generation” (Star Trek: Picard), Written by Terry Matalas; Paramount +

“Living+” (Succession), Written by Georgia Pritchett & Will Arbery; HBO | Max

“Our Black Shining Prince” (Godfather of Harlem), Written by Chris Brancato & Michael Panes; MGM+

“Sleep, Dearie Sleep” (The Crown), Written by Peter Morgan; Netflix

EPISODIC COMEDY

“Escape From Shit Mountain” (Poker Face), Written by Nora Zuckerman & Lilla Zuckerman; Peacock

“Fishes” (The Bear), Written by Joanna Calo & Christopher Storer; FX Networks – predicted winner

“Forks” (The Bear), Written by Alex Russell; FX Networks

“House Made of Bongs” (Reservation Dogs), Written by Tommy Pico and Sterlin Harjo; FX Networks

“Ice” (The Great), Written by Tony McNamara; Hulu

“Pride Parade” (What We Do in the Shadows), Written by Jake Bender & Zach Dunn; FX Networks

COMEDY/VARIETY TALK SERIES

The Daily Show, Head Writer Dan Amira Senior Writers Daniel Radosh, Lauren Sarver Means Writers David Angelo, Nicole Conlan, Devin Delliquanti, Anthony DeVito, Zach DiLanzo, Jennifer Flanz, Jason Gilbert, Dina Hashem, Scott Hercman, Josh Johnson, David Kibuuka, Matt Koff, Lenny Marcus, Joseph Opio, Randall Otis, Zhubin Parang, Kat Radley, Lanee’ Sanders, Scott Sherman, Ashton Womack, Sophie Zucker; Comedy Central

Jimmy Kimmel Live!, Head Writers Molly McNearney, Danny Ricker Writers Jamie Abrahams, Rory Albanese, Tony Barbieri, Jonathan Bines, Joelle Boucai, Bryan Cook, Blaire Erskine, Devin Field, Gary Greenberg, Josh Halloway, Eric Immerman, Jesse Joyce, Jimmy Kimmel, Greg Martin, Jesse McLaren, Keaton Patti, Louis Virtel, Troy Walker; ABC

Last Week Tonight with John Oliver, Senior Writers Daniel O’Brien, Owen Parsons, Charlie Redd, Joanna Rothkopf, Seena Vali Writers Johnathan Appel, Ali Barthwell, Tim Carvell, Liz Hynes, Ryan Ken, Mark Kramer, Sofia Manfredi, John Oliver, Taylor Kay Phillips, Chrissy Shackelford; HBO | Max – Predicted winner

Late Night with Seth Meyers, Head Writer Alex Baze Writing Supervised By Seth Reiss, Mike Scollins Closer Look Writing Supervised By Sal Gentile Writers Jermaine Affonso, Karen Chee, Bryan Donaldson, Matt Goldich, Dina Gusovsky, Jenny Hagel, Allison Hord, Mike Karnell, John Lutz, Seth Meyers, Ian Morgan, Amber Ruffin, Mike Shoemaker, Ben Warheit, Jeff Wright; NBC Universal Television

The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, Head Writers Ariel Dumas, Jay Katsir Writers Delmonte Bent, Michael Brumm, Aaron Cohen, Stephen T. Colbert, Paul Dinello, Glenn Eichler, Gabe Gronli, Barry Julien, Michael Cruz Kayne, Eliana Kwartler, Matt Lappin, Caroline Lazar, Pratima Mani, Felipe Torres Medina, Opus Moreschi, Carley Moseley, Asher Perlman, Michael Pielocik, Tom Purcell, Kate Sidley, Brian Stack, John Thibodeaux, Steve Waltien; CBS Studios

The Problem with Jon Stewart, Head Writer Kris Acimovic Writers Henrik Blix, Rob Christensen, Jay Jurden, Alexa Loftus, Tocarra Mallard, Maria Randazzo, Robby Slowik, Jon Stewart, Kasaun Wilson; Apple TV+

COMEDY/VARIETY SKETCH SERIES

History of the World, Part II, Writers Ike Barinholtz, Emmy Blotnick, Guy Branum, Mel Brooks, Owen Burke, Adam Countee, Lance Crouther, Ana Fabrega, Fran Gillespie, Janelle James, Jennifer Kim, Nick Kroll, Sergio Serna, David Stassen, Wanda Sykes; Hulu

How To with John Wilson, Written by John Wilson, Michael Koman, Allie Viti; HBO | Max

I Think You Should Leave with Tim Robinson, Writers Tim Robinson, Zach Kanin, John Solomon, Gary Richardson, Reggie Henke, Brendan Jennings, Patti Harrison; Netflix (Ryan Adams)

Saturday Night Live, Head Writers Kent Sublette, Alison Gates, Streeter Seidell Writers Rosebud Baker, Dan Bulla, Megan Callahan-Shah, Michael Che, Mike DiCenzo, Alex English, Jimmy Fowlie, Martin Herlihy, John Higgins, Steve Higgins, Vannessa Jackson, Colin Jost, Erik Kenward, Steve Koren, Ben Marshall, Dennis McNicholas, Lorne Michaels, Jake Nordwind, Ceara O’Sullivan, Josh Patten, Gary Richardson, Pete Schultz, KC Shornima, Ben Silva, Will Stephen, Bryan Tucker, Asha Ward, Auguste White, Celeste Yim; NBC – Predicted winner

COMEDY/VARIETY SPECIALS

Adam Sandler: The Kennedy Center Mark Twain Prize for American Humor, Written by Jon Macks, Rita Brent, Jeff Stilson, Meggie McFadden; CNN

Carol Burnett: 90 Years of Laughter + Love, Written by Jon Macks, Carol Leifer; NBC – predicted winner

Marc Maron: From Bleak to Dark, Written by Marc Maron; HBO | Max

Sarah Silverman: Someone You Love, Written by Sarah Silverman; HBO | Max

QUIZ AND AUDIENCE PARTICIPATION

Baking It, Writers Chad Carter, Neil Casey, Jessica McKenna, Zach Reino, Nicolle Yaron; Peacock

The Chase, Head Writer David Levinson Wilk Writers Erik Agard, Kyle Beakley, Micki Boden, Megan Broussard, Jonathan Daly, Brian Greene, Robert King, Jason Lundell, Sierra Mannie, Amy Ozols, Bobby Patton, Ellen Teitel, Ari Yolkut; ABC

Jeopardy!, Writers Marcus Brown, Michael Davies, John Duarte, Mark Gaberman, Debbie Griffin, Michele Loud, Robert McClenaghan, Jim Rhine, Billy Wisse; ABC – Predicted Winner

Weakest Link, Head Writer Ann Slichter Writers Chip Dornell, Ryan Hopak, Walter Kelly, Stuart Krasnow, Jon Macks, Meggie McFadden, Rylee Newton, Ryan O’Dowd, Scott Saltzburg, Doug Shaffer, Aaron Solomon, Grant Taylor, Mia Taylor; NBC