Casey Affleck and Matt Damon are small-time crooks in The Instigator. Written by Affleck and directed by Doug Limon, the pic is meant to be a throwback of sorts to the days when Hollywood still made great movies for everyone. Modeled after Midnight Run (if you know, you know), The Instigators pairs Damon and Limon for the first time since the Bourne Identity.

Apple-TV has granted Entertainment Weekly the first look at the film; Affleck and Damon, depicted in this photo, play two strangers hired to carry out a heist.

Here is one of the photos – the rest can be seen over at EW:

From the article in EW:

Damon costars as Rory, a desperate father who reluctantly joins forces with Cobby (Affleck), an ex-con, “to pull off a robbery of the ill-gained earnings of a corrupt politician,” per the official synopsis. When the heist inevitably goes sideways, the unlikely pair “find themselves engulfed in a whirlwind of chaos, pursued not only by the police but also backward bureaucrats and vengeful crime bosses.” Along the way, they somehow convince Rory’s therapist (Hong Chau) to join their “riotous getaway.”

Or, as Affleck puts it, “The Instigators is about two strangers who are hired for a heist. They become frenemies and then become friends while Jack Harlow yells at us, Paul Walter Hauser insults us, Ving Rhames hunts us, and Hong Chau keeps us alive.”

A local news station in Boston covered the filming a year ago: