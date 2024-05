Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Email Print Reddit

Thanks to Alex Billington at First Showing for this first look at Francis Ford Coppola’s epic new film, Megalopolis showing at the Cannes Film Festival.

It looks amazing. My goodness.

Starring Adam Driver, Giancarlo Esposito, Nathalie Emmanuel, Aubrey Plaza, Shia LaBeouf, Jon Voight, Jason Schwartzman, Talia Shire, Grave Vanderwaal, Kathryn Hunter and Dustin Hoffman.