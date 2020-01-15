Well, they are here! The nominations for the 92nd annual Academy Awards have been announced, and people have opinions! Clarence is off this week, so it’s like the loons running the asylum with Joey at the helm.

With Joker leading the nominations, does that make it a frontrunner? Is it still between 1917, Once Upon a Time…in Hollywood, and Parasite? Let’s take a moment of silence for Jennifer Lopez’s miss. The Cooler Gang tries to focus on some positive nominations with the inevitable brouhaha over this year’s announcement.

We close our podcast, as always, with the Flash Forward to the media we’re most anticipating in the upcoming week.

