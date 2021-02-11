Samantha Jones once say, “First come the gays” when it comes to recognizing untapped talent, and the Gay and Lesbian Entertainment Critics Association (GALECA) have announced their yearly nominations.

Lee Isaac Chung’s Minari leads with six nods, including Best Picture, Director, and Screenplay. Steven Yeun and Yuh-Jung Youn added more notices on their road to Oscar nominations (please let it happen…). The other nominees for Best Picture include Kelly Reichardt’s First Cow and Emerald Fennell’s much talked about Promising Young Woman.

The Dorians have a few really fun categories every year, including Unsung Film and Campiest Flick in addition to Documentary and LGBTQ Documentary of the year. The maligned Wonder Woman 1984 will go up against Ryan Murphy’s The Prom, but I am personally thrilled to see Bad Hair recognized in this category. The Wilde Award, dedicated to Oscar Wilde, nominated a “groundbreaking force in entertainment,” and the nominees include Dolly Parton and the late Chadwick Boseman (who is nominated for 3 Dorians this year).

GALECA President, Diana Anderson-Minshall, said the following of today’s announcement:

“It’s not a surprise that the films that came out in 2020, one of the country’s most tumultuous years, are fascinating works that feel both deeply personal and subversively political. And I’m thrilled that unlike some other critics groups, our members have not relegated Minari—one of the year’s most quintessentially American films—just to the foreign language category. More than anything, Minari and Nomadland show what it means to live with autonomy and self-direction in America today.”

The winners will be celebrated in the Dorians Film Toast 2021 special set to air on queer platform Revry on April 18. Please see below for a complete list of nominees.

Best Film

FIRST COW

MINARI

NOMADLAND

PROMISING YOUNG WOMAN

SOUND OF METAL

Best LGBTQ Film

AMMONITE

THE BOYS IN THE BAND

I CARRY YOU WITH ME

MA RAINEY’S BLACK BOTTOM

SUPERNOVA

UNCLE FRANK

Best Foreign Language Film

ANOTHER ROUND

BACURAU

I CARRY YOU WITH ME

LA LLORONA

MINARI

TWO OF US

Best Director

CHLOÉ ZHAO, NOMADLAND

EMERALD FENNELL, PROMISING YOUNG WOMAN

KELLY REICHARDT, FIRST COW

LEE ISAAC CHUNG, MINARI

REGINA KING, ONE NIGHT IN MIAMI

Best Screenplay (original or adapted)

CHLOE ZHAO, NOMADLAND

ELIZA HITTMAN, NEVER RARELY SOMETIMES ALWAYS

EMERALD FENNELL, PROMISING YOUNG WOMAN

LEE ISAAC CHUNG, MINARI

RADHA BLANK, THE FORTY-YEAR-OLD VERSION

Best Unsung Film

DRIVEWAYS

FIRST COW

MISS JUNETEENTH

NEVER RARELY SOMETIMES ALWAYS

SHIRLEY

THE ASSISTANT

Best Documentary

COLLECTIVE

CRIP CAMP

DICK JOHNSON IS DEAD

TIME

WELCOME TO CHECHNYA

Best LGBTQ Documentary

A SECRET LOVE

BORN TO BE

DISCLOSURE: TRANS LIVES ON SCREEN

MUCHO MUCHO AMOR: THE LEGEND OF WALTER MERCADO

WELCOME TO CHECHNYA

Best Film Performance — Actress

CAREY MULLIGAN, PROMISING YOUNG WOMAN

FRANCES MCDORMAND, NOMADLAND

NICOLE BEHARIE, MISS JUNETEENTH

SIDNEY FLANIGAN, NEVER RARELY SOMETIMES ALWAYS

VIOLA DAVIS, MA RAINEY’S BLACK BOTTOM

Best Film Performance — Actor

ANTHONY HOPKINS, THE FATHER

CHADWICK BOSEMAN, MA RAINEY’S BLACK BOTTOM

DELROY LINDO, DA 5 BLOODS

RIZ AHMED, SOUND OF METAL

STEVEN YEUN, MINARI

Best Film Performance — SUPPORTING Actress

AMANDA SEYFRIED, MANK

CANDICE BERGEN, LET THEM ALL TALK

MARIA BAKALOVA, BORAT SUBSEQUENT MOVIEFILM

OLIVIA COLMAN, THE FATHER

YUH-JUNG YOUN, MINARI

Best Film Performance — SUPPORTING Actor

CHADWICK BOSEMAN, DA 5 BLOODS

DANIEL KALUUYA, JUDAS AND THE BLACK MESSIAH

LESLIE ODOM JR., ONE NIGHT IN MIAMI

PAUL RACI, SOUND OF METAL

SACHA BARON COHEN, THE TRIAL OF THE CHICAGO 7

Most Visually Striking Film

BIRDS OF PREY: AND THE FANTABULOUS EMANCIPATION OF ONE HARLEY QUINN

MANK

NOMADLAND

SOUL

WOLFWALKERS

Campiest Flick

BAD HAIR

BIRDS OF PREY: AND THE FANTABULOUS EMANCIPATION OF ONE HARLEY QUINN

EUROVISION SONG CONTEST: THE STORY OF FIRE SAGA

THE PROM

WONDER WOMAN 1984

“We’re Wilde About You!” Rising Star Award

ALAN S. KIM

KINGSLEY BEN-ADIR

MARIA BAKALOVA

RADHA BLANK

SIDNEY FLANIGAN

Wilde Artist Award

(to a truly groundbreaking force in entertainment)

CHADWICK BOSEMAN

CHLOE ZHAO

DOLLY PARTON

ELLIOT PAGE

REGINA KING