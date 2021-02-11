Samantha Jones once say, “First come the gays” when it comes to recognizing untapped talent, and the Gay and Lesbian Entertainment Critics Association (GALECA) have announced their yearly nominations.
Lee Isaac Chung’s Minari leads with six nods, including Best Picture, Director, and Screenplay. Steven Yeun and Yuh-Jung Youn added more notices on their road to Oscar nominations (please let it happen…). The other nominees for Best Picture include Kelly Reichardt’s First Cow and Emerald Fennell’s much talked about Promising Young Woman.
The Dorians have a few really fun categories every year, including Unsung Film and Campiest Flick in addition to Documentary and LGBTQ Documentary of the year. The maligned Wonder Woman 1984 will go up against Ryan Murphy’s The Prom, but I am personally thrilled to see Bad Hair recognized in this category. The Wilde Award, dedicated to Oscar Wilde, nominated a “groundbreaking force in entertainment,” and the nominees include Dolly Parton and the late Chadwick Boseman (who is nominated for 3 Dorians this year).
GALECA President, Diana Anderson-Minshall, said the following of today’s announcement:
“It’s not a surprise that the films that came out in 2020, one of the country’s most tumultuous years, are fascinating works that feel both deeply personal and subversively political. And I’m thrilled that unlike some other critics groups, our members have not relegated Minari—one of the year’s most quintessentially American films—just to the foreign language category. More than anything, Minari and Nomadland show what it means to live with autonomy and self-direction in America today.”
The winners will be celebrated in the Dorians Film Toast 2021 special set to air on queer platform Revry on April 18. Please see below for a complete list of nominees.
Best Film
FIRST COW
MINARI
NOMADLAND
PROMISING YOUNG WOMAN
SOUND OF METAL
Best LGBTQ Film
AMMONITE
THE BOYS IN THE BAND
I CARRY YOU WITH ME
MA RAINEY’S BLACK BOTTOM
SUPERNOVA
UNCLE FRANK
Best Foreign Language Film
ANOTHER ROUND
BACURAU
I CARRY YOU WITH ME
LA LLORONA
MINARI
TWO OF US
Best Director
CHLOÉ ZHAO, NOMADLAND
EMERALD FENNELL, PROMISING YOUNG WOMAN
KELLY REICHARDT, FIRST COW
LEE ISAAC CHUNG, MINARI
REGINA KING, ONE NIGHT IN MIAMI
Best Screenplay (original or adapted)
CHLOE ZHAO, NOMADLAND
ELIZA HITTMAN, NEVER RARELY SOMETIMES ALWAYS
EMERALD FENNELL, PROMISING YOUNG WOMAN
LEE ISAAC CHUNG, MINARI
RADHA BLANK, THE FORTY-YEAR-OLD VERSION
Best Unsung Film
DRIVEWAYS
FIRST COW
MISS JUNETEENTH
NEVER RARELY SOMETIMES ALWAYS
SHIRLEY
THE ASSISTANT
Best Documentary
COLLECTIVE
CRIP CAMP
DICK JOHNSON IS DEAD
TIME
WELCOME TO CHECHNYA
Best LGBTQ Documentary
A SECRET LOVE
BORN TO BE
DISCLOSURE: TRANS LIVES ON SCREEN
MUCHO MUCHO AMOR: THE LEGEND OF WALTER MERCADO
WELCOME TO CHECHNYA
Best Film Performance — Actress
CAREY MULLIGAN, PROMISING YOUNG WOMAN
FRANCES MCDORMAND, NOMADLAND
NICOLE BEHARIE, MISS JUNETEENTH
SIDNEY FLANIGAN, NEVER RARELY SOMETIMES ALWAYS
VIOLA DAVIS, MA RAINEY’S BLACK BOTTOM
Best Film Performance — Actor
ANTHONY HOPKINS, THE FATHER
CHADWICK BOSEMAN, MA RAINEY’S BLACK BOTTOM
DELROY LINDO, DA 5 BLOODS
RIZ AHMED, SOUND OF METAL
STEVEN YEUN, MINARI
Best Film Performance — SUPPORTING Actress
AMANDA SEYFRIED, MANK
CANDICE BERGEN, LET THEM ALL TALK
MARIA BAKALOVA, BORAT SUBSEQUENT MOVIEFILM
OLIVIA COLMAN, THE FATHER
YUH-JUNG YOUN, MINARI
Best Film Performance — SUPPORTING Actor
CHADWICK BOSEMAN, DA 5 BLOODS
DANIEL KALUUYA, JUDAS AND THE BLACK MESSIAH
LESLIE ODOM JR., ONE NIGHT IN MIAMI
PAUL RACI, SOUND OF METAL
SACHA BARON COHEN, THE TRIAL OF THE CHICAGO 7
Most Visually Striking Film
BIRDS OF PREY: AND THE FANTABULOUS EMANCIPATION OF ONE HARLEY QUINN
MANK
NOMADLAND
SOUL
WOLFWALKERS
Campiest Flick
BAD HAIR
BIRDS OF PREY: AND THE FANTABULOUS EMANCIPATION OF ONE HARLEY QUINN
EUROVISION SONG CONTEST: THE STORY OF FIRE SAGA
THE PROM
WONDER WOMAN 1984
“We’re Wilde About You!” Rising Star Award
ALAN S. KIM
KINGSLEY BEN-ADIR
MARIA BAKALOVA
RADHA BLANK
SIDNEY FLANIGAN
Wilde Artist Award
(to a truly groundbreaking force in entertainment)
CHADWICK BOSEMAN
CHLOE ZHAO
DOLLY PARTON
ELLIOT PAGE
REGINA KING