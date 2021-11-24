As I was watching Stephen Karam’s fantastic The Humans, I noticed that Beanie Feldstein is fantastic in a large ensemble. When she Is has her moments to shine, she truly delivers, but she knows what it’s like to take part in a large cast in order to tell a story. Just think of Lady Bird, Impeachment: American Crime Story, and Booksmart. It’s no surprise that Feldstein fits right in with other accomplished Broadway performers in the adaptation of Karam’s Tony Awarding winning play. Feldstein revels in working with a group of dedicated actors.

What is so fascinating about Feldstein’s turn as Brigid is the hard edges she brings to her performance. She is the welcoming host, but she never misses an opportunity to jab someone with a sharp retort. She butts heads most with her mother, Deirdre (played by Jayne Houdyshell). Is Brigid hiding some personal insecurity and masking it with hurtful comments? Karam doesn’t always give you the answers, but Feldstein makes you sit up and wonder.