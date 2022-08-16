Prime Video’s The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel nabbed 12 Primetime Emmy nominations for its penultimate fourth season. One of the best mentions was for the original song, ‘Maybe Monica’ when Midge and Susie crash Shy Baldwin’s wedding. Tom Mizer and Curtis Moore continuously impress us with their knowledge of the period, spry lyrics and bouncy, addictive melodies.

In an Awards Daily exclusive, Mizer and Moore share their feelings and methods of what you need to do to create a song that digs its way into your breain.

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel is streaming now on Prime Video.