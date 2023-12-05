Abortion has always been hot-button issue in America, and the more we learn about personal stories, the more we can empathize with the women who seek this kind of essential healthcare. In Nazrin Choudhury’s Oscar-qualifying Live Action Short Film contender, Red, White and Blue, Brittany Snow plays a single mother in Arkansas who has to travel across state lines in order to have a necessary procedure.

In this AD exclusive, In Creative Company’s Mara Webster talks to Choudhury and Snow about keeping these conversations afloat. This is Choudhury’s directorial debut.