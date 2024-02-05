Andrew Haigh’s dreamy drama was on the minds of GALECA: The Society of LGBTQ Entertainment Critics voters as it walked away with nine nominations including Film of the Year, LGBTQ Film of the Year, and nods for Andrew Scott, Claire Foy, and Paul Mescal. For those of us who love Haigh’s latest film GALECA’s mentions are a welcome breath of fresh air since the film has been underserved by this year’s awards season as a whole. Another great nomination comes with Trace Lysette’s mention in Monica.

In the realm of Campiest Flick (one of the best categories from any awards body, thank you very much), the nominees include dolls, dicks, and bathtub shenanigans. GALECA added three new categories this year (LGBTQ Screenplay of the Year, LGBTQ Non-English Language Film and Genre Film of the Year) to make sure every queer nook and cranny is explored.

February 5, 2024 – GALECA: The Society of LGBTQ Entertainment Critics, consisting of over 500 entertainment critics, journalists and media icons , today announced the group’s democratically chosen nominees for its 15th Dorian Film Awards. All of Us Strangers, w riter-director Andrew Haigh’s eerie, devastating—yet ultimately spirited—probing of connection and self-love , led the journalists’ picks for the best of 2023 movies, receiving 9 nods including Film of the Year. Joining Strangers in the top race: Director Greta Gerwig’s rainbow-hued feminist fable Barbie (7 nominations), Todd Haynes’ sly, fact-inspired melodrama May December (6), Past Lives (5), and Poor Things (4). riter-director Andrew Haigh’s eerie, devastating—yet ultimately spirited—probing of connection and self-love

The Dorian Awards, mixing categories mainstream and LGBTQ, go to film, TV and Broadway and Off-Broadway at separate times of the year. GALECA is one of the largest entertainment journalists organizations in the world, with an impressive roster of members who contribute to a litany of revered and distinct media outlets in the U.S. and beyond.

Along with the standard film and acting categories, GALECA’s trademark races continue to intrigue. Nominees for Unsung Film, for one, include Are You There, God? It’s Me, Margaret (with costar Rachel McAdams also in the running for Supporting Performance), Italian director Andrea Pallaoro’s adult family drama Monica (and star Trace Lysette scored a lead acting nod), Ava DuVernay’s essential Black historical tale Origin, the cheeky comedy Theater Camp, and A Thousand and One, the riveting drama of a struggling New York City mother (Teyana Taylor) out to keep her little boy out of foster care.

In the fun Campy Flick category, contenders range from the robot-gone-wild lark M3GAN to the humans-gone-wild larks Dicks: The Musical and Bottoms.

Also adding some frisson to the 21 Dorian film categories are three new awards: LGBTQ Screenplay of the Year, LGBTQ Non-English Language Film and Genre Film of the Year, which allows members to focus their informed Q+ eye on science fiction, fantasy and horror titles.

The winner of the group’s Timeless Star career achievement honor, which in the past has gone to the likes of Jane Fonda, Rita Moreno and John Waters, will be named along with the other final victors on Monday Feb. 26.

15TH DORIAN FILM AWARDS LIST OF NOMINEES Film of the Year All of Us Strangers (Searchlight) Barbie (Warner Bros.) May December (Netflix) Past Lives (A24) Poor Things (Searchlight) LGBTQ Film of the Year All of Us Strangers (Searchlight) Bottoms (MGM) Passages (MUBI, SBS) Rustin (Netflix) Saltburn (Amazon MGM) Director of the Year Greta Gerwig, Barbie (Warner Bros.) Andrew Haigh, All of Us Strangers (Searchlight) Todd Haynes, May December (Netflix) Christopher Nolan, Oppenheimer (Universal) Celine Song, Past Lives (A24) Screenplay of the Year Original or adapted Noah Baumbach and Greta Gerwig, Barbie (Warner Bros.) Samy Burch, May December (Netflix) Andrew Haigh, All of Us Strangers (Searchlight) Arthur Harari, Justine Triet, Anatomy of a Fall (NEON) Celine Song, Past Lives (A24) LGBTQ Screenplay of the Year (new) Andrew Haigh, All of Us Strangers (Searchlight) Arthur Harari, Justine Triet, Anatomy of a Fall (NEON) Dustin Lance Black, Julian Breece, Rustin (Netflix) Arlette Langmann, Ira Sachs, Mauricio Zacharias, Passages (MUBI) Emma Seligman, Rachel Sennott, Bottoms (MGM) Non-English Language Film of the Year Anatomy of a Fall (NEON) The Boy and the Heron (GKIDS, Toho) Godzilla Minus One (Toho) Past Lives (A24) The Zone of Interest (A24) LGBTQ Non-English Language Film of the Year (new) Afire (Janus Films, Sideshow) Anatomy of a Fall (NEON) Cassandro (Amazon MGM) Monster (Well Go USA, Gaga, Toho) Rotting in the Sun (MUBI) Unsung Film of the Year To an exceptional movie worthy of greater attention Are You There, God? It’s Me, Margaret (Lionsgate) Monica (IFC) Origin (NEON) Theater Camp (Searchlight) A Thousand and One (Focus Features) Film Performance of the Year Colman Domingo, Rustin (Netflix) Paul Giamatti, The Holdovers (Focus Features) Lily Gladstone, Killers of the Flower Moon (Apple, Paramount) Sandra Hüller, Anatomy of a Fall (NEON) Greta Lee, Past Lives (A24) Trace Lysette, Monica (IFC) Cillian Murphy, Oppenheimer (Universal) Natalie Portman, May December (Netflix) Andrew Scott, All of Us Strangers (Searchlight) Emma Stone, Poor Things (Searchlight) Supporting Film Performance of the Year Danielle Brooks, The Color Purple (Warner Bros.) Robert Downey Jr., Oppenheimer (Universal) Jodie Foster, NYAD (Netflix) Claire Foy, All of Us Strangers (Searchlight) Ryan Gosling, Barbie (Warner Bros.) Rachel McAdams, Are You There, God? It’s Me, Margaret (Lionsgate) Charles Melton, May December (Netflix) Paul Mescal, All of Us Strangers (Searchlight) Rosamind Pike, Saltburn (Amazon MGM) Da’Vine Joy Randolph, The Holdovers (Focus Features) Documentary of the Year American Symphony (Netflix) Beyond Utopia (Roadside Attractions, Fathom Events) Kokomo City (Magnolia) Still: A Michael J. Fox Movie 20 Days in Mariupol (PBS Distribution) LGBTQ Documentary of the Year Every Body (Focus Features) Going to Mars: The Nikki Giovanni Project (HBO, Confluential Films) Kokomo City (Magnolia) Little Richard: I Am Everything (Magnolia) Orlando, My Political Biography (Janus Film, Sideshow) Animated Film of the Year The Boy and the Heron (GKIDS, Toho) Elemental (Disney) Nimona (Netflix, Annapurna) Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse (SONY) Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem (Paramount) Genre Film of the Year (new) For excellence in science fiction, fantasy and horror All of Us Strangers (Searchlight) Godzilla Minus One (Toho) M3GAN (Universal) Poor Things (Searchlight) Talk To Me (A24) Film Music of the Year Barbie — Mark Ronson, Andrew Wyatt, et al. (Warner Bros.) The Boy and the Heron — Joe Hisaishi (GKIDS, Toho) The Color Purple — Stephen Bray, Allee Willis, Brenda Russell, Kris Bowers, et al. (Warner Bros.) Oppenheimer — Ludwig Göransson (Universal) The Zone of Interest — Mica Levi (A24) Visually Striking Film of the Year Asteroid City (Focus Features) Barbie (Warner Bros.) Oppenheimer (Universal) Poor Things (Searchlight) Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse (SONY) Campiest Flick Barbie (Warner Bros.) Bottoms (MGM) Dicks: The Musical (A24) M3GAN (Universal) Saltburn (Amazon MGM) “We’re Wilde About You!” Rising Star Award Ayo Edebiri Lily Gladstone Jacob Elordi Charles Melton Dominic Sessa Wilde Artist Award To a truly groundbreaking force in entertainment Quinta Brunson Ayo Edebiri Greta Gerwig Lily Gladstone Todd Haynes GALECA LGBTQIA+ Film Trailblazer Award For creating art that inspires empathy, truth and equity Colman Domingo Jodie Foster Andrew Haigh Todd Haynes Andrew Scott Timeless Star (Career achievement award) Honoring an exemplary career marked by character, wisdom and wit To be announced February 26 with winners. Nomination counts per studio: Searchlight 14 Netflix 11 A24 9 Warner Bros. 9 Amazon/MGM 7 Universal 7 Toho 6 NEON 6 Focus Features 5 GKIDS 3 Magnolia 3 MUBI 3 IFC 2 Janus / Sideshow 2 Lionsgate 2 Paramount 2 SONY 2 Apple 1 Annapurna 1 HBO 1 PBS 1 Roadside Attractions 1 About GALECA & Our Dorian Awards Formed in 2009, GALECA: The Society of LGBTQ Entertainment Critics honors the best in film, television and Broadway/Off Broadway, mainstream to LGBTQIA+, via the Dorian Awards. A 501 c 6 nonprofit, GALECA serves to remind bigots, bullies and our own beleaguered communities that the world looks to the informed Q+ eye on entertainment. The organization also advocates for better pay, access and respect for its members, especially those in our most underrepresented and vulnerable segments. GALECA’s efforts also include the Crimson Honors, a college film/TV criticism contest for LGBTQ women or nonbinary students of color. GALECA: The Society of LGBTQ Entertainment journalists is a core member of CGEM: Critics Groups for Equality in Media, an alliance of underrepresented entertainment journalists organizations.