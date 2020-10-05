This week on our 300th episode, the Water Cooler Gang catches up on films and television they’ve seen since the early September focus on the Emmys.

We’re playing catch up for our 300th episode. What did we think of Mulan, I’m Thinking of Ending Things, the South Park COVID special, and much more! Plus, was the first 2020 Presidential Debate actually any of those things? Well, we can honestly say it was first. Now, whether it was Presidential or a Debate is up to interpretation.

We close our podcast, as always, with the Flash Forward to the media we’re most anticipating in the upcoming week.

Music from https://filmmusic.io

“Cheery Monday” by Kevin MacLeod (https://incompetech.com)

License: CC BY (http://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/4.0/)