This week, Joey and Clarence look at the recent announcements by Warner Bros and Disney for their future streaming experiences and ponder the future of film itself.

Warner Brothers recently rocked the entertainment world with a major announcement regarding their 2021 output. All Warner’s titles would premiere in theaters and on HBO Max on the same day. Needless to say, filmmakers did not react well to the news. Then, Disney announced a plethora of major upcoming development both for their streaming platform Disney+ and in theaters. Disney, in particular, seemed intent on reaffirming their commitment to theaters in the face of the COVID-19 pandemic. So, Joey and Clarence take a look at the streaming wars in this week’s podcast. Will the industry change from the Warners announcement? Or will Disney’s intent to balance between theaters and streaming platforms serve as a beacon for other companies? And what will audiences do with all this content?

We close our podcast, as always, with the Flash Forward to the media we’re most anticipating in the upcoming week.

Music from https://filmmusic.io

“Cheery Monday” by Kevin MacLeod (https://incompetech.com)

License: CC BY (http://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/4.0/)