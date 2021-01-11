For this week’s episode, Megan and Joey hang by the cooler to talk about two new network sitcoms, FOX’s Call Me Kat and NBC’s Mr. Mayor. Kat is a remake of the BBC Two comedy starring Miranda Hart while Mayor is the latest offering from Robert Carlock and Tina Fey. Can both shows compete with bingable streaming comedies, or do they feel like a feel-good throwback?

At the top of the episode, we talk about the fresh confirmation of HBO Max’s revival of Michael Patrick King’s Sex and the City titled “And Just Like That…” With everyone paired off (except for Kim Cattrall’s absent Samantha), how can this work when the original was all about finding love and being single? Don’t worry! We have a solution!

We close our podcast, as always, with the Flash Forward to the media we’re most anticipating in the upcoming week.

Thanks for listening and thank you, in advance, for subscribing and rating us on Apple Podcasts!