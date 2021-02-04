15 films go through to the Round Two of voting, and five will be nominated. This is the only category voted for by all film voting members in all voting rounds. 244 films were submitted for consideration.
- Another Round
- Da 5 Bloods
- The Dig
- The Father
- Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom
- Mank
- The Mauritanian
- News of the World
- Nomadland
- One Night In Miami…
- Promising Young Woman
- Soul
- Sound of Metal
- The Trial of the Chicago 7
- The White Tiger
20 films will go through to Round Two of voting. The top five films from the opt-in chapter vote in Round One automatically receive a nomination. The next ranking 15 films will be considered by a jury, who will vote for five nominations. 10 films will be nominated in this category. In Round Three, the general voting membership will select the winner in this category. 74 films were submitted for consideration, all of which passed the BFI Diversity Standards.
- Ammonite
- Calm With Horses
- County Lines
- The Courier
- David Attenborough: A Life on Our Planet
- The Dig
- Emma.
- The Father
- Herself
- His House
- Limbo
- The Mauritanian
- Misbehaviour
- Mogul Mowgli
- Promising Young Woman
- Radioactive
- Rebecca
- Rocks
- Saint Maud
- Supernova
OUTSTANDING DEBUT BY A BRITISH WRITER, DIRECTOR OR PRODUCER
12 films have been longlisted, and five will be nominated. The longlist, nominees and winner in this category are voted on by a jury. 49 films were submitted for consideration.
- The Australian Dream
- Being A Human Person
- Calm with Horses
- His House
- Limbo
- Moffie
- Mogul Mowgli
- Rare Beasts
- Rocks
- The Reason I Jump
- Saint Maud
- White Riot
15 films will progress to Round Two of voting, and five will be nominated. This category is voted for in all three Rounds by an opt-in Chapter. 56 films were submitted for consideration.
- Another Round
- Bacurau
- Collective
- Dear Comrades!
- I’m No Longer Here (Ya No Estoy Aqui)
- The Life Ahead
- Les Misérables
- Minari
- The Mole Agent
- New Order
- The Painter and the Thief
- Quo Vadis, Aida?
- System Crasher
- The Traitor
- The Truffle Hunters
15 films will progress to Round Two of voting and five will be nominated. This category is voted for in all three Rounds by an opt-in Chapter. 77 films were submitted for consideration.
- All In: The Fight For Democracy
- Athlete A
- Beastie Boys Story
- Becoming
- Billie
- Collective
- Crip Camp
- David Attenborough: A Life on Our Planet
- Dick Johnson is Dead
- The Dissident
- I Am Greta
- MLK/FBI
- My Octopus Teacher
- The Social Dilemma
- The Truffle Hunters
Six films will progress to Round Two of voting, and three will be nominated. This category is voted for in all three Rounds by an opt-in Chapter. 13 films were submitted for consideration.
- The Croods: A New Age
- Onward
- Over the Moon
- Soul
- The Willoughbys
- Wolfwalkers
20 films will progress to Round Two of voting, and six will be nominated. Round One is a chapter vote, Round Two is voted on by a jury (nominations) and Round Three is voted on by the general membership (winner). To determine this longlist, in Round One, the directing chapter voted; the top eight female and top eight male directed films were automatically longlisted. The remaining 2 female and 2 male directors were voted for by a Longlisting jury, who have considered the next 10 ranking female and male directed films. A jury will vote for the six nominations. In Round Three, the general voting membership will select the winner. 226 films were submitted for consideration.
- Another Round
- The Assistant
- Babyteeth
- The Dig
- The Father
- The Forty-Year-Old Version
- Mank
- The Mauritanian
- Minari
- My Octopus Teacher
- News of the World
- Nomadland
- One Night In Miami…
- Promising Young Woman
- Quo Vadis, Aida?
- Rocks
- Saint Maud
- Tenet
- The Trial of the Chicago 7
- The White Tiger
15 films will progress to Round Two, and five will be nominated. Round One is a chapter vote, Round Two is a chapter vote (nominations) and in Round Three, the general voting membership will select the winner. 104 films were submitted for consideration.
- Ammonite
- Another Round
- The Assistant
- Da 5 Bloods
- The Forty-Year-Old Version
- Judas and the Black Messiah
- Mank
- Minari
- Never Rarely Sometimes Always
- Promising Young Woman
- Rocks
- Saint Maud
- Soul
- Sound of Metal
- The Trial of the Chicago 7
15 films will progress to Round Two, and five will be nominated. Round One is a chapter vote, Round Two is a chapter vote (nominations) and in Round Three, the general voting membership will select the winner. 61 films were submitted for consideration.
- Babyteeth
- Borat Subsequent Moviefilm
- The Dig
- Emma.
- The Father
- Hillbilly Elegy
- I’m Thinking of Ending Things
- The Invisible Man
- Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom
- The Mauritanian
- News of the World
- Nomadland
- One Night In Miami…
- Pieces of a Woman
- The White Tiger
15 performances will progress to Round Two of voting, and six will be nominated. To determine this longlist, in Round One the acting chapter voted; the top 12 were automatically longlisted. The remaining three places have been voted on by the Longlisting jury, who have considered the next 10 placed performances from the chapter vote. Round Two is voted on by a jury who will vote for the six nominations. In Round Three, the general voting membership will select the winner in this category. 126 performances were submitted for consideration.
- Amy Adams Hillbilly Elegy
- Bukky Bakray Rocks
- Radha Blank The Forty-Year-Old Version
- Jessie Buckley I’m Thinking of Ending Things
- Morfydd Clark Saint Maud
- Viola Davis Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom
- Julia Garner The Assistant
- Vanessa Kirby Pieces of a Woman
- Sophia Loren The Life Ahead
- Frances McDormand Nomadland
- Carey Mulligan Promising Young Woman
- Wunmi Mosaku His House
- Kate Winslet Ammonite
- Alfre Woodard Clemency
- Zendaya Malcolm & Marie
15 performances will progress to Round Two of voting, and six will be nominated. To determine this longlist, in Round One the acting chapter voted; the top 12 were automatically longlisted. The remaining three places have been voted on by the Longlisting jury, who have considered the next 10 placed performances from the chapter vote. Round Two is voted on by a jury who will vote for the six nominations. In Round Three, the general voting membership will select the winner in this category. 122 performances were submitted for consideration.
- Riz Ahmed Sound of Metal
- Kingsley Ben-Adir One Night In Miami…
- Chadwick Boseman Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom
- Ralph Fiennes The Dig
- Adarsh Gourav The White Tiger
- Tom Hanks News of the World
- Anthony Hopkins The Father
- Cosmo Jarvis Calm With Horses
- Delroy Lindo Da 5 Bloods
- Mads Mikkelsen Another Round
- Gary Oldman Mank
- Tahar Rahim The Mauritanian
- LaKeith Stanfield Judas and the Black Messiah
- John David Washington Malcolm & Marie
- Steven Yeun Minari
15 performances will progress to Round Two of voting, and six will be nominated. To determine this longlist, in Round One the acting chapter voted; the top 12 were automatically longlisted. The remaining three places have been voted on by the Longlisting jury, who have considered the next 10 placed performances from the chapter vote. Round Two is voted on by a jury who will vote for the six nominations. In Round Three, the general voting membership will select the winner in this category. 234 performances were submitted for consideration.
- Niamh Algar Calm With Horses
- Kosar Ali Rocks
- Maria Bakalova Borat Subsequent Moviefilm
- Ellen Burstyn Pieces of a Woman
- Priyanka Chopra Jonas The White Tiger
- Glenn Close Hillbilly Elegy
- Olivia Colman The Father
- Jennifer Ehle Saint Maud
- Dominique Fishback Judas and the Black Messiah
- Jodie Foster The Mauritanian
- Ashley Madekwe County Lines
- Amanda Seyfried Mank
- Saoirse Ronan Ammonite
- Yuh-Jung Youn Minari
- Helena Zengel News of the World
15 performances will progress to Round Two of voting, and six will be nominated. To determine this longlist, in Round One the acting chapter voted; the top 12 were automatically longlisted. The remaining three places have been voted on by the Longlisting jury, who have considered the next 10 placed performances from the chapter vote. Round Two is voted on by a jury who will vote for the six nominations. In Round Three, the general voting membership will select the winner in this category. 298 performances were submitted for consideration.
- Chadwick Boseman Da 5 Bloods
- Bo Burnham Promising Young Woman
- Sacha Baron Cohen The Trial of the Chicago 7
- Benedict Cumberbatch The Mauritanian
- Daniel Kaluuya Judas and the Black Messiah
- Barry Keoghan Calm With Horses
- Alan Kim Minari
- Frank Langella The Trial of the Chicago 7
- Leslie Odom Jr. One Night In Miami…
- Clarke Peters Da 5 Bloods
- Eddie Redmayne The Trial of the Chicago 7
- Mark Rylance The Trial of the Chicago 7
- Paul Raci Sound of Metal
- David Strathairn Nomadland
- Stanley Tucci Supernova
15 films will progress to Round Two of voting, and five will be nominated. Round One is a chapter vote, Round Two is voted on by a jury (nominations) and in Round Three, the general voting membership will select the winner. 112 films were submitted in this category. Casting Statements, written by the Casting Directors about the casting process, are provided by the entrants and shared with the jury in Round Two and published on BAFTA View.
- Babyteeth
- Calm With Horses
- Da 5 Bloods
- Judas and the Black Messiah
- Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom
- Mank
- Minari
- The Mauritanian
- One Night In Miami…
- Pieces of a Woman
- Promising Young Woman
- Rocks
- Saint Maud
- Sound of Metal
- The Trial of the Chicago 7
15 films will progress to Round Two, and five will be nominated. Round One is a chapter vote, Round Two is a chapter vote (nominations) and in Round Three, the general voting membership will select the winner. 183 films were submitted for consideration.
- Ammonite
- The Dig
- Greyhound
- Judas and the Black Messiah
- Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom
- Mank
- The Mauritanian
- The Midnight Sky
- News of the World
- Nomadland
- Rebecca
- Saint Maud
- Tenet
- The Trial of the Chicago 7
- The White Tiger
15 films will progress to Round Two, and five will be nominated. Round One is a chapter vote, Round Two is a chapter vote (nominations) and in Round Three, the general voting membership will select the winner. 133 films were submitted for consideration.
- Ammonite
- The Dig
- Emma.
- Hillbilly Elegy
- Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom
- Mank
- Misbehaviour
- Mulan
- News of the World
- Promising Young Woman
- Radioactive
- Rebecca
- The Secret Garden
- The Trial of the Chicago 7
- The United States Vs. Billie Holiday
15 films will progress to Round Two, and five will be nominated. Round One is a chapter vote, Round Two is a chapter vote (nominations) and in Round Three, the general voting membership will select the winner. 203 films were submitted for consideration.
- Another Round
- Da 5 Bloods
- The Father
- Judas and the Black Messiah
- Mank
- The Mauritanian
- News of the World
- Nomadland
- Promising Young Woman
- Rocks
- Saint Maud
- Sound of Metal
- Tenet
- The Trial of the Chicago 7
- The White Tiger
15 films will progress to Round Two, and five will be nominated. Round One is a chapter vote, Round Two is a chapter vote (nominations) and in Round Three, the general voting membership will select the winner. 131 films were submitted for consideration.
- Ammonite
- Blithe Spirit
- The Dig
- Emma.
- Hillbilly Elegy
- Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom
- Mank
- Mulan
- Pinocchio
- Promising Young Woman
- Rebecca
- The Trial of the Chicago 7
- True History of the Kelly Gang
- The United States Vs. Billie Holiday
- Wonder Woman 1984
15 films will progress to Round Two, and five will be nominated. Round One is a chapter vote, Round Two is a chapter vote (nominations) and in Round Three, the general voting membership will select the winner. 133 films were submitted for consideration. Music cue sheets are provided by the entrants and published on BAFTA View for the music chapter in Rounds One and Two, and for all voting members in Round Three.
- Ammonite
- Da 5 Bloods
- David Attenborough: A Life on Our Planet
- Hillbilly Elegy
- The Little Things
- Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom
- Mank
- The Midnight Sky
- Minari
- News of the World
- Promising Young Woman
- Saint Maud
- Soul
- Tenet
- The Trial of the Chicago 7
15 films will progress to Round Two, and five will be nominated. Round One is a chapter vote, Round Two is a chapter vote (nominations) and in Round Three, the general voting membership will select the winner. 146 films were submitted for consideration.
- Ammonite
- The Dig
- Emma.
- The Father
- Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom
- Mank
- The Midnight Sky
- News of the World
- Promising Young Woman
- Radioactive
- Rebecca
- The Secret Garden
- Tenet
- The Trial of the Chicago 7
- Wonder Woman 1984
15 films will progress to Round Two, and five will be nominated. Round One is a chapter vote, Round Two is a chapter vote (nominations) and in Round Three, the general voting membership will select the winner. 55 films were submitted for consideration. Entrants can submit a supporting Statement and a show-reel of the SVFX work (up to five minutes in duration); this will be published on BAFTA View for the chapter in Round Two and general voting members in Round Three.
- Da 5 Bloods
- Greyhound
- The Invisible Man
- Mank
- The Midnight Sky
- Mulan
- News of the World
- The Old Guard
- The One and Only Ivan
- Pinocchio
- The Secret Garden
- Sonic The Hedgehog
- Soul
- Tenet
- Wonder Woman 1984
15 films will progress to Round Two, and five will be nominated. Round One is a chapter vote, Round Two is a chapter vote (nominations) and in Round Three, the general voting membership will select the winner. 170 films were submitted for consideration.
- Greyhound
- The Invisible Man
- Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom
- Mank
- The Mauritanian
- The Midnight Sky
- News of the World
- Nomadland
- Promising Young Woman
- Saint Maud
- Soul
- Sound of Metal
- Tenet
- The Trial of the Chicago 7
- Wonder Woman 1984
Six films have been longlisted, and three will be nominated. Rounds One and Two (longlist and nominations) are a jury vote, and an opt in chapter will select the winner in Round Three.
- Bench
- Cha
- Chado
- The Fire Next Time
- The Owl and the Pussycat
- The Song of A Lost Boy
10 films have been longlisted, and five will be nominated. Rounds One and Two (longlist and nominations) are a jury vote, and an opt in chapter will select the winner in Round Three.
- The Birth Of Valerie Venus
- Dad Was
- Dọlápọ Is Fine
- Eyelash
- Lizard
- Lucky Break
- Miss Curvy
- My Brother’s Keeper
- The Present
- Tic Toc
Round Two voting, to determine the nominations in the member voted categories, will open between Friday 19 February and Monday 1 March 2021.
All longlisted films are available for voting members to watch on BAFTA View.
The EE Rising Star Award nominations will be announced on Wednesday 3 March 2021.
The EE British Academy Film Awards nominations will be announced on Tuesday 9 March 2021.
Round Three voting, to determine the winners, will open between Thursday 25 March and Wednesday 7 April 2021.
The EE British Academy Film Awards ceremony takes place on Sunday 11 April 2021.