BEST FILM

15 films go through to the Round Two of voting, and five will be nominated. This is the only category voted for by all film voting members in all voting rounds. 244 films were submitted for consideration.

Another Round

Da 5 Bloods

The Dig

The Father

Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom

Mank

The Mauritanian

News of the World

Nomadland

One Night In Miami…

Promising Young Woman

Soul

Sound of Metal

The Trial of the Chicago 7

The White Tiger

OUTSTANDING BRITISH FILM

20 films will go through to Round Two of voting. The top five films from the opt-in chapter vote in Round One automatically receive a nomination. The next ranking 15 films will be considered by a jury, who will vote for five nominations. 10 films will be nominated in this category. In Round Three, the general voting membership will select the winner in this category. 74 films were submitted for consideration, all of which passed the BFI Diversity Standards.

Ammonite

Calm With Horses

County Lines

The Courier

David Attenborough: A Life on Our Planet

The Dig

Emma.

The Father

Herself

His House

Limbo

The Mauritanian

Misbehaviour

Mogul Mowgli

Promising Young Woman

Radioactive

Rebecca

Rocks

Saint Maud

Supernova

OUTSTANDING DEBUT BY A BRITISH WRITER, DIRECTOR OR PRODUCER

12 films have been longlisted, and five will be nominated. The longlist, nominees and winner in this category are voted on by a jury. 49 films were submitted for consideration.

The Australian Dream

Being A Human Person

Calm with Horses

His House

Limbo

Moffie

Mogul Mowgli

Rare Beasts

Rocks

The Reason I Jump

Saint Maud

White Riot

FILM NOT IN ENGLISH LANGUAGE

15 films will progress to Round Two of voting, and five will be nominated. This category is voted for in all three Rounds by an opt-in Chapter. 56 films were submitted for consideration.

Another Round

Bacurau

Collective

Dear Comrades!

I’m No Longer Here (Ya No Estoy Aqui)

The Life Ahead

Les Misérables

Minari

The Mole Agent

New Order

The Painter and the Thief

Quo Vadis, Aida?

System Crasher

The Traitor

The Truffle Hunters

DOCUMENTARY

15 films will progress to Round Two of voting and five will be nominated. This category is voted for in all three Rounds by an opt-in Chapter. 77 films were submitted for consideration.

All In: The Fight For Democracy

Athlete A

Beastie Boys Story

Becoming

Billie

Collective

Crip Camp

David Attenborough: A Life on Our Planet

Dick Johnson is Dead

The Dissident

I Am Greta

MLK/FBI

My Octopus Teacher

The Social Dilemma

The Truffle Hunters

ANIMATED FILM

Six films will progress to Round Two of voting, and three will be nominated. This category is voted for in all three Rounds by an opt-in Chapter. 13 films were submitted for consideration.

The Croods: A New Age

Onward

Over the Moon

Soul

The Willoughbys

Wolfwalkers

DIRECTOR

20 films will progress to Round Two of voting, and six will be nominated. Round One is a chapter vote, Round Two is voted on by a jury (nominations) and Round Three is voted on by the general membership (winner). To determine this longlist, in Round One, the directing chapter voted; the top eight female and top eight male directed films were automatically longlisted. The remaining 2 female and 2 male directors were voted for by a Longlisting jury, who have considered the next 10 ranking female and male directed films. A jury will vote for the six nominations. In Round Three, the general voting membership will select the winner. 226 films were submitted for consideration.

Another Round

The Assistant

Babyteeth

The Dig

The Father

The Forty-Year-Old Version

Mank

The Mauritanian

Minari

My Octopus Teacher

News of the World

Nomadland

One Night In Miami…

Promising Young Woman

Quo Vadis, Aida?

Rocks

Saint Maud

Tenet

The Trial of the Chicago 7

The White Tiger

ORIGINAL SCREENPLAY

15 films will progress to Round Two, and five will be nominated. Round One is a chapter vote, Round Two is a chapter vote (nominations) and in Round Three, the general voting membership will select the winner. 104 films were submitted for consideration.

Ammonite

Another Round

The Assistant

Da 5 Bloods

The Forty-Year-Old Version

Judas and the Black Messiah

Mank

Minari

Never Rarely Sometimes Always

Promising Young Woman

Rocks

Saint Maud

Soul

Sound of Metal

The Trial of the Chicago 7

ADAPTED SCREENPLAY

15 films will progress to Round Two, and five will be nominated. Round One is a chapter vote, Round Two is a chapter vote (nominations) and in Round Three, the general voting membership will select the winner. 61 films were submitted for consideration.

Babyteeth

Borat Subsequent Moviefilm

The Dig

Emma.

The Father

Hillbilly Elegy

I’m Thinking of Ending Things

The Invisible Man

Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom

The Mauritanian

News of the World

Nomadland

One Night In Miami…

Pieces of a Woman

The White Tiger

LEADING ACTRESS

15 performances will progress to Round Two of voting, and six will be nominated. To determine this longlist, in Round One the acting chapter voted; the top 12 were automatically longlisted. The remaining three places have been voted on by the Longlisting jury, who have considered the next 10 placed performances from the chapter vote. Round Two is voted on by a jury who will vote for the six nominations. In Round Three, the general voting membership will select the winner in this category. 126 performances were submitted for consideration.

Amy Adams Hillbilly Elegy

Bukky Bakray Rocks

Radha Blank The Forty-Year-Old Version

Jessie Buckley I’m Thinking of Ending Things

Morfydd Clark Saint Maud

Viola Davis Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom

Julia Garner The Assistant

Vanessa Kirby Pieces of a Woman

Sophia Loren The Life Ahead

Frances McDormand Nomadland

Carey Mulligan Promising Young Woman

Wunmi Mosaku His House

Kate Winslet Ammonite

Alfre Woodard Clemency

Zendaya Malcolm & Marie

LEADING ACTOR

15 performances will progress to Round Two of voting, and six will be nominated. To determine this longlist, in Round One the acting chapter voted; the top 12 were automatically longlisted. The remaining three places have been voted on by the Longlisting jury, who have considered the next 10 placed performances from the chapter vote. Round Two is voted on by a jury who will vote for the six nominations. In Round Three, the general voting membership will select the winner in this category. 122 performances were submitted for consideration.

Riz Ahmed Sound of Metal

Kingsley Ben-Adir One Night In Miami…

Chadwick Boseman Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom

Ralph Fiennes The Dig

Adarsh Gourav The White Tiger

Tom Hanks News of the World

Anthony Hopkins The Father

Cosmo Jarvis Calm With Horses

Delroy Lindo Da 5 Bloods

Mads Mikkelsen Another Round

Gary Oldman Mank

Tahar Rahim The Mauritanian

LaKeith Stanfield Judas and the Black Messiah

John David Washington Malcolm & Marie

Steven Yeun Minari

SUPPORTING ACTRESS

15 performances will progress to Round Two of voting, and six will be nominated. To determine this longlist, in Round One the acting chapter voted; the top 12 were automatically longlisted. The remaining three places have been voted on by the Longlisting jury, who have considered the next 10 placed performances from the chapter vote. Round Two is voted on by a jury who will vote for the six nominations. In Round Three, the general voting membership will select the winner in this category. 234 performances were submitted for consideration.

Niamh Algar Calm With Horses

Kosar Ali Rocks

Maria Bakalova Borat Subsequent Moviefilm

Ellen Burstyn Pieces of a Woman

Priyanka Chopra Jonas The White Tiger

Glenn Close Hillbilly Elegy

Olivia Colman The Father

Jennifer Ehle Saint Maud

Dominique Fishback Judas and the Black Messiah

Jodie Foster The Mauritanian

Ashley Madekwe County Lines

Amanda Seyfried Mank

Saoirse Ronan Ammonite

Yuh-Jung Youn Minari

Helena Zengel News of the World

SUPPORTING ACTOR

15 performances will progress to Round Two of voting, and six will be nominated. To determine this longlist, in Round One the acting chapter voted; the top 12 were automatically longlisted. The remaining three places have been voted on by the Longlisting jury, who have considered the next 10 placed performances from the chapter vote. Round Two is voted on by a jury who will vote for the six nominations. In Round Three, the general voting membership will select the winner in this category. 298 performances were submitted for consideration.

Chadwick Boseman Da 5 Bloods

Bo Burnham Promising Young Woman

Sacha Baron Cohen The Trial of the Chicago 7

Benedict Cumberbatch The Mauritanian

Daniel Kaluuya Judas and the Black Messiah

Barry Keoghan Calm With Horses

Alan Kim Minari

Frank Langella The Trial of the Chicago 7

Leslie Odom Jr. One Night In Miami…

Clarke Peters Da 5 Bloods

Eddie Redmayne The Trial of the Chicago 7

Mark Rylance The Trial of the Chicago 7

Paul Raci Sound of Metal

David Strathairn Nomadland

Stanley Tucci Supernova

CASTING

15 films will progress to Round Two of voting, and five will be nominated. Round One is a chapter vote, Round Two is voted on by a jury (nominations) and in Round Three, the general voting membership will select the winner. 112 films were submitted in this category. Casting Statements, written by the Casting Directors about the casting process, are provided by the entrants and shared with the jury in Round Two and published on BAFTA View.

Babyteeth

Calm With Horses

Da 5 Bloods

Judas and the Black Messiah

Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom

Mank

Minari

The Mauritanian

One Night In Miami…

Pieces of a Woman

Promising Young Woman

Rocks

Saint Maud

Sound of Metal

The Trial of the Chicago 7

CINEMATOGRAPHY

15 films will progress to Round Two, and five will be nominated. Round One is a chapter vote, Round Two is a chapter vote (nominations) and in Round Three, the general voting membership will select the winner. 183 films were submitted for consideration.

Ammonite

The Dig

Greyhound

Judas and the Black Messiah

Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom

Mank

The Mauritanian

The Midnight Sky

News of the World

Nomadland

Rebecca

Saint Maud

Tenet

The Trial of the Chicago 7

The White Tiger

COSTUME DESIGN

15 films will progress to Round Two, and five will be nominated. Round One is a chapter vote, Round Two is a chapter vote (nominations) and in Round Three, the general voting membership will select the winner. 133 films were submitted for consideration.

Ammonite

The Dig

Emma.

Hillbilly Elegy

Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom

Mank

Misbehaviour

Mulan

News of the World

Promising Young Woman

Radioactive

Rebecca

The Secret Garden

The Trial of the Chicago 7

The United States Vs. Billie Holiday

EDITING

15 films will progress to Round Two, and five will be nominated. Round One is a chapter vote, Round Two is a chapter vote (nominations) and in Round Three, the general voting membership will select the winner. 203 films were submitted for consideration.

Another Round

Da 5 Bloods

The Father

Judas and the Black Messiah

Mank

The Mauritanian

News of the World

Nomadland

Promising Young Woman

Rocks

Saint Maud

Sound of Metal

Tenet

The Trial of the Chicago 7

The White Tiger

MAKE UP & HAIR

15 films will progress to Round Two, and five will be nominated. Round One is a chapter vote, Round Two is a chapter vote (nominations) and in Round Three, the general voting membership will select the winner. 131 films were submitted for consideration.

Ammonite

Blithe Spirit

The Dig

Emma.

Hillbilly Elegy

Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom

Mank

Mulan

Pinocchio

Promising Young Woman

Rebecca

The Trial of the Chicago 7

True History of the Kelly Gang

The United States Vs. Billie Holiday

Wonder Woman 1984

ORIGINAL SCORE

15 films will progress to Round Two, and five will be nominated. Round One is a chapter vote, Round Two is a chapter vote (nominations) and in Round Three, the general voting membership will select the winner. 133 films were submitted for consideration. Music cue sheets are provided by the entrants and published on BAFTA View for the music chapter in Rounds One and Two, and for all voting members in Round Three.

Ammonite

Da 5 Bloods

David Attenborough: A Life on Our Planet

Hillbilly Elegy

The Little Things

Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom

Mank

The Midnight Sky

Minari

News of the World

Promising Young Woman

Saint Maud

Soul

Tenet

The Trial of the Chicago 7

PRODUCTION DESIGN

15 films will progress to Round Two, and five will be nominated. Round One is a chapter vote, Round Two is a chapter vote (nominations) and in Round Three, the general voting membership will select the winner. 146 films were submitted for consideration.

Ammonite

The Dig

Emma.

The Father

Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom

Mank

The Midnight Sky

News of the World

Promising Young Woman

Radioactive

Rebecca

The Secret Garden

Tenet

The Trial of the Chicago 7

Wonder Woman 1984

SPECIAL VISUAL EFFECTS

15 films will progress to Round Two, and five will be nominated. Round One is a chapter vote, Round Two is a chapter vote (nominations) and in Round Three, the general voting membership will select the winner. 55 films were submitted for consideration. Entrants can submit a supporting Statement and a show-reel of the SVFX work (up to five minutes in duration); this will be published on BAFTA View for the chapter in Round Two and general voting members in Round Three.

Da 5 Bloods

Greyhound

The Invisible Man

Mank

The Midnight Sky

Mulan

News of the World

The Old Guard

The One and Only Ivan

Pinocchio

The Secret Garden

Sonic The Hedgehog

Soul

Tenet

Wonder Woman 1984

SOUND

15 films will progress to Round Two, and five will be nominated. Round One is a chapter vote, Round Two is a chapter vote (nominations) and in Round Three, the general voting membership will select the winner. 170 films were submitted for consideration.

Greyhound

The Invisible Man

Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom

Mank

The Mauritanian

The Midnight Sky

News of the World

Nomadland

Promising Young Woman

Saint Maud

Soul

Sound of Metal

Tenet

The Trial of the Chicago 7

Wonder Woman 1984

BRITISH SHORT ANIMATION

Six films have been longlisted, and three will be nominated. Rounds One and Two (longlist and nominations) are a jury vote, and an opt in chapter will select the winner in Round Three.

Bench

Cha

Chado

The Fire Next Time

The Owl and the Pussycat

The Song of A Lost Boy

BRITISH SHORT FILM

10 films have been longlisted, and five will be nominated. Rounds One and Two (longlist and nominations) are a jury vote, and an opt in chapter will select the winner in Round Three.

The Birth Of Valerie Venus

Dad Was

Dọlápọ Is Fine

Eyelash

Lizard

Lucky Break

Miss Curvy

My Brother’s Keeper

The Present

Tic Toc

Round Two voting, to determine the nominations in the member voted categories, will open between Friday 19 February and Monday 1 March 2021.

All longlisted films are available for voting members to watch on BAFTA View.

The EE Rising Star Award nominations will be announced on Wednesday 3 March 2021.

The EE British Academy Film Awards nominations will be announced on Tuesday 9 March 2021.

Round Three voting, to determine the winners, will open between Thursday 25 March and Wednesday 7 April 2021.

The EE British Academy Film Awards ceremony takes place on Sunday 11 April 2021.