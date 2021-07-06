The Water Cooler Gang returns to FX’s Dave – one of their favorite shows – to assess its second season.

FX’s Dave emerged as one of our favorite series of 2020. Starring Lil Dicky (a.k.a. Dave Burd), Dave tells the story of an unlikely rapper using social media to break into the music industry. He’s white. He’s Jewish. He has hypospadias (look it up). The first season became a charming and offbeat look into making it, but how does its recently released second season hold up? We assess Dave season two halfway through its run.

Plus, we dive into the cancellation of HBO’s Lovecraft Country and potential reasons for it.

Be sure to check out Awards Daily TV on Friday for Team ADTV’s list of Emmy predictions in the major races! And next week, on Emmy nomination night, Team ADTV will gather together to record reactions.

We close our podcast, as always, with the Flash Forward to the media we’re most anticipating in the upcoming week.

