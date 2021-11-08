It’s (mostly) all movies this week as Megan, Joey, and Clarence revisit three buzzy fall film titles. First up, what do Joey and Clarence think about Chloe Zhao’s Eternals? Plus, what’s really behind that extremely low Rotten Tomatoes score? Then, we’ve finally all seen Denis Villeneuve’s Dune. Did the Water Cooler Gang absorb the spice saga? And is it really a massive Oscar player? Finally, Pablo Larrain’s Spencer boasts a possibly career-best performance from star Kristen Stewart, but what about the film itself? Is this an actress only Oscar play? Or will the Academy recognize the film as well?

