Sorry for the delay, but we’re now finally catching up with posting the results of our most recent prediction contests.

First up, Critics Choie. The top score was 18/21, which five people had. But after tiebreakers, we have one winner: Thomas Green

The four runners-up:

Vitor Belucci

Manav Dalmia

Vitor Evangeslita

Alejandro Sanchez

Next, the ACE Eddie contest winners. We have four winners who went a perfect 4/4:

Calvin Cousin

Jason Flinkstrom

Summer Matthews

Julia Roberta

Last but not least, the combined PGA-WGA-ASC contest results. The winner is Summer Habitos, who had a high score of 6/7 (missing only Original Screenplay at the WGA).

Runners-up who had 5/7 categories correct:

Jose Calejero

Victor Edwin

Henry Henriques

Hugo Larioz

Michael Meyers

Brian Perry

Barton Randall

Alejandro Sanchez

Peter Schwargtz

Corey Sullivan

Robert Vogt