Sorry for the delay, but we’re now finally catching up with posting the results of our most recent prediction contests.
First up, Critics Choie. The top score was 18/21, which five people had. But after tiebreakers, we have one winner: Thomas Green
The four runners-up:
Vitor Belucci
Manav Dalmia
Vitor Evangeslita
Alejandro Sanchez
Next, the ACE Eddie contest winners. We have four winners who went a perfect 4/4:
Calvin Cousin
Jason Flinkstrom
Summer Matthews
Julia Roberta
Last but not least, the combined PGA-WGA-ASC contest results. The winner is Summer Habitos, who had a high score of 6/7 (missing only Original Screenplay at the WGA).
Runners-up who had 5/7 categories correct:
Jose Calejero
Victor Edwin
Henry Henriques
Hugo Larioz
Michael Meyers
Brian Perry
Barton Randall
Alejandro Sanchez
Peter Schwargtz
Corey Sullivan
Robert Vogt