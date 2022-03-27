At around 4pm, according to Will Packer (via Anne Thompson on Twitter) Josh Brolin and Jason Mamoa will hand out the following eight awards – I will be there to report them all to you :

Documentary Short Subject

Film Editing

Makeup and Hairstyling

Original Score

Production Design

Animated Short Film

Live-Action Short Film

Sound

The hosts: Amy Schumer, Regina Hall, Wanda Sykes

The presenters:

Halle Bailey

Stephanie Beatriz

Josh Brolin

Ruth E. Carter

Sean “Diddy” Combs

Kevin Costner

Jamie Lee Curtis

DJ Khaled

Jacob Elordi

Jennifer Garner

Jake Gyllenhaal

Woody Harrelson

H.E.R.

Tiffany Haddish

Tony Hawk

Anthony Hopkins

Daniel Kaluuya

Samuel L. Jackson

Lady Gaga

Lily James

Zoë Kravitz

Mila Kunis

John Leguizamo

Simu Liu

Rami Malek

Shawn Mendes

Jason Momoa

Bill Murray

Lupita Nyong’o

Elliot Page

Rosie Perez

Chris Rock

Jill Scott

Naomi Scott

Tyler Perry

Tracee Ellis Ross

J.K. Simmons

Kelly Slater

Wesley Snipes

Uma Thurman

John Travolta

Shaun White

Serena Williams

Venus Williams

Yuh-Jung Youn

Rachel Zegler

The live performances (per Gold Derby):

Beyonce

Billie Eilish and Finneas

Reba McEntire

Sebastian Yatra

Van Morrison