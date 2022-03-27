At around 4pm, according to Will Packer (via Anne Thompson on Twitter) Josh Brolin and Jason Mamoa will hand out the following eight awards – I will be there to report them all to you :
Documentary Short Subject
Film Editing
Makeup and Hairstyling
Original Score
Production Design
Animated Short Film
Live-Action Short Film
Sound
The hosts: Amy Schumer, Regina Hall, Wanda Sykes
The presenters:
Halle Bailey
Stephanie Beatriz
Josh Brolin
Ruth E. Carter
Sean “Diddy” Combs
Kevin Costner
Jamie Lee Curtis
DJ Khaled
Jacob Elordi
Jennifer Garner
Jake Gyllenhaal
Woody Harrelson
H.E.R.
Tiffany Haddish
Tony Hawk
Anthony Hopkins
Daniel Kaluuya
Samuel L. Jackson
Lady Gaga
Lily James
Zoë Kravitz
Mila Kunis
John Leguizamo
Simu Liu
Rami Malek
Shawn Mendes
Jason Momoa
Bill Murray
Lupita Nyong’o
Elliot Page
Rosie Perez
Chris Rock
Jill Scott
Naomi Scott
Tyler Perry
Tracee Ellis Ross
J.K. Simmons
Kelly Slater
Wesley Snipes
Uma Thurman
John Travolta
Shaun White
Serena Williams
Venus Williams
Yuh-Jung Youn
Rachel Zegler
The live performances (per Gold Derby):
Beyonce
Billie Eilish and Finneas
Reba McEntire
Sebastian Yatra
Van Morrison