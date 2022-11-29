In America, we take for granted the education that is given to us. If we traveled to a different art of the world, some young girls and women aren’t afforded the opportunity to gain the knowledge their male counterparts do. In Vikas Khan’s Barefoot Empress, one 96 year-old woman finally takes the first step towards educating herself by starting the first grade. Barefoot Empress is eligible for Best Documentary Short Subject.

In an interview with Katie Couric, director Vikas Khan and Academy Award nominated producer, Doug Roland, sit down to discuss this astonishing and heartfelt story.