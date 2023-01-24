Megan is virtually representing Awards Daily at the 2023 Sundance Film Festival, so she’s bringing the best of what she’s seen at the fest so far including Jonathan Major’s impactful performance in Magazine Dreams. First up, we each give our favorite mentions in Tuesday’s 2023 Oscar nominations.

As always, we close with the Flash Forward to the media we’re most anticipating in the upcoming week.

