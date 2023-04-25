This week, we look at two new streaming series and their critical reactions. First up, the fantastic Betty Gilpin (Glow) stars in Damon Lindelof and Tara Hernandez’s new Peacock series Mrs. Davis. The series features Gilpin as a nun tasked by an artificial intelligence entity named Mrs. Davis to find the Holy Grail. There’s a lot going on here, so we parse through what we understand, what we’re confused about, and whether or not Mrs. Davis works beyond the power of Gilpin’s fully committed performance. Then, speaking of fully committed, we talk about Academy Award-winner Rachel Weisz in Amazon’s Dead Ringers. Weisz plays twin gynecologists looking to build their own women’s health center / top-secret research center. Weisz is, of course, outstanding in the role, but how does the remainder of the series work for the Water Cooler Gang?

But first, a brief check-in on the Emmy campaign for HBO’s Succession.

As always, we close with the Flash Forward to the media we’re most anticipating in the upcoming week.

Thanks for listening and thank you, in advance, for subscribing and rating us on Apple Podcasts!

Music from https://filmmusic.io

“Cheery Monday” by Kevin MacLeod (https://incompetech.com)

License: CC BY (http://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/4.0/)