With the 2023 Emmy season now closed, new series are starting to roll out, although being first out of the gate isn’t necessarily a big vote of confidence. Enter HBO’s The Idol, Sam Levinson’s (Euphoria) new pop music drama that stirred strong reactions at this year’s Cannes Film Festival. Starring Lily-Rose Depp and Abel “The Weeknd” Tesfaye, the series offers a brutal, frank, and often overtly sexual look at a young pop icon (Depp) struggling to recover from the death of her mother and the growing expectations on her paused music career. Will club owner Tedros (Tesfaye) uplift her career and give her a new purpose? Or is he really a wolf in sheep’s clothing?

On this week’s podcast, Joey, Megan, and Clarence review the drama series. Did Cannes critics have it right? Or is this a misunderstood masterpiece?

As always, we close with the Flash Forward to the media we’re most anticipating in the upcoming week.

