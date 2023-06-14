Break out the St. Louis Sushi!

The Gay and Lesbian Entertainment Critics Association (GALECA) announced their nominations for their annual Dorian TV Awards, and HBO and Max nabbed an impressive 32 nominations. The Last of Us, The White Lotus, and Succession will throw down in the Best TV Drama category while The Other Two and Somebody Somewhere are repping the network on the comedy side. Those two comedy series will square off against Last, Prime Video’s A League Of Their Own and AMC’s Interview with the Vampire for Best LGBTQ TV Show. Every single nominee for Best Supporting TV Performance–Drama comes from an HBO property.

She-Hulk will battle Wednesday Addams, singers from around the world (from Eurovision), The Sanderson Sisters (Hocus Pocus 2), musicals of a bygone era (Schmigadoon!) and not one–but two–versions of Rachel Weisz (Dead Ringers) for Campiest TV Show while Ariana DeBose gets mentioned for giving us the obsess-worthy “Angela Bassett did the thing” viral moment in the the TV Musical Performance category. Joel Kim Booster, Quinta Brunson, Bowen Yang, Lizzo, and Wanda Sykes have all been mentioned in the Wilde Wit Award category.

What do you think of GALECA’s nominations? Can the Emmys learn something from this list?

Wednesday, June 14, 2023 – Hollywood, CA – Again reminding hateful bigots, craven politicians and myopic media moguls that America’s favorite films, movies and plays are often first spotted by the Q+ eye, GALECA: The Society of LGBTQ Entertainment Critics today announced its Dorian TV Award nominations for the best in television and streaming, mainstream to niche. HBO’s heart-rending apocalyptic drama The Last of Us topped the list with eight nominations, starting with Best TV Drama, where it faces the same network’s the-rich-must-pay parables Succession and The White Lotus, Showtime’s regretful cannibals opus Yellowjackets, and AMC’s delectably daring series version of Interview with the Vampire.

Somebody Somewhere, HBO’s poignant comedy about a single Kansas woman and friends navigating the questions of life, notched six nominations, including Best TV Comedy. Last year’s Dorian winner in that category, Abbott Elementary, chalked up four nods from GALECA, a national group of over 480 professional journalists writing on entertainment for some of the most respected media outlets in the world.

Industry wags interested in network/streamer counts, HBO ruled with 32 nominations for its programs and stars, with Netflix and Amazon also doing nicely with 13 and 10, respectively.

Succession siblings Sarah Snook and Kieran Culkin, and Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsey of The Last of Us, have been made to vie against themselves and past Dorian winner Melanie Lynskey of Yellowjackets for Best TV Performance—Drama. In the comedy lead ring, it’s Poker Face revelation Natasha Lyonne, Ali Wong of Netflix’s road-rage tale Beef, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel’s Rachel Brosnahan, Somebody Somewhere hero Bridget Everett, and Quinta Brunson, star-creator of Abbott Elementary. Brunson is also among GALECA’s latest nominees for its special Wilde Wit award, along with Joel Kim Booster, Lizzo, Wanda Sykes and previous winner Bowen Yang.

Other trademark Dorian Awards categories include Visually Striking Show—Disney+’s Star Wars spinoff Andor, Amazon’s Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power are in the mix there—and Campiest TV Show. Pulling the proverbial wigs off in the latter race: Dead Ringers, Eurovision Song Contest, Hocus Pocus 2, Schmigadoon!, She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, and Netflix’s cheeky-kooky Wednesday.

DORIAN TV AWARDS NOMINEES—FULL LIST

BEST TV DRAMA

Interview with the Vampire (AMC)

The Last of Us (HBO)

Succession (HBO)

The White Lotus (HBO)

Yellowjackets (Showtime)

BEST TV COMEDY

Abbott Elementary (ABC)

The Bear (Hulu)

The Other Two (HBO Max)

Poker Face (Peacock)

Somebody Somewhere (HBO)

BEST LGBTQ TV SHOW

Interview with the Vampire (AMC)

A League of Their Own (Amazon)

Somebody Somewhere (HBO)

The Last of Us (HBO)

The Other Two (HBO Max)

BEST TV MOVIE OR MINISERIES

Beef (Netflix)

Daisy Jones & The Six (Amazon)

Dead Ringers (Amazon)

Fire Island (Hulu)

Rye Lane (Hulu)

BEST UNSUNG SHOW

A Black Lady Sketch Show (HBO)

Derry Girls (Netflix)

Jury Duty (Amazon Freevee)

Los Espookys (HBO)

Reservation Dogs (FX)

Somebody Somewhere (HBO)

BEST NON-ENGLISH SHOW

Elite (Netflix)

Extraordinary Attorney Woo (Netflix)

Los Espookys (HBO)

Smiley (Netflix)

Young Royals (Netflix)

BEST TV PERFORMANCE—DRAMA

Kieran Culkin, Succession (HBO)

Melanie Lynskey, Yellowjackets (Showtime)

Pedro Pascal, The Last of Us (HBO)

Bella Ramsey, The Last of Us (HBO)

Sarah Snook, Succession (HBO)

BEST SUPPORTING TV PERFORMANCE—DRAMA

Murray Bartlett, The Last of Us (HBO)

Jennifer Coolidge, The White Lotus (HBO)

Meghann Fahy, The White Lotus (HBO)

Nick Offerman, The Last of Us (HBO)

Aubrey Plaza, The White Lotus (HBO)

BEST TV PERFORMANCE—COMEDY

Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (Amazon)

Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary (ABC)

Bridget Everett, Somebody Somewhere (HBO)

Natasha Lyonne, Poker Face (Peacock)

Ali Wong, Beef (Netflix)

BEST SUPPORTING TV PERFORMANCE—COMEDY

Alex Borstein, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (Amazon)

Ayo Edebiri, The Bear (Hulu)

Jeff Hiller, Somebody Somewhere (HBO)

Janelle James, Abbott Elementary (ABC)

Sheryl Lee Ralph, Abbott Elementary (ABC)

BEST TV MUSICAL PERFORMANCE

Kaala Bhairava & Rahul Sipligunj, “Naatu Naatu,” 95th Academy Awards (ABC)

Ariana DeBose, “Angela Bassett Did the Thing (Opening Number),” BAFTA Film Awards (Britbox)

Bridgett Everett, “Gloria,” Somebody Somewhere (HBO)

Jane Krakowski, “Bells and Whistles,” Schmigadoon! (Apple TV+)

Nick Offerman, “Long, Long Time,” The Last of Us (HBO)

BEST TV DOCUMENTARY OR DOCUMENTARY SERIES

Pamela, A Love Story (Netflix)

Pretty Baby: Brooke Shields (Hulu)

Queer for Fear: The History of Queer Horror (Shudder)

The Rehearsal (HBO)

The 1619 Project (Hulu)

BEST LGBTQ DOCUMENTARY OR DOCUMENTARY SERIES

The Book of Queer (Discovery+)

Generation Drag (Discovery+)

Mama’s Boy (HBO)

Queer for Fear: The History of Queer Horror (Shudder)

We’re Here (HBO)

BEST CURRENT AFFAIRS SHOW

The Amber Ruffin Show (Peacock)

The Daily Show with Trevor Noah (Comedy Central)

The Late Show with Stephen Colbert (CBS)

Last Week Tonight with John Oliver (HBO)

Ziwe (Showtime)

BEST ANIMATED SHOW

Big Mouth (Netflix)

Dead End: Paranormal Park (Netflix)

Harley Quinn (HBO Max)

South Park (Comedy Central)

The Simpsons (Fox)

BEST REALITY SHOW

Jury Duty (Amazon Freevee)

Queer Eye (Netflix)

Rupaul’s Drag Race (MTV)

The Traitors (Peacock)

The Ultimatum: Queer Love (Netflix)

MOST VISUALLY STRIKING SHOW

Andor (Disney+)

Dead Ringers (Amazon)

The Last of Us (HBO)

The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power (Amazon)

The White Lotus (HBO)

CAMPIEST TV SHOW

Dead Ringers (Amazon)

Eurovision Song Contest (Peacock)

Hocus Pocus 2 (Disney+)

Schmigadoon! (Apple TV+)

She-Hulk: Attorney at Law (Disney+)

Wednesday (Netflix)

WILDE WIT AWARD

To a performer, writer or commentator whose observations both challenge and amuse

Joel Kim Booster

Quinta Brunson

Lizzo

Wanda Sykes

Bowen Yang

Nominations by network/streamer

HBO / HBO Max 32

Netflix 13

Amazon / Amazon Freevee 10

Hulu 6

ABC 5

Peacock 5

Showtime 3

Disney+ 3

AMC 2

Apple TV+ 2

Comedy Central 2

Discovery+ 2

Shudder 2

Bribox 1

Fox 1

FX 1

MTV 1

Programs with more than one nomination

The Last of Us 8

Somebody Somewhere 6

The White Lotus 5

Abbott Elementary 4

Dead Ringers 3

Succession 3

The Bear 2

Beef 2

Interview with the Vampire 2

Jury Duty 2

Los Espookys 2

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel 2

Poker Face 2

The Other Two 2

Queer for Fear: The History of Queer Horror 2

Schmigadoon! 2

Yellowjackets 2